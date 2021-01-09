'SOUNDS ABOUT WHITE'
Trump Didn’t Want to Rename Military Bases Named After Confederates. It’s Happening Anyway
On December 23, 2020, President Donald Trump followed through on his promise to veto the massive military spending bill, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), because it contained a measure to rename military bases named after Confederate generals who wanted to keep slavery legal.
However, both the House and Senate overrode his veto on December 28 and January 1, respectively, and now the renaming is getting underway as the Pentagon just named the first four members of its eight-member renaming commission yesterday.
The renaming of bases was part of a measure included in the NDAA by Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren giving the Department of Defense three years to remove Confederate names, symbols, monuments and other honors from military bases, buildings, streets, ships, aircraft, weapons and equipment, according to Politico.
The committee has until October 2022 to submit a plan for which things should be renamed and possibly alternative names created with input from local communities.
On July 1, 2020, Trump wrote, “I will Veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren (of all people!) Amendment, which will lead to the renaming (plus other bad things!) of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars, is in the Bill!”
Considering how many of Trump’s supporters waved Confederate flags at his pre-riot rally and while ransacking the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, it explains why he strongly opposes removing the names of traitorous Confederate military leaders who fought against the federal government and spilled American blood for the “right” to own, rape, torture and kill Black slaves.
By vetoing the bill, Trump also denied a pay raise for troops, prevented funding for female-specific uniforms and body armor, and ended “funding to support quality of life for service members and their families, including measures this year to support education for military children with special needs whose families have to frequently change school districts,” according to NBC News.
Members of Trump’s own party united with Democrats to stop him from doing that and now the Confederate legacy will be erased from the U.S. military.
'SOUNDS ABOUT WHITE'
Trump Nominates Man with White Supremacist Ties to Holocaust Preservation Commission
In 2018, Darren Beattie was fired as a White House speechwriter after it was discovered that he attended a conference with white supremacist speakers. Now, President Donald Trump has nominated Beattie to serve on the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, a group that identifies and preserves cemeteries and historic buildings in Europe, including those used to slaughter Jews during the Holocaust.
Beattie was originally fired after CNN revealed that he had attended the H.L. Mencken Club in 2016 and appeared on a panel with Peter Brimelow, founder of the anti-immigrant site VDare, a group the Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled as a “hate website.”
If appointed, Beattie would serve on the commission for three years, well into the administration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
“It is absolutely outrageous that someone who has consorted with racists would even be considered for a position on a commission devoted to preserving Holocaust memorials in Europe,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a pro-Jewish group. “We urge the administration to rescind his appointment immediately.”
In his own defense, Beattie has said that he himself didn’t speak about race at the panel and that the conference has iced out white supremacists.
“The ADL pretends to be an organization that protects Jews, but it really exists to protect Democrats,” Beattie said in a recent statement. “As a Jewish Trump supporter, I consider it an honor to be attacked by the far-left ADL and its disgraced leader, Jonathan Greenblatt.”
'SOUNDS ABOUT WHITE'
Lindsay Graham Says Black People Are Safe in South Carolina… If They’re Conservative
On Friday night, Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham debated his Democratic challenger Jamie Harrison virtually because Graham refused to submit to a COVID-19 test.
As a result, both Graham and Harrison were separately asked debate questions. And on a question about whether he’d met with leaders of the Black Lives Matter Movement, Graham said in part, “I care about everybody. If you’re a young African-American, an immigrant, you can go anywhere in this state, you just need to be conservative, not liberal.”
The context of Graham’s horrid sound bite was that anyone can have a safe and secure political career in the state regardless of skin color as long as they’re conservative. “You can be an African-American and go to the Senate, you just have to share the values of our state,” he said earlier in his response, but his aforementioned closing line seemed to make the Black female moderator stammer as she moved onto the next question.
Lindsey Graham, facing a Black challenger: "If you're a young African American…you can go anywhere in this state, you just need to be conservative not liberal." #SCSen pic.twitter.com/5PfdIoYyJQ
— Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) October 9, 2020
Graham’s response almost sounded like he was saying if you’re white, you’ll be completely okay in the state, but if you’re Black or from another country, you’ll only be okay if you’re conservative like him.
