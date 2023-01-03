News
Confederate Monument to be Replaced by Statue of Civil Rights Hero Rep. John Lewis
A statue of John Lewis, the deceased Black U.S. House representative and civil rights activist, will replace a Confederate monument in the congressional district that Lewis once served.
Lewis’ statue will replace the Confederate Obelisk Monument, a stone pillar erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1908. Superior Court Justice Clarence Seeliger ordered the monument to be removed in June 2020 after repeated vandalism and racial justice protests had rendered the racist monument a “public nuisance” that could possibly result in harm, especially if citizens tried to remove it themselves.
In June 2020, Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett wrote in a statement, “This symbol of hate and oppression has created a real and present danger to our community and it must be moved for the protection of the public…. We are at a point now where we cannot delay.”
On December 29, 2022, a city task force announced that the monument would be replaced by a statue of Lewis created by Jamaican sculptor Basil Watson. Watson briefly met Lewis and shook his hand in 2005.
“I was impressed by his calm and peaceful nature,” Watson said of Lewis to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I sensed someone of great passion and empathy. My feelings for him grew more and more over the years.”
The task force raised nearly $600,000 for the replacement statue. Watson expects to unveil Lewis’ statue — which will be a 12-foot statue on a 4-foot pedestal — in 2024, the aforementioned publication reported.
Watson says he feels pressure to make a quality statue of Lewis. But in 2021, he unveiled his now-iconic statue Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the city. The statue showed King releasing a dove from his hands. Watson has also created statues of Olympic gold medalists for the island nation of Jamaica and statues of British West Indian immigrants for London, England.
“This project has been a labor of love for all of us who knew and loved Congressman Lewis,” said Garrett of the upcoming Lewis statue. “He served our district and the world with such honor and distinction. His statue will stand as a reminder to all who pass that once this great but humble man walked among us, and we are happy we elected him over and over to serve us and the world.”
Though Lewis served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1987 until his death in 2020, before his time in Congress, he was a major organizer of the 1963 civil rights March on Washington and led an Alabama march from the city of Selma to the capital city of Montgomery which was attacked by state troopers and police.
‘Trump Is Struggling to Raise Money’ — and May Be Illegally Spending What He’s Got So Far: Analysis
Donald Trump has already raised a massive war chest for his 2024 presidential run, but a new analysis shows he can’t use the bulk of it for his re-election campaign.
The Guardian examined the former president’s fundraising operation and found that his small-donor network is dwindling and some high-profile donors have abandoned him, and the analysis revealed that about $78 million of the $95 million raised so far cannot be used directly on campaign operations.
“There are a lot of moving parts, but there are a lot of reasons to believe that Trump is struggling more than he has in recent years to raise money,” said Robert Maguire, research director at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.
That watchdog Campaign Legal Center (CLC) has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) alleging that Trump is violating “soft money” laws by moving money from leadership PACs to super PACs after becoming a presidential candidate.
“Therefore Trump violated federal law that prohibits that kind of soft money transfer,” said Saurav Ghosh, director of federal campaign finance reform for the CLC.
Trump raised an astonishing $882 million during the 2020 cycle and $500 million more since then, but those funds have been depleted by legal defense spending, Melania Trump’s personal designer and assistance to Jan. 6 rioters, the analysis found.
The ex-president’s team and his allies have set up a network of similarly named PACs and committees, and the most prolific one in this cycle, Save America leadership PAC, raised about $111 million and has about $21 million left after the midterms, but those funds must be spent to support other candidates and can’t be used on his own race.
Other Super PACs have about $57 million more on hand, and while they can be spent to support Trump’s campaign and rallies, they cannot coordinate with his campaign operation.
While he continues to draw smaller donations from supporters around the country, Trump has lost his top two donors from 2016 — Robert and Rebekah Mercer — and megadonors like hedge fund manager Ken Griffin and Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman have publicly said they aren’t helping out.
“He captivates a huge population of small-dollar donors willing to keep giving their money to him,” Maguire said. “He still has the capacity to raise money off the MAGA crowd, but the question is, ‘Is that going to cool off? Is there enough in the till?’ — and that remains to be seen.”
Ginni Thomas’ Testimony to Jan. 6 Committee Sparks Calls to Investigate Clarence Thomas
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing calls for him to be investigated after his wife’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee was released, Newsweek reports.
Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas testified that she “never spoke” with her husband about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, but some of her comments are raising eyebrows amongst her critics.
When asked about what she and her husband had talked about, she replied: “I wish I could remember but I have no memory of the specifics. My husband often administers spousal support to the wife that’s upset. So I assume that’s what it was. I don’t have a specific memory of it.”
Her comment about “spousal support” is what has some of her critics calling for an investigation. According to legal reporter Lyle Denniston, it appears that Justice Thomas “provided his wife with some form of counseling that reassured her as she plotted to overturn the 2020 Pres. election.”
WATCH: Fox & Friends host calls GOP lawmaker’s bluff on McCarthy alternative
Ginni Thomas claimed in her testimony that she was “certain I never spoke with him about any of the legal challenges to the 2020 election, as I was not involved in those challenges in any way.”
Democracy-ish podcast Danielle Moodie told MSNBC that Thomas’ actions over the past year were worthy of investigation, saying Thomas “had an opportunity to recuse himself when deciding the case about offering up Donald Trump’s tax returns, when offering up the phone records, right, that the House panel, January 6 panel asked for, because guess whose phone number might have appeared there? His wife’s, right?”
She added that “we have this weaponized Supreme Court” and that Justice Thomas “is a star of that weaponized Supreme Court.”
“And so, I mean, for me, he’s the ultimate heel of 2022 and should be investigated,” Moodie said.
Legal scholar Laurence Tribe agreed, saying the couple are “at least material fact witnesses.”
‘Merrick Garland Backed Himself Into a Corner’ by Hiring Jack Smith: CNN Analyst
During an appearance on “CNN This Morning,” weekend host Michael Smerconish was asked what the future holds for Donald Trump, who is under multiple criminal investigations, and which one expects to bear fruit in the new year.
According to Smerconish – a former practicing attorney — the Mar-a-Lago case looks to be the most promising and that Attorney General Merrick Garland, despite his cautiousness, will be put in the spot of indicting a former president.
As Smerconish told CNN co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon, Garland’s choice of the tenacious Jack Smith as special counsel was a fateful move and that it would be near impossible to ignore Smith’s findings.
Adressing outgoing Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s claim that Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection should result in indictments, the CNN host began, “I don’t know that Congressman Kinzinger is going to get what he’s looking for if he says he’s fearful for the nation unless there’s an indictment relative to January 6th.”
“I think there’s much more likely chance there will be an indictment relative to the Mar-a-Lago documents,” he continued. “That’s a more straightforward case. I think AG Merrick Garland may have backed himself into a corner in appointing a special counsel and then determining was the law broken and can you prove it.”
“I think it’s a pretty straightforward case relative to the documents,” Smerconish elaborated. “It’s much more hazy, a much more difficult case relative to January 6th. If, in fact, there’s an indictment only for the documents, I think some people may be left saying, ‘wait a minute, is that all there is after all the time and all the expense and all the investigation, it’s only those documents at Mar-a-Lago?’ Soon we shall find out. 2023 is going to be a very interesting year.”
Watch below:
