Calls Grow for Olympic Gold Medal Swimmer to Be Stripped of Medals After Teammates ID Him Among MAGA Insurgents
A U.S. Olympic Swim Team gold medal winner was recognized among the thousands who attacked the U.S. Capitol last week in an attempted coup, according to multiple reports. Now Americans want him stripped of his medals.
2004 and 2008 gold winner Klete Keller, 38, who also won a silver medal in 2000, stands 6′ 6″ tall, and was wearing an Olympic team jacket with the iconic USA letters on the sleeves at the deadly violent insurrection, according to The Hill, which points to this video from inside the Capitol Rotunda:
Trump supporters fought back after Capitol Police moved in to retake the Rotunda. pic.twitter.com/4e7mNyqWZy
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021
The swimming site SwimSwam posted clear screenshots of someone it has identified as Keller.
“At least a dozen people within the sport have identified that individual to SwimSwam as the 6’6” Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller after reviewing the video and screenshots,” SwimSwam reports. “Keller has deleted all of his social media accounts, but prior to their deletion, he was an outspoken supporter of President Trump.”
“Several former teammates and coaches,” The New York Times adds, “said they recognized Keller in the video because of his size and because he was wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket that had ‘USA’ printed across the back and down the sleeves. A green face covering hung around his neck, making his face clearly visible.”
Calls are growing for him to be stripped of his medals:
This is simple. @TeamUSA, @USASwimming must insist @olympics strip Klete Keller of his Olympic Swimming Medals. Today. He has dishonored his sport and his nation. https://t.co/n2z9uD6eZA
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 12, 2021
@Olympics – Please consider stripping the medals from this guy, Klete Keller if you please? Wearing your organizations insignia while attempting to overthrow the US government isn’t a good optic. pic.twitter.com/8LMUnjDMGJ
— Deidre Sabatello (@OheeBluis) January 12, 2021
https://t.co/PGu3hSRI6O
Yet the IOC finds raised fists offensive.
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) January 12, 2021
Klete Keller was WEARING HIS OLYMPIC TEAM JACKET during the Capitol riot. https://t.co/t1wcArfTRF
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 12, 2021
Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller was part of the #TrumpInsurrectionists that lay siege to our Capitol. USA Swimming and the US Olympic Committee @TeamUSA
should take swift action to denounce his actions and strip his medals. Sponsors should withdraw otherwise.
— AEC Chicago Pro Cir (@AECChicago) January 12, 2021
Klete Keller should be in jail and have his medals stripped. Does Hoff and Keller tolerate white supremacy?
— @stephiesue (@stephgoettge) January 12, 2021
Lol Klete Keller wore his Team USA jacket to an insurrection. https://t.co/xdZjp9Nchf
— Erin H. (@curly_erin) January 12, 2021
His name is Klete Keller, and he should be stripped of his medals for his treason against our country. https://t.co/F9R9eeeaBg
— Science and Empathy 2020 (@ScienceNEmpathy) January 12, 2021
US Attorney on Capitol Coup: ‘Mind-Blowing’ Range of Charges Coming for Hundreds Including ‘Sedition and Conspiracy’
“You will be charged and you will be found”
U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Michael Sherwin, says a “mind-blowing” range of federal felony charges will be coming for hundreds of individuals involved in last week’s insurrection, which was incited by President Donald Trump.
Sherwin, a former U.S. Navy intelligence officer, told reporters Tuesday (video below), “we’re looking at significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy,” and called it a “significant counterterrorism or counterintelligence investigation.”
SHERWIN describes “mind-blowing” range of criminality. Range of charges include:
-Simple trespassing
-Theft of mail
-Theft of digital devices
-Assault on local/fed officers
-Theft of potential national security info
-Felony murder
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 12, 2021
He addressed concerns voiced by many that the current charges against the more than 100 or so recently arrested appear minor considering the attempted coup (he did not call the attack a coup), promising more charges are on the way.
But he as admitted that only yesterday did his office organize “a strike force of very senior national security prosecutors and public corruption prosecutors,” despite the attack on the nation’s Capitol having taken place six days ago.
“Their only marching orders from me are to build seditious and conspiracy charges relate to the most heinous acts that occurred in the Capitol, and these are significant charges that have felonies with a prison terms of up to 20 years,” Sherwin said.
FBI/DOJ press conference makes it pretty clear that the Capitol dragnet is going to be massive – stretching across entire country, lasting months, with charges against hundreds or even thousands.
The 160 cases open now will expand ‘geometrically’ — U.S. atty Michael Sherwin.
— Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) January 12, 2021
“In addition to that we’re looking, and taking a priority with cases in which weapons were involved and cases in which destructive devices were involved as people know through news reports, there were pipe bombs found outside the Capitol, the ATF is working on that, Metro Police is working on that, FBI is working on that to find that individual or individuals who planted those devices.”
“We’re going to focus on the most significant charges as a deterrent because regardless of if it was just a trespass in the capital, or if someone planted a pipe bomb, you will be charged and you will be found.”
Watch:
BREAKING: DOJ says “we’re looking at significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy,” charges that have prison terms of up to 20 years.
“You will be charged and you will be found,” acting US attorney in DC Michael Sherwin says. pic.twitter.com/sFe4BmkBDN
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 12, 2021
Related: FBI Ignored Its Own Report Warning of ‘War’ on Capitol – Details Included MAGA Had Maps of Congressional Tunnels
FBI Ignored Its Own Report Warning of ‘War’ on Capitol – Details Included MAGA Had Maps of Congressional Tunnels
An FBI office in Virginia created and circulated a report warning MAGA insurrectionists were preparing for “war” at the U.S. Capitol, and noted specific details including the pro-Trump extremists had been studying maps of congressional tunnels.
But the FBI ignored its own report, and took great efforts to warn the report should not be shared outside closely-associated law enforcement agencies. It also warned the participants – despite quoting those planning the attack – were engaging in First Amendment protected speech, according to a report by The Washington Post.
That internal FBI document “contradicts a senior [FBI] official’s declaration the bureau had no intelligence indicating anyone at last week’s pro-Trump protest planned to do harm.”
It is increasingly clear the FBI lied to the American public. Six people have died as a result of the Trump-incited insurrection that experts have characterized as an attempted coup.
That FBI report includes this disturbing detail: “An online thread discussed specific calls for violence to include stating ‘Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.”
“The document,” the Post adds, “notes that one online comment advised, ‘if Antifa or BLM get violent, leave them dead in the street,’ while another said they need ‘people on standby to provide supplies, including water and medical, to the front lines. The individual also discussed the need to evacuate noncombatants and wounded to medical care.'”
The FBI stated last Friday they had “no indication” of anything “other than First Amendment-protected activity.”
A little-noticed aspect of the Post’s report reveals that “in the days leading up to the demonstration, some Capitol Hill staffers were told by supervisors to not come into work that day, if possible, because it seemed the danger level would be higher than a lot of prior protests.”
‘They’ve Committed Treason’: Scarborough Demands Capitol Hill Insurrectionists Be Charged with ‘Seditious Conspiracy’
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Scarborough is demanding the thousands of pro-Trump MAGA extremists who stormed Capitol Hill last Wednesday in an attempted coup incited by President Donald Trump be charged with seditious conspiracy.
Scarborough Tuesday morning read the text of the federal law, which clearly applies.
The “Morning Joe” host said the those who broke into the halls of Congress to stop the counting of the Electoral College votes engaged in “a conspiracy to commit sedition against the United States of America.”
He went on to demand to know “why the hell these people shouldn’t be charged by federal prosecutors to the fullest extent of the law and be sent to prison for 20 years?”
Watch:
