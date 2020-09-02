WOW
Biden Campaign Announces Historic August Fundraising Results
The Biden presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have just announced it raised a whopping $364 million in the month of August.
That’s more than double the $143 million that 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton raised exactly four years ago in August of 2016. At the time Clinton’s draw was considered huge as well, and had been her most successful fundraising month to date.
The Hill reports Biden’s August haul is “the best month of online fundraising in U.S. political history. Of the $364.5 million raised, $205 million came from online, small-dollar contributions, Biden’s campaign said.”
The Trump campaign has yet to release its numbers.
WOW
Trump-Approved Fox News Doc Who Just Said ‘Avoid Crowds’ Calls President’s Move to Hold Outdoor NH Rally ‘Great Messaging’
Dr. Nicole Saphier was asked Monday morning if President Donald Trump’s just-announced campaign rally in New Hampshire on Saturday will be “safe” to attend.
She didn’t quite answer the question, but called the decision to move the re-election rally outdoors “great messaging.”
“It’s great messaging to be moving these rallies outdoors,” Dr. Saphier, who is not a virologist or immunologist, but a radiologist, told Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt. “Virus transmission is markedly decreased when you move outside.”
President Trump is a fan of the doctor.
Great job being done by Dr. Nicole Saphier on @FoxNews!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020
“Great messaging, great idea, move outside, give out hand sanitizer, encourage mask-wearing if you can’t maintain 6 feet. That being said, Ainsley, New Hampshire is one of the lowest percent positive cases, and if you have a lot of people traveling there it is possible that they could be – that the interstate travel in itself may be promulgating some of the virus transmission and the spread.”
Saphier herself didn’t encourage mask-wearing, and didn’t mention masks again.
She concluded by urging people to “stay vigilant,” and “pretend that you yourself have the virus, everyone around you does,” and asked attendees to “maintain social distancing and hand hygiene.”
Studies prove mask-wearing is the greatest action people can take to prevent the spread of the virus when not alone.
Dr. Saphier clearly is not a fan of masks.
Just three days ago she shred her feelings about masks on Twitter, defiantly insisting, “I refuse to accept wearing a mask is the new normal; this is TEMPORARY.”
In her typo-laden tweet she appeared to call wearing one “nonesense.”
But unlike her Fox News appearance, she did say clearly, “Avoid crowds.”
I refuse to accept wearing a mask is the new normal; this is TEMPORARY.
Lets do what we can to halt this intrusive virus while researchers continue finding treatments/vaccines and we can be done with this nonesense.
• Wash your hands
• Avoid crowds
• Protect the elderly
— Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) July 4, 2020
Dr. Saphier is the author of “Make America Healthy Again.”
Watch:
WOW
Ex-Trump Super PAC Official Has Coronavirus Closings Meltdown – Says ‘Go Into the Streets’ and ‘Visit Bars, Restaurants’
Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke melted down in a profanity-laced Twitter rant on Sunday in which he encouraged the public to defy the government’s precautionary warnings meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, alleging that liberal billionaire George Soros was somehow involved in the “FLU panic.”
“GO INTO THE STREETS FOLKS. Visit bars, restaurants, shopping malls, CHURCHES and demand that your schools re-open. NOW! If government doesn’t stop this foolishness…STAY IN THE STREETS. END GOVERNEMNT CONTROL OVER OUR LIVES. IF NOT NOW, WHEN? THIS IS AN EXPLOITATION OF A CRISIS,” Clarke posted on his Twitter account, where he has nearly one million followers.
In another tweet, Clarke called the United States’ response to the COVID-19 coronavirus the byproduct of “several decades of liberal wussification.” Clarke wrote, “We closed America, we crashed the economy not on the basis of factual information but out of panic, fear & hysteria.”
On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Sunday the cancellation of all events of 50 or more people in the United States for the next eight weeks. Across the nation, businesses, restaurants, and bars are operating at limited capacities and people are practicing social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus. New York City has ordered the closure of restaurants, except for take-out. Clarke’s tweets were widely panned as dangerous.
Monday morning, three of Clarke’s tweets were no longer visible on his Twitter timeline. Twitter told Right Wing Watch that it took action against Clarke’s tweets for violating its stated policy against encouraging self-harm.
In one since-removed tweet, Clarke claimed that the ordered closures of bars and restaurants were part of “orchestrated attempt to destroy CAPITALISM.” Clarke urged businesses to “defy the order.”
Another removed tweet read: “I am TIRED of all this, ‘we have to err on the side of caution’ BULL SH*T. WE HAVE TO GET BACK TO REASONABLENESS DAMMIT. It’s the DAMN FLU. Stop being afraid and start being SENSIBLE. WASH YOUR FUCK*NG HANDS! STOP BUYING TOILET PAPER. DO YOU FUC*ING HEAR ME????”
The third removed tweet urged people to “TAKE…TO …THE…STREETS.”
Ironically, Clarke’s Twitter bio currently reads: “I AM LEAVING TWITTER DUE TO THEIR CONSERVATIVE SPEECH CONTROL. TOTALITARIAN BIGOTS.”
Clarke also floated an anti-Soros conspiracy theory in his Sunday meltdown, suggesting that the wealthy liberal donor was involved in stoking fears of the outbreak.
“Not ONE media outlet has asked about George Soros’s involvement in this FLU panic. He is SOMEWHERE involved in this,” Clarke wrote. He continued, “I don’t talke my orders from ANYBODY. I lead and think for myself. The left HATES that from a black man.”
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, reportedly suggested the White House hire Clark for ”a homeland security role.” (The New York Times reported that officials privately communicated “to associates” that Thomas’ personnel recommendations “could never survive proper vetting.”) But if Thomas’ suggestion had actually been acted upon, Clarke would currently be working at the forefront of the country’s response to coronavirus.
Fox News effectively banned Clarke from appearing on its network in 2018, and one source told The Daily Beast that Clarke’s rhetoric on-air “became crazier and crazier and most shows refused to use him.” Clarke was also let go from the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action, where he wound up after he was passed over in 2017 for a White House job.
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch as is republished here by permission.
WOW
Watch: The Head of Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Doesn’t Know How Many Coronavirus Tests Have Been Conducted
Vice President Mike Pence is the head of President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force but has no idea how many Coronavirus tests have been conducted in the U.S.
On CNN Thursday morning, not even 12 hours after President Trump’s disastrous prime time Oval Office coronavirus address to the nation, Pence went on CNN and bombed, as Raw Story reported.
Alisyn Camerota confronted Pence with numbers from the CDC’s website, showing testing by the CDC and public health laboratories reached a high on March 5 of 1192, then dropped substantially. On March 10, just 8 tests were recorded.
The Vice President defended the apparent lack of testing by saying the numbers were outdated.
“If you’re saying the CDC website numbers are wrong, how many tests have been conducted in the U.S.?” Camerota asked.
“I’m not saying they’re wrong, Alisyn, I’m saying they may not be complete because we don’t necessarily collect today all the information from state laboratories.”
After a back and forth, Camerota continued to press: “How many tests would you say have been done?”
“Well, I would leave that to the experts.”
Watch:
