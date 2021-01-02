'ANGRY AND APPALLED'
Tennessee Officials Give COVID Vaccine to Family and Friends After Denying It to 75-Year-Olds
Officials in Hamilton County, Tennessee have been caught giving the COVID-19 vaccination to “close friends and family” after turning away elderly people by claiming they had run out of the vaccine.
When a journalist questioned a car of seven younger people who had been vaccinated, the people in the car laughed and said, “We got contacts,” as in, they’re connected to people who could give them the vaccination over older people who need it far more.
WRCB reports that on Thursday, the Hamilton County Health Department began offering vaccines to people 75 and older at 9 a.m., quickly causing a traffic jam and causing the department to start turning away cars by 1 p.m., including cars filled with old people who had been waiting over four hours.
Acting on a tip, WRCB reporters returned to the site after dark “to find cars leaving the property,” the news station reports. “The people in those vehicles told Channel 3 family members or friends who were helping to administer the vaccines called to tell them there were extra doses and they should come to receive a dose.”
VIDEO: We are choosing to blur the faces of those who spoke to us after receiving a vaccine, but this was one of the exchanges photojournalist @chrisbphotos had outside the Riverpark last night. pic.twitter.com/zI3OE71avT
— Callie Starnes (@calliestarnes) January 1, 2021
Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger told the news station that the vaccination team mistakenly told the cars that had arrived earlier to leave, thinking they would run out of doses. When the team realized it had enough doses thawed that needed to be used quickly before going bad, they hen called others to come and get vaccinated.
“They wanted to make sure that none of it would go to waste,” Coppinger said, adding, “I understand the frustration of those who waited in line and did not get the vaccine (Thursday), and I can assure you we will learn from this experience. We will explore better ways to get the job done, and we appreciate the patience of the public as we move forward in performing this unprecedented service.”
The screw-up merely illustrates problems with the national vaccine roll-out. One commenter in Oklahoma said that the state has no vaccination roll-out plan, and is allowing people to sign up for vaccinations using an unverified SignUpGenius web page that requires no verification nor screening based on age or whether one is a frontline worker.
Jesus Christ. Oklahoma doesn't even have a *statewide* rollout plan and is leaving it up to the counties to organize their own individual vaccine rollouts.
My county is using a free SignUpGenuis page to sign people up for vaccines—which has no verification or data security. pic.twitter.com/bjI7kC9pLP
— Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) January 1, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'ANGRY AND APPALLED'
Trump Ignores Nashville Bombing to Tell Supporters to Rally Against “Election Fraud”
President Donald Trump has so far ignored the massive bombing in Nashville, Tennessee that damaged 41 buildings. Instead, he is asking his Twitter followers to rally in Washington D.C. on January 6 to support his overturning an election that he lost over 46 days ago.
“The “Justice” Department and the FBI have done nothing about the 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud, the biggest SCAM in our nation’s history, despite overwhelming evidence,” Trump wrote in a Saturday morning tweet. “They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up. See everyone in D.C. on January 6th.”
January 6 is the day Congress meets to approve the Electoral College’s vote. Usually, it’s a mere formality before Inauguration Day, but because Trump has remained in complete denial about his loss — including the over 50 “election fraud” court cases he’s lost — he has encouraged Congressional Republicans to vote against approving the election results.
The Republican opposition will accomplish very little seeing as majorities in both chambers of Congress would have to vote against the Electoral College results in order to challenge it, something that won’t happen in the Democrat-led House. On the contrary, the vote will put Republicans in the awkward position of having to state on the record whether or not they support Trump’s baseless attempt to steal the election.
If they don’t vote in favor of Trump’s lies, Republicans could make themselves targets of supporters eager to end their political careers or target them for violent threats. If they do vote in favor of Trump’s lies, they mark themselves as supporting an unprecedented attempt to overturn democracy in the United States.
Some Twitter users suspect that Trump may be trying to foment violence in the nation’s capital over the election.
In a Saturday morning tweet, George Conway, Republican husband of former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, wrote, “It’s pretty clear now that @realDonaldTrump’s next desperate play is to encourage disruption, if not violence, in Washington on January 6, the day electoral votes are counted before a joint session of Congress.”
In a separate Saturday morning tweet, Trump wrote, “A young military man working in Afghanistan told me that elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run than the USA’s 2020 Election. Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupt Mail-In Ballots, was the election of a third world country. Fake President!”
Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, Yaroslav Trofimov commented on the tweet, stating, “Afghanistan’s last two presidential elections were so fraud-ridden that the loser and the winner ended up sharing power to avoid civil war…”
Authorities expect the Nashville bombing to be a potential act of terrorism, one that is apparently unimportant to the president.
