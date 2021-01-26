News
Florida School Resource Officer Caught on Video as He Knocks Black Student Unconscious
A Liberty High School resource officer in Osceola, Florida, was captured on video attempting to detain a Black female student and knocking her unconscious while doing so.
TMZ posted the video Tuesday by someone observing the scene, saying that there was a fight between two females at the school and they were separated when the officer slammed the woman to the ground.
“There was a loud bang as the girl’s head slammed to the concrete, and she appears to be immediately out cold,” said TMZ.
This is liberty high school in Osceola county and I’ve seen my share of body slams from that school not only by officers but from Deans as well. I’ve seen grown ass man hop on top of girls to hold them down while they are clearly in distress. pic.twitter.com/wyePuKVqqZ
— LouluNev (@LouluNevy) January 26, 2021
“This girl was already separated and under control by one of the faculty members when the officer came out of nowhere, picked her up and bodyslammed her headfirst on to the concert,” said the person posting the video.
The school released a statement saying that they are investigating the incident, including the videos, to better understand what happened.
‘This Is the Definition of Disgraced’: Historian Michael Beschloss Seals Trump’s Fate as Impeachment Article Presented
Michael Beschloss has sealed Donald Trump’s fate for the rest of time, passing judgment on him as House Democrats presented the Article of Impeachment against the former president to the U.S. Senate.
“A President of the United States, indicted by the House of Representatives for incitement of insurrection. This is the definition of ‘disgraced,'” Beschloss said on Twitter.
A President of the United States, indicted by the House of Representatives for incitement of insurrection. This is the definition of “disgraced."
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 26, 2021
Beschloss is NBC News’s Presidential Historian.
He also posted this tweet earlier this evening:
National unity, yes, but only with justice.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 25, 2021
Here’s the reading of the Article of Impeachment for incitement of insurrection.
WATCH: Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin reads article of impeachment charging former Pres. Trump with inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/4FDm1DYlWp pic.twitter.com/MbfIBF88Ns
— ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2021
Schumer Unleashes ‘Huge Anger’ on McConnell Who Is Still Obstructing Senate Democrats
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expressing Democrats’ “huge anger” at Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Monday night, just minutes before Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was to transmit the Article of Impeachment against former President Donald Trump.
“All I can tell you is we are not letting Mitch McConnell dictate how the Senate runs or what we do,” Schumer reportedly said, in response to a question from Punchbowl News about going “nuclear” and eliminating the filibuster in the Senate. “I will tell you this. There’s huge anger in my caucus about what he’s done.”
.@SenSchumer: “All I can tell you is we are not letting Mitch McConnell dictate how the Senate runs or what we do… There’s huge anger in my caucus about what he’s doing.”
— John Bresnahan (@bresreports) January 25, 2021
Grassroots Democrats, including liberals and progressives, are increasingly demanding Leader Schumer eliminate the filibuster, a Jim Crow-era holdover that was implemented to prevent civil rights legislation from passing.
McConnell has yet to agree to an organizing resolution (also known as a power-sharing agreement) and may force Schumer to “go nuclear.” An organizing resolution determines how many seats on each committee each party is allowed, and who is allowed to chair them.
The Senate has a 50-50 split, and Democrats hold the majority only because Vice President Kamala Harris, who constitutionally serves as the Senate president, can break ties for Democrats.
Senate Democrats have never forgiven McConnell for what they see as the theft of the Supreme Court seat that then-President Barack Obama constitutionally had the right to fill. McConnell then rushed to fill the seat left open by the passing of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
McConnell has also killed almost every piece of legislation passed by the Democratically-controlled House, and even nicknamed himself the “Grim Reaper,” while pushing through hundreds of often unqualified, far right wing judges under President Trump.
Image by Senate Democrats via Flickr and a CC license
Dem Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Doubles Down on Protecting Jim Crow Era Filibuster: ‘Not Open to Changing Her Mind’
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona recently doubled down on her objections to eliminating the Senate filibuster rule.
A Washington Post report on Monday pointed out that many Senate Democrats believe that Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will continue a pattern of obstruction if the filibuster rule is left in place.
“There is absolutely no reason to give Senator McConnell months and months to prove what we absolutely know — that he is going to continue his gridlock and dysfunction from the minority,” Fix Our Senate spokesperson Eli Zupnick told the paper.
Democrats have a slim majority, meaning that even one defection could derail the effort to overturn the filibuster rule.
Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has emerged as the most vocal Democratic opponent of filibuster reform.
But Sinema has also made it clear that she will not go along with her Democratic colleagues. Her office said recently that she is “not open to changing her mind.”
A spokesperson for Sinema told the Post that the senator is “against eliminating the filibuster, and she is not open to changing her mind about eliminating the filibuster.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
