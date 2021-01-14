Jared and Ivanka to Secret Service: Protect Us and Our Family With Your Lives but Don’t Use Our Bathroom

When President Donald Trump installed his relatives as his top advisors many Americans were furious with what some believe was illegal nepotism. Son-in-law Jared Kushner became Senior Advisor to the President and Director of the Office of American Innovation. First Daughter Ivanka Trump became Advisor to the President and Director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship. And the couple, along with their three children, moved into ritzy D.C. digs, a home that included six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.

Now that they’re leaving the White House, The Washington Post reveals, the Trump and Kushner family has been forcing American taxpayers to foot the bill for a bathroom separate from their Washington home for the Secret Service agents who protect the couple and their kids with their lives.

“Instructed not to use any of the half-dozen bathrooms inside the couple’s house, the Secret Service detail assigned to President Trump’s daughter and son-in-law spent months searching for a reliable restroom to use on the job, according to neighbors and law enforcement officials. After resorting to a porta-potty, as well as bathrooms at the nearby home of former president Barack Obama and the not-so-nearby residence of Vice President Pence, the agents finally found a toilet to call their own.”

That toilet is in the $3000 a month basement studio apartment the Secret Service was forced to rent, which happens to belong to a friend of the Trump and Kushners.

Total cost to U.S. taxpayers so far: more than $100,000.

Agents have also been forced to ask local businesses if they can use thier restrooms, because the family would not allow them to use theirs.

“It’s the first time I ever heard of a Secret Service detail having to go to these extremes to find a bathroom,” said one law enforcement official familiar with the situation.