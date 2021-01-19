Trump Mocked After WSJ Reports He Wants to Start a New ‘Patriot Party’ – The Original Was Linked to the Black Panthers

“Patriot Party was socialist antifa”

President Donald Trump in recent days has been talking about starting up a new political party, called the Patriot Party. Social media users immediately mocked Trump – not only for wanting to start a new party, given his historically unpopular polling numbers, but because of the name he chose for his new group.

Late last week former Trump Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, told Foreign Policy that President Trump is just plain ignorant of history.

“His understanding of global events, his understanding of global history, his understanding of US history was really limited,” Tillerson said. “It’s really hard to have a conversation with someone who doesn’t even understand the concept for why we’re talking about this.”

The Wall Street Journal Tuesday night reported Trump wants to call his new political party the Patriot Party.

Not surprisingly, there already has been a Patriot Party, starting in the 1960’s. It ended in the ’80’s. Trump was alive during those years, but apparently missed it.

The Patriot Party was affiliated with the Black Panthers, a far-left anti-racism Black power political group that disbanded in the early ’80’s. It grew through community organizing and became popular among poor rural Americans by advocating for free basic necessities, including food and wood for stoves.

Trump apparently isn’t the first in recent days to come up with the idea. It’s been rolling around on social media since last month.

Here’s what some are saying:

So a group of Parler crazies and Boogaloo boys started a Telegram group called “Patriot Party” that called for this… https://t.co/R6vViQYrqm — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 20, 2021

There was a “Patriot Party” organized in the late 1960’s. It was an American Socialist Organization for

impoverished whites in rural areas. Eventually it became tied to both the Rainbow Coalition and the Black Panthers. Trump, still a bozo 🤡! — Jo Kovacik (@jojok57) January 20, 2021

Ha! One previous “Patriot Party” (1960s-’80s) was a socialist, multi-racial coalition of community organizers and anti-fascists associated with the Rainbow Coaltion founded by Fred Hampton of the Black Panthers! https://t.co/RpyoeHXQh7 — Fred Dews (@publichistory) January 20, 2021

The irony of Trump wanting to start the “Patriot Party” is massive. Patriot Party was a rural white SOCIALIST organization closely tied to Jesse Jackson & black panthers. It was formed after the 1969 “United Front Against Fascism” conference. Patriot Party was socialist antifa — Khalid Nigh (@Eternal0Star) January 20, 2021

i think its funny that people are talking about joining the patriot party and are part of a white supremacy group but fail to see that the patriot party befriended the black panthers 🤔 — aylesia. (@aylesia) January 19, 2021

PATRIOT PARTY – 1969 Rainbow Coalition Black Panthers Young Lords Protest Button https://t.co/asYacYimWY via @eBay #BlackLivesMatter — Larry Fox (@Larry911) January 16, 2021

“The Patriot Party was a member of the original Rainbow Coalition, formed by Fred Hampton of the Black Panther Party…” https://t.co/HCvsYBa5xe https://t.co/iFWA70l15A — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) January 20, 2021

“In 1970 the FBI arrested the entire central committee of the Patriot Party…” https://t.co/HCvsYBa5xe History would repeat itself. https://t.co/iFWA70l15A — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) January 20, 2021