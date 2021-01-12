INSURRECTION
US Attorney on Capitol Coup: ‘Mind-Blowing’ Range of Charges Coming for Hundreds Including ‘Sedition and Conspiracy’
“You will be charged and you will be found”
U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Michael Sherwin, says a “mind-blowing” range of federal felony charges will be coming for hundreds of individuals involved in last week’s insurrection, which was incited by President Donald Trump.
Sherwin, a former U.S. Navy intelligence officer, told reporters Tuesday (video below), “we’re looking at significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy,” and called it a “significant counterterrorism or counterintelligence investigation.”
SHERWIN describes “mind-blowing” range of criminality. Range of charges include:
-Simple trespassing
-Theft of mail
-Theft of digital devices
-Assault on local/fed officers
-Theft of potential national security info
-Felony murder
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 12, 2021
He addressed concerns voiced by many that the current charges against the more than 100 or so recently arrested appear minor considering the attempted coup (he did not call the attack a coup), promising more charges are on the way.
But he as admitted that only yesterday did his office organize “a strike force of very senior national security prosecutors and public corruption prosecutors,” despite the attack on the nation’s Capitol having taken place six days ago.
“Their only marching orders from me are to build seditious and conspiracy charges relate to the most heinous acts that occurred in the Capitol, and these are significant charges that have felonies with a prison terms of up to 20 years,” Sherwin said.
FBI/DOJ press conference makes it pretty clear that the Capitol dragnet is going to be massive – stretching across entire country, lasting months, with charges against hundreds or even thousands.
The 160 cases open now will expand ‘geometrically’ — U.S. atty Michael Sherwin.
— Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) January 12, 2021
“In addition to that we’re looking, and taking a priority with cases in which weapons were involved and cases in which destructive devices were involved as people know through news reports, there were pipe bombs found outside the Capitol, the ATF is working on that, Metro Police is working on that, FBI is working on that to find that individual or individuals who planted those devices.”
“We’re going to focus on the most significant charges as a deterrent because regardless of if it was just a trespass in the capital, or if someone planted a pipe bomb, you will be charged and you will be found.”
Watch:
BREAKING: DOJ says “we’re looking at significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy,” charges that have prison terms of up to 20 years.
“You will be charged and you will be found,” acting US attorney in DC Michael Sherwin says. pic.twitter.com/sFe4BmkBDN
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 12, 2021
Related: FBI Ignored Its Own Report Warning of ‘War’ on Capitol – Details Included MAGA Had Maps of Congressional Tunnels
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
INSURRECTION
FBI Ignored Its Own Report Warning of ‘War’ on Capitol – Details Included MAGA Had Maps of Congressional Tunnels
An FBI office in Virginia created and circulated a report warning MAGA insurrectionists were preparing for “war” at the U.S. Capitol, and noted specific details including the pro-Trump extremists had been studying maps of congressional tunnels.
But the FBI ignored its own report, and took great efforts to warn the report should not be shared outside closely-associated law enforcement agencies. It also warned the participants – despite quoting those planning the attack – were engaging in First Amendment protected speech, according to a report by The Washington Post.
That internal FBI document “contradicts a senior [FBI] official’s declaration the bureau had no intelligence indicating anyone at last week’s pro-Trump protest planned to do harm.”
It is increasingly clear the FBI lied to the American public. Six people have died as a result of the Trump-incited insurrection that experts have characterized as an attempted coup.
That FBI report includes this disturbing detail: “An online thread discussed specific calls for violence to include stating ‘Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.”
“The document,” the Post adds, “notes that one online comment advised, ‘if Antifa or BLM get violent, leave them dead in the street,’ while another said they need ‘people on standby to provide supplies, including water and medical, to the front lines. The individual also discussed the need to evacuate noncombatants and wounded to medical care.'”
The FBI stated last Friday they had “no indication” of anything “other than First Amendment-protected activity.”
A little-noticed aspect of the Post’s report reveals that “in the days leading up to the demonstration, some Capitol Hill staffers were told by supervisors to not come into work that day, if possible, because it seemed the danger level would be higher than a lot of prior protests.”
INSURRECTION
‘They’ve Committed Treason’: Scarborough Demands Capitol Hill Insurrectionists Be Charged with ‘Seditious Conspiracy’
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Scarborough is demanding the thousands of pro-Trump MAGA extremists who stormed Capitol Hill last Wednesday in an attempted coup incited by President Donald Trump be charged with seditious conspiracy.
Scarborough Tuesday morning read the text of the federal law, which clearly applies.
The “Morning Joe” host said the those who broke into the halls of Congress to stop the counting of the Electoral College votes engaged in “a conspiracy to commit sedition against the United States of America.”
He went on to demand to know “why the hell these people shouldn’t be charged by federal prosecutors to the fullest extent of the law and be sent to prison for 20 years?”
Watch:
INSURRECTION
Trump Supporters Plotting Horrific Violence Against Democrats Ahead of Biden’s Inauguration: Capitol Police
Congressional Democrats have been warned about three violent plots against them ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Capitol police briefed them Monday night on three separate threats against Democrats and some Republican lawmakers posed by loyalists to President Donald Trump in the next week, reported the Huffington Post.
The most alarming plot calls for insurrectionists to set up a perimeter around the U.S. Capitol, the White House and the Supreme Court, and block Democrats from entering or possibly even murder them to allow Republicans to seize control of the government.
“It was pretty overwhelming,” one member said.
Right-wing militants are also planning “largest armed protest ever to take place on American soil” in the coming days in Washington, and they’re also planning a protest of the police killing of Qanon conspiracy theorist Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by officers while trying to climb into the Speaker’s Lobby during Wednesday’s pro-Trump riot at the Capitol.
Trending
- 'MAYBE DON’T ADVERTISE THAT!'2 days ago
AOC Smacks Down Sarah Sanders for Complaining She’s Lost 50,000 Followers After Twitter Expels Pro-Trump ‘Neo-Nazis’
- News3 days ago
Is Rudy Giuliani Quietly Scrubbing Top Trump Officials and Supporters from His Twitter Following List?
- 'EQUALLY SYMPATHETIC TO FRIENDS AND FOES OF OUR DEMOCRACY'1 day ago
‘Scumbag’ Melania Trump Slammed for ‘Making Herself the Victim’ of Attempted Coup and ‘Praising’ an Insurrectionist
- THANKS BUT NO THANKS22 hours ago
‘Who Asked Her?’: Ivanka Trump Mocked for Saying She Will Attend Inauguration to Save Her ‘Promising Political Career’
- INSURRECTION1 day ago
‘We Could Have Stopped Them’: Capitol Police Officer Says He and Others Were Sent Home ‘Earlier Than Expected’ – Report
- WHAM!2 days ago
‘The President Loves the Terrorists’: CNN’s Tapper Drops the Hammer on ‘Dangerous’ Trump in Brutal Opening
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Straight Pride’ Group Sent Hundreds to Capitol Hill Insurrection: ‘It’s Our Right to This Government’ Director Says
- THIS WAS NO ACCIDENT1 day ago
Trump ‘Passes the Test’ for Being Prosecuted for Inciting Capitol Riot: Former DOJ Officials