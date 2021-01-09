'DANGEROUS FOOLS'
Feces on the Wall, Hostage Taking, Cop Crushing: Trump’s Capitol Riot Was Worse Than First Realized
While you’ve likely seen the photos of pro-Trump rioters smiling and acting goofy as they ransacked the U.S. Capitol, MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes said the reality is “way darker, more violent, more sinister, and more organized” that we realized.
In his roundup of disturbing facts from the attempted coup, here are aspects of the riot you may not have known about:
– A cop was murdered by being beaten to death with a fire extinguisher in the halls of Congress.
– A woman was shot in the neck while trying to smash a window leading into the Speaker’s Lobby outside the House Chamber.
– A woman was trampled to death by her fellow rioters.
– Trump’s supporters literally smeared feces on the walls and floors of the building.
– Reuters editor Jim Bourg said he heard at least three different rioters saying that they wanted to find and execute Vice President Mike Pence for betraying Trump.
I heard at least 3 different rioters at the Capitol say that they hoped to find Vice President Mike Pence and execute him by hanging him from a Capitol Hill tree as a traitor. It was a common line being repeated. Many more were just talking about how the VP should be executed. https://t.co/fxHREouEWF
— Jim Bourg (@jimbourg) January 8, 2021
– One rioter erected a gallows with a noose outside the capitol. A group chanted “Hang Mike Pence” outside the Capitol.
– Rioters attacked an Associated Press photographer who had to be pulled to safety from the mob.
– Rioters threw a New York Times reporter to the floor and tried to break her cameras when they realized who her employer was. She screamed and no one helped.
– A man in full tactical gear and holding zip ties “flex cuffs” used to restrain people’s hands behind their backs infiltrated the Senate chamber. That is, he was equipped to take hostages and physically seize officials. The man, Larry Rendall Brock Jr., has since claimed that he found the zip ties on the ground and planned to give them to police.
– They stole documents and electronic equipment that constitutes a serious breach in national security.
– Insurrectionists ripped off the gas mask of one capitol police officer and began crushing him inside a doorway as a mob chanted “heave ho” to break down the door he was wedged in as he began bellowing in pain.
This is what the pro-Trump mob did to American law enforcement officers after the President incited a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol
(warning, graphic video) pic.twitter.com/4RNsZQAYbh
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) January 9, 2021
At the Stop the Steal rally earlier that day, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told the crowd that the election should be settled through a “trial by combat.” Trump himself told the crowd, “You’ll never take back our country through weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong.”
Keep in mind, for months before the insurrection, the Trump campaign sent out emails asking recipients to join the “Trump Army” not to mention the nearly 200 times after election day that Trump, his family, campaign lawyers and official allies tweeted about the non-existent election fraud while Trump’s other surrogates repeatedly spoke of “constitutional crisis” and “civil war.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'DANGEROUS FOOLS'
Trump fires 9 Pentagon advisors & installs cronies while blocking Biden from military briefings
On Friday, the White House fired nine members of the Pentagon’s Defense Business Board and installed people loyal to President Donald Trump, Politico reports. At the same time, Trump’s Pentagon officials have refused members of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team to meet with officials at U.S. intelligence agencies.
The aforementioned board members were all fired via form letter email that told them that their terms had expired — even though that wasn’t true for three of the members — and they were neither given any warning nor thanks for their service.
“The Defense Business Board is made up of more than a dozen industry and academic leaders who volunteer to provide independent business advice to Pentagon leadership and are appointed by top Pentagon leaders,” the publication writes, adding that the board has generally been understood as non-partisan.
Among its duties, the board reviews defense agencies and field activities, studies data on how private companies interact with the Department of Defense.
In their place, Trump installed his former campaign officials Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie. Trump could’ve installed his new members as the board can accommodate up to 35 people and only had 16 before the firings began.
The firings come one week after the White House fired a dozen members of the Defense Policy Board, a similar advisory council of experts outside the government, and his Defense Secretary Mark Esper. As of November 20, more than 40 percent of the Department of Defense’s top positions have been left unstaffed thanks to Trump’s firings.