'ANGRY AND APPALLED'
Karen Pence’s Anti-LGBTQ School Got $725K in COVID Bailout Funds
The Immanuel Christian private school in Springfield, Virginia bans LGBTQ teachers and students because “homosexual acts and lifestyles are clearly perversions and reprehensible in the sight of God”, at least, according to its employment application.
Unfortunately, the school got $725,000 in bail-out funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a financial stimulus program designed to help keep businesses afloat during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence teaches at the school.
“It is shameful that an institution that discriminates against LGBT Americans received nearly $1 million in taxpayer funds,” Kyle Herrig, president of government watchdog group Accountable.US, said in a statement to The Washington Blade. “This money was meant to help mom and pop small businesses meet payroll and keep the lights on — instead the wealthy and well-connected cashed in.”
Current federal law doesn’t prohibit anti-LGBTQ discrimination in the distribution of PPP funds, the publication adds, even with federal laws likeTitle VII and Title IX requiring equal opportunities regardless of gender in schools.
'ANGRY AND APPALLED'
1 in 30 Americans Have Been Infected With COVID As U.S. Reports Highest Day of New Cases
Of the estimated 331,002,651 Americans living in the United States, roughly 10,818,600 have been infected with COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness that has killed more Americans than the U.S. conflicts in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, and World War I combined. Simple math shows that 1 in 30 Americans has now been infected with the virus since March.
Yesterday marked the highest ever U.S. daily toll of newly diagnosed cases, with 181,194 reported. With numbers increasing every day, one in every 378 people in the U.S. has tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.
“More than one out of every 5,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as the virus continues to spread at an unprecedented rate throughout the country,” Newsweek reported yesterday. “Of those hospitalized, 13,132 were said to be in intensive care units, while 3,769 were on ventilators.”
“Multiple modeling forecasts cited by the CDC predict likely increases in hospitalizations as the virus continues to spread, with an increase of between 3,200 and 19,000 additional daily hospitalizations expected by December 7,” the publication continues.
Winter is expected to worsen the pandemic as the cold weather moves people indoors and people gather for holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s despite advisements not to by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
!!!!!
Another truly horrifying day. We have reached 181,194 new U.S. coronavirus cases IN A SINGLE DAY.
One month ago, the daily numbers were below 60,000.
Since then, 1 out of every 113 people in this country have been identified as a new infection.https://t.co/74QzWYbn1p pic.twitter.com/tvkkuxb1lo
— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) November 14, 2020
US coronavirus deaths for each day in November:
Nov. 1: 402
Nov. 2: 567
Nov. 3: 1,004
Nov. 4: 1,571
Nov. 5: 1,369
Nov. 6: 1,185
Nov. 7: 878
Nov. 8: 683
Nov. 9: 789
Nov. 10: 1,305
Nov. 11: 1,534
Nov. 12: 1,136
Nov. 13: 1,270
— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 14, 2020
In the space of less than two weeks, our cases have more than doubled in number on a daily basis. Crazy. https://t.co/YkNzZOrjUU
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 14, 2020
⚠️MOTHER OF GOD—El Paso nurse’s horrifying story of hospital situation. There is a COVID room nicknamed “the pit” where no doctors enter, patients only get 3 CPR cycles—patients are sent there to just wait, code & die. None has survived “the pit”. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vvih3rVzPL
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 14, 2020
Trending
- BAD PRESIDENT2 days ago
Lincoln Project Trolls Trump with New TV Ad Where He’s Currently Vacationing
- BAD PRESIDENT3 days ago
‘A Parting Gift to Dictators’: Trump Issues Final Round of Foreign Military Sales in Middle East
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
Sen. Hawley Claims ‘Election Integrity’ Issues: ‘I Cannot Vote to Certify’ Electoral College Results
- 2020 Road to the White House2 days ago
Church Bells and Light Shows Across the Country Will Ring in Biden-Harris Administration
- News2 days ago
Trump Predicted Election Loss and Blamed Jared Kushner: ‘It’s Going to Be Your Fault’
- News2 days ago
Mitch McConnell: Jan. 6 Certification Will Be His ‘Most Consequential Vote’
- OPINION1 day ago
‘Unforgivably Evil’: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Blasts Trump for ‘Intentionally’ Taking Actions That Killed Hundreds of Thousands
- 'MALPRACTICE'21 hours ago
‘Hollow and Meaningless’: NYU Professor Slams Chuck Todd for ‘Malpractice’ and ‘Strategic Blindness’