Connect with us

'SEVERELY MISTAKEN'

‘Pay-Per-View’: Internet Slams Boston Globe for Saying Americans Don’t Want to See Trump Dragged Out of the White House

Published

on

“This is a deep, almost surreal misunderstanding of our nation”

The Boston Globe is probably surprised after publishing a piece asking, “What if Trump won’t leave the White House?

On social media the paywalled newspaper tweeted, “Even a nation hooked on drama does not want to see a US president dragged out the front door of the White House on Jan. 20, so we asked experts in the art of persuasion how they go about dislodging the reluctant.”

The responses were passionately opposed to the Globe’s premise, including some suggesting billing it as a pay-per-view event could reduce the nation’s debt. And the volume of responses caused “Boston Globe” to trend.

Take a look.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.