Meanwhile, because Biden’s team hasn’t been able to meet with defense officials for almost a month after he won the election, it has “impaired the Biden team’s ability to get up to speed on espionage operations against Russia, China, Iran and other U.S. adversaries,” The New York Times reports.
'DANGEROUS FOOLS'
Trump Literally Hired a Random Sandwich Delivery Boy to Become His Vindictive Federal Personnel Director
Having lost his re-election bid, President Donald Trump has been busy hiding out, not taking questions from reporters, spreading lies about election fraud on Twitter, and firing key federal positions and restaffing them with loyalists.
The firing and restaffing have been helped along by Johnny McEntee, Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, a 30-year-old former football player who was denied security clearance back in March 2018 because of his gambling addiction and alleged financial crimes.
He became Trump’s Director of the Office of Presidential Personnel in February 2020, and has worked as Trump’s hatchet man ever since, firing people deemed insufficiently loyal to the president, including Trump’s “defense secretary and other top Pentagon aides, his second-in-command at the U.S. Agency for International Development, two top Homeland Security officials, a senior climate scientist and the leader of the agency that safeguards nuclear weapons,” according to The Washington Post.
What made McEntee so qualified for the position, you ask? “According to a tell-all book by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide to the first lady, ” the Post reports, “McEntee happened to be delivering a turkey sandwich when Winston Wolkoff informed Trump that his inaugural committee was a “s— show.”
“Donald grabbed the [sandwich] bag and told the kid to sit down. ‘You’re in charge of the inauguration now,’ he said.”
McEntee has since conducted heavy-handed loyalty tests, asking people in completely unrelated agencies their opinions of the president’s various policies, where they get their news, and who seems unsupportive of Trump in general…. all because he happened to deliver a turkey sandwich to the president at the right time.
'DANGEROUS FOOLS'
‘Vets for Trump’ Founder Arrested for Bringing Weapons to Philly Vote Count Center
On Thursday, 42-year-old “Vets for Trump” co-founder Joshua Macias was arrested alongside a 61-year-old QAnon and anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist Antonio Lamotta while the two men were headed to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the site of the city’s ballot count, to “straighten things out,” according to the Daily Beast.
Police said the men drove from Virginia to Philadelphia, and that at the time of their arrest the men had pistols, an AR-15 rifle, and nearly 160 rounds of ammunition.
“They lacked valid Pennsylvania firearms permits to carry, and were charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license, a third-degree felony, and carrying a firearm on public streets or public property, the District Attorney’s office said Friday.,” reporters Will Sommer and Pilar Melendez wrote.
While a friend of Macias claims he had just driven to Philadelphia to observe the vote count, Macias had spoken at a Trump rally in 2015 and posted images stating that Democrats were trying to steal the 2020 presidential election from President Donald Trump, something Trump himself and his campaign surrogates have repeatedly stated for months.
The District Attorney has suggested both men be denied bail and is considering other charges against Macias and Lamotta.
Trending
- INSURRECTION2 days ago
Don Jr. Filmed the Trump Family’s Pre-Insurrection Watch Party Capturing the President Before His Incitement Speech
- NO COLLUSION?3 days ago
Capitol Police Member Caught on Camera Taking Selfies With Trump’s Insurrectionists
- TRUMP COUP3 days ago
‘Literally What Your Father Asked For’: Trump Jr. Blasted for Telling Violent MAGAites ‘Don’t Start Acting Like the Other Side’
- 25TH AMENDMENT2 days ago
Trump Now ‘Mentally Unreachable’: Report
- 25TH AMENDMENT THIS GUY ALREADY3 days ago
Trump Cabinet Secretaries Discussing Invoking 25th Amendment to Remove President: Report
- News3 days ago
Trump-Loving Pastor: If Pence Doesn’t Overturn Election, It’s Because Dems Have Blackmail Pictures of VP
- 'THAT'S INSURRECTION AGAINST THE UNITED STATES'2 days ago
MSNBC’s Scarborough Screams Demand Calling for Trump, Giuliani and Trump Jr. to Be ‘Arrested Today for Insurrection’
- BYE1 day ago
‘I Didn’t Want You at the Last One’: Trump Mocked After Announcing He Won’t Attend Inauguration