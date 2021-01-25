News
‘This Is the Definition of Disgraced’: Historian Michael Beschloss Seals Trump’s Fate as Impeachment Article Presented
Michael Beschloss has sealed Donald Trump’s fate for the rest of time, passing judgment on him as House Democrats presented the Article of Impeachment against the former president to the U.S. Senate.
“A President of the United States, indicted by the House of Representatives for incitement of insurrection. This is the definition of ‘disgraced,'” Beschloss said on Twitter.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 26, 2021
Beschloss is NBC News’s Presidential Historian.
He also posted this tweet earlier this evening:
National unity, yes, but only with justice.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 25, 2021
Here’s the reading of the Article of Impeachment for incitement of insurrection.
WATCH: Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin reads article of impeachment charging former Pres. Trump with inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/4FDm1DYlWp pic.twitter.com/MbfIBF88Ns
— ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2021