Of course, being conservative or pro-police doesn’t magically protect Black people from being harassed or killed, no matter what state you live in.
Twitter users weren’t impressed with Graham’s creepy answer:
If you’re a young African American in this state, you need to know your place, do as your told, and not bother these good white people. And you can have anything that you want. Except education, healthcare, clean water, fair policing, paved roads…
— Michael Reed (@mr2ed) October 10, 2020
— 🇺🇸~ Roni ~ 🇺🇸 I stand with Gov Whitmer (@paleblueeyes24) October 10, 2020
So a white man still thinks he makes the rules on how BIPOC get to exist? “You can go anywhere in this state” is already an arrogant statement….but then to add “except” just made me burst into flames.
— Primrose Lane (@ridiculoustimes) October 10, 2020
In his best Bob Ross voice to soothe us into believing he didn't just spew the most vile anti-American divisive racist garbage EVER. pic.twitter.com/eFQtmuHnvD
— avalovesyou (@avalovesyou2) October 10, 2020
I have never heard a clearer statement of intolerance from a major politician than this. Graham says clearly, you are welcome here only if you think as I do. This is not the America I love.
— Tia Will (@medwoman1) October 10, 2020
So you will be persecuted? Penalized? So this isn't a free country? You must do what The Republican elite overlords say or you can't be treated with human decency?
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 10, 2020
Graham has decided that black people in SC should have GOP or DEM on their clothes to decide how to be treated
— Donald J. Trumptin (@siberiancandate) October 10, 2020
A sitting US Senator, sworn to uphold the basic human rights of every person, suggesting that people of color who aren’t “conservative” can expect to be persecuted?!?!?! No persecution of anyone is allowed.
— Joseph Robertson (@poet_economist) October 10, 2020
And just when I thought it was impossible I think any less of Lindsey Graham he opens up his spare bottle of racism.
— Matthew J. Kuiken (@Juris_Sequoia) October 10, 2020
'SOUNDS ABOUT WHITE'
Republican state leaders threaten violence in “coming war” with Black Lives Matter
This week, two local Republican leaders published and then deleted social media posts which threatened violence in an imminent right-wing clash against Black Lives Matter and Antifa (anti-fascist) activists.
First, Iron County, Utah commissioner Paul Cozzens published a now-deleted picture showing a soldier with a gun and the words: “Warning to BLM & Antifa—Once you’ve managed to defund & eliminate the police, there’s nobody protecting you from us. Remember that.”
An Iron County commissioner spreading his murder fantasies on Facebook like it's no big deal. 😬 #utpol pic.twitter.com/OPcsxJtCIU
— Jesse Harris (@elforesto) September 16, 2020
Cozzens later told Newsweek that he never supports violence against protestors but merely wanted to say that “If we defund the police, fathers and mothers will be forced to protect their families and properties which would descend us into anarchy.”
What Cozzens may not realize is that many Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists already believe that police do a terrible job protecting them from right-wing violence. Such activists have sometimes been subject to violence from the police themselves, bringing into doubt the whole question of whether police “protect” them from anything.
Second, Michael Brown — a Republican member of the Johnson County Commission in Kansas City, Missouri — published a now-deleted Facebook message in which he urged his followers to “buy a firearm and ammunition” for “the coming war” that is both “inevitable” and caused by left-wing police reform activists and Democratic leaders who are “silent” and “weak.”
“[This] isn’t a joke or hyperbole,” Brown wrote. “I’d rather fight and die than live in their dictated world.”
At a time when heated rhetoric rarely surprises me, I have to admit shock in seeing something like this from a local elected. Gross distortions; encouraging constituents to prepare for armed war w/political opponents?
This is reckless. This is racist. This is wrong.
Just stop. https://t.co/Zc50URHgEW
— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) September 14, 2020
In response, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote on Twitter, “At a time when heated rhetoric rarely surprises me, I have to admit shock in seeing something like this from a local elected. Gross distortions; encouraging constituents to prepare for armed war w/political opponents? This is reckless. This is racist. This is wrong. Just stop.”
Brown later said that he had made the post in response to Monday reports of a gunman who opened fire on a parked sheriff’s squad car, killing two officers in Los Angeles. Brown said he was “speaking out against violence and calling on other electeds, community leaders and citizens to do the same.”
