US Attorney on Capitol Coup: ‘Mind-Blowing’ Range of Charges Coming for Hundreds Including ‘Sedition and Conspiracy’

“You will be charged and you will be found”

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Michael Sherwin, says a “mind-blowing” range of federal felony charges will be coming for hundreds of individuals involved in last week’s insurrection, which was incited by President Donald Trump.

Sherwin, a former U.S. Navy intelligence officer, told reporters Tuesday (video below), “we’re looking at significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy,” and called it a “significant counterterrorism or counterintelligence investigation.”

SHERWIN describes “mind-blowing” range of criminality. Range of charges include: -Simple trespassing

-Theft of mail

-Theft of digital devices

-Assault on local/fed officers

-Theft of potential national security info

-Felony murder — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 12, 2021

He addressed concerns voiced by many that the current charges against the more than 100 or so recently arrested appear minor considering the attempted coup (he did not call the attack a coup), promising more charges are on the way.

But he as admitted that only yesterday did his office organize “a strike force of very senior national security prosecutors and public corruption prosecutors,” despite the attack on the nation’s Capitol having taken place six days ago.

“Their only marching orders from me are to build seditious and conspiracy charges relate to the most heinous acts that occurred in the Capitol, and these are significant charges that have felonies with a prison terms of up to 20 years,” Sherwin said.

FBI/DOJ press conference makes it pretty clear that the Capitol dragnet is going to be massive – stretching across entire country, lasting months, with charges against hundreds or even thousands. The 160 cases open now will expand ‘geometrically’ — U.S. atty Michael Sherwin. — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) January 12, 2021

“In addition to that we’re looking, and taking a priority with cases in which weapons were involved and cases in which destructive devices were involved as people know through news reports, there were pipe bombs found outside the Capitol, the ATF is working on that, Metro Police is working on that, FBI is working on that to find that individual or individuals who planted those devices.”

“We’re going to focus on the most significant charges as a deterrent because regardless of if it was just a trespass in the capital, or if someone planted a pipe bomb, you will be charged and you will be found.”

Watch:

BREAKING: DOJ says “we’re looking at significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy,” charges that have prison terms of up to 20 years. “You will be charged and you will be found,” acting US attorney in DC Michael Sherwin says. pic.twitter.com/sFe4BmkBDN — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 12, 2021

Related: FBI Ignored Its Own Report Warning of ‘War’ on Capitol – Details Included MAGA Had Maps of Congressional Tunnels