Tennessee House Speaker Silences One Expelled Democrat, Pushes Another

Tensions flared in the Tennessee House between the Republican majority and the two formerly expelled Black Democrat representatives during the last two days of a special session.

The special session had been called in order to address gun control following the March 27 shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville. Three 9-year-olds were killed, as were three adults.

Republican Governor Bill Lee wanted what some have called a “red flag law,” blocking those showing signs of violent behavior from having access to guns. Tennessee House Republicans, however, balked, according to the Associated Press. Instead, the House voted to add more money for a program offering free gun safes, among other minor changes to the existing laws, the AP reported.

Democratic Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, the two Tennessee House members temporarily expelled earlier this year, lobbied hard for more expansive protections.

On Monday, Speaker Cameron Sexton ruled Jones out of order twice during debates. The first time was when Jones called proposals allowing private schools to set their own gun policies “asinine” and “reprehensible,” according to CNN. The second time, Sexton said Jones was off topic when he called for mental health professionals to be put into schools rather than a proposal to allow local law enforcement to assign officers to schools.

Following the rulings, the House voted along party lines to silence him for the rest of the day, according to CNN. After the vote, all 20 Democrats walked out in protest. In a video shared to X, Jones said the move was retaliation for proposing a no-confidence vote against Sexton. In another tweet, Jones said that Sexton told him Tuesday if he again went “off topic”, he’d be silenced for three days.

On Tuesday, when the special session ended, Jones and Pearson followed Sexton holding signs reading “Protect Kids Not Guns.” In video posted by The Recount, Sexton appears to push Pearson away with his shoulder. Protesters in the gallery chanted “vote them out” as the floor cleared.

Chaos at the end of the Tennessee House special session, where Republicans adjourned without passing meaningful gun reform. Rep. Justin Pearson (D) then approaches Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) with a sign, and Sexton and his security/staff physically push past him. pic.twitter.com/YJSiv7RJTV — The Recount (@therecount) August 29, 2023

Jones and Pearson came to national prominence in April when Tennessee House Republicans voted to expel them from the chamber. Democratic Representative Gloria Johnson also faced a vote of expulsion, but that did not pass; Johnson is white.

The expulsion came after the three Democrats joined a protest in the well of the Tennessee House over inaction on gun control legislation following the Covenant School shooting. Both were quickly reinstated by commissioners in their districts, according to the AP. Earlier this month, both Jones and Pearson handily won their elections.