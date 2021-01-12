FBI Ignored Its Own Report Warning of ‘War’ on Capitol – Details Included MAGA Had Maps of Congressional Tunnels

An FBI office in Virginia created and circulated a report warning MAGA insurrectionists were preparing for “war” at the U.S. Capitol, and noted specific details including the pro-Trump extremists had been studying maps of congressional tunnels.

But the FBI ignored its own report, and took great efforts to warn the report should not be shared outside closely-associated law enforcement agencies. It also warned the participants – despite quoting those planning the attack – were engaging in First Amendment protected speech, according to a report by The Washington Post.

That internal FBI document “contradicts a senior [FBI] official’s declaration the bureau had no intelligence indicating anyone at last week’s pro-Trump protest planned to do harm.”

It is increasingly clear the FBI lied to the American public. Six people have died as a result of the Trump-incited insurrection that experts have characterized as an attempted coup.

That FBI report includes this disturbing detail: “An online thread discussed specific calls for violence to include stating ‘Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.”

“The document,” the Post adds, “notes that one online comment advised, ‘if Antifa or BLM get violent, leave them dead in the street,’ while another said they need ‘people on standby to provide supplies, including water and medical, to the front lines. The individual also discussed the need to evacuate noncombatants and wounded to medical care.'”

The FBI stated last Friday they had “no indication” of anything “other than First Amendment-protected activity.”

A little-noticed aspect of the Post’s report reveals that “in the days leading up to the demonstration, some Capitol Hill staffers were told by supervisors to not come into work that day, if possible, because it seemed the danger level would be higher than a lot of prior protests.”