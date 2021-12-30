Ted Cruz’s Daughter on TikTok: ‘I Really Disagree with Most of His Views’

Sen. Ted Cruz’s teenage daughter admits there’s some good things about having a famous dad, but she doesn’t always like living in his shadow.

The Texas Republican’s daughter Caroline agreed in a video posted on her TikTok account that she enjoys the travel perks that come from her dad’s job, and she likes getting candy and other gifts in the mail from the senator’s supporters, but she admits some downsides to his political notoriety, reported the Dallas Observer.

“Some of the bad things are, I literally have to have security following me everywhere,” she said. “Like, if I want to go on a walk through the neighborhood, like to my friend’s house or something, I have to have, like, two security guards behind me the entire time.”

“Also, a lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance,” she added, “but I really disagree with most of his views.”

The teen also revealed that her parents had edited her shirt in a family photo used for a Christmas card sent to supporters.

“On the Christmas card, they literally made my shirt longer,” she said, showing a selfie photo of her wearing a crop top. “This is how it’s supposed to look.”