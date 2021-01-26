Florida School Resource Officer Caught on Video as He Knocks Black Student Unconscious

A Liberty High School resource officer in Osceola, Florida, was captured on video attempting to detain a Black female student and knocking her unconscious while doing so.

TMZ posted the video Tuesday by someone observing the scene, saying that there was a fight between two females at the school and they were separated when the officer slammed the woman to the ground.

“There was a loud bang as the girl’s head slammed to the concrete, and she appears to be immediately out cold,” said TMZ.

This is liberty high school in Osceola county and I’ve seen my share of body slams from that school not only by officers but from Deans as well. I’ve seen grown ass man hop on top of girls to hold them down while they are clearly in distress. pic.twitter.com/wyePuKVqqZ — LouluNev (@LouluNevy) January 26, 2021

“This girl was already separated and under control by one of the faculty members when the officer came out of nowhere, picked her up and bodyslammed her headfirst on to the concert,” said the person posting the video.

The school released a statement saying that they are investigating the incident, including the videos, to better understand what happened.