Woman Trampled to Death During Capitol Riots Carried a “Don’t Tread on Me” Flag
In addition to the police officer killed by pro-Trump rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was 34-year-old Rosanne Boyland, a woman holding a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag who was crushed and trampled to death by her fellow “patriots” (as the Trumps call them).
Boyland raided the Capitol along with hundreds of other insurrectionists. Her friend and fellow insurrectionist Justin Winchell told 9 News, “[Our fellow rioters] basically created a panic, and the police, in turn, push back on them, so people started falling. I put my arm underneath her and was pulling her out and then another guy fell on top of her, and another guy was just walking (on top of her). There were people stacked two-three deep… people just crushed.”
Winchell said that paramedics tried to revive her but were unable.
Conservatives have adopted the American Revolution-era yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, also known as the Gadsden flag, as a way to oppose government intervention.
Boyland’s brother-in-law Justin Law told the news outlet, “I’ve never tried to be a political person but it’s my own personal belief that the president’s words incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans last night and I believe that we should invoke the 25th amendment at this time,” adding, “Our family is grieving on every level for our country, for all the families that have lost loved ones or suffered injuries, for our own loss.”
In addition to crushing a fellow insurrectionist, Trump’s followers also killed a cop, Brian Sicknick, during their riot. Investigators are now opening federal murder charges into his death. So much for the “Blue Lives Matter” law-and-order crowd. Three others also died during the riots.
The FBI has since put out a wanted poster seeking 10 individuals caught on camera during the riots. Authorities are also combing through social media to identify the insurrectionists whose theft of government property may have caused a national security breach. Thus far, nearly 82 arrests have been made in connection with the coup attempt.
Incoming GOP Rep. Says “Hitler Was Right” in Speech at U.S. Capitol
This week, while speaking at a Moms for America® Save the Republic Rally at the nation’s capitol, incoming Republican Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller said, “Hitler was right.”
While she wasn’t talking about the Nazi leader’s decision to kill over six million Jews, queers and others, she said, “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future,’” adding that to build a lasting social movement conservatives must win the hearts and minds of our children,” like Hitler’s Nazi Youth program did, presumably.
“This is the battle,” she said.
Here’s the full clip. Incoming Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller didn’t slip or improvise when she quoted Hitler and praised how the murderous Nazi built his political movement by indoctrinating youth. She was reading from prepared remarks. pic.twitter.com/xWPi2u8wB3
— Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) January 6, 2021
When calls for her to apologize or resign came from Republican Rodney Davis, Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth, Democratic Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Legislative Jewish Caucus and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and others, she initially defended her comments saying she had meant her comments as “a denunciation of evil dictators’ efforts to re-educate young people and similar efforts by left-wing radicals in our country today.”
She has since explained herself by stating, that she’s pro-Israel and not anti-Semitic despite her appreciation for Hitler’s youth indoctrination efforts and added, “some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs.”
“I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth,” she said. “This dark history should never be repeated and parents should be proactive to instill what is good, true, right, and noble into their children’s hearts and minds.”
Mary Miller was also one of the 147 Republicans who voted against certifying the Electoral College’s votes to seat President-elect Joe Biden.
Twitter users weren’t having her apology:
"Y'know, Charles Manson was right about one thing…" "Y'know, Pol Pot was right about one thing…" "Y'know, rapists and pedophiles are right about one thing…" Making points by referencing the damned not only causes your point to lose any moral authority, but normalizes them.
— David Finger (@dfinger29) January 7, 2021
It gets worse, she said Hitler was right about radicalizing children and said that’s what the GOP needs to do now. ?
— Britt ? (@Britt_S_2009) January 8, 2021
And she couldn’t have thought of a way to do this without saying the words “Hitler was right”?
Seems like a pretty easy phrase to avoid, generally.
— Evan to the Max (@EvanMaxTweets) January 7, 2021
Your remarks were shameful and quite clear – you don’t get to spin out of them now that you aren’t surrounded by a treasonous mob. I’m embarrassed that you are a member of our Congressional Delegation. My condolences go out to the people of Southern Illinois.
— Brendan Reilly (@AldReilly) January 7, 2021
Proud Boy Trump-Supporter Threatens to Bomb North Dakota Voting Center
Police in Dickinson, North Dakota arrested Anthony Raymond, a 33-year-old self-proclaimed “Proud Boy”—a Trump-loving, anti-feminist men’s group whose members never masturbate and attend white supremacist rallies—for threatening to bomb a polling station in Stark County.
Raymond reportedly sent an anonymous email mentioning his plan to The Dickinson Press, a local newspaper. The police then tracked him down by figuring out his IP address through the email he sent. They arrested him soon after. He’s now facing felony charges.
Dickinson Police Sargeant. Joe Cianni emphasized that after investigating, police believe there’s no danger at any polling stations and, “This should not (prevent) them from feeling safe or casting their vote.”
President Donald Trump issued a call-to-arms to the Proud Boys during the first 2020 presidential debate. When asked by debate moderator Chris Wallace whether he would condemn white supremacists and tell militia groups to “stand down” during the forthcoming election, Trump said the Proud Boys should “stand back and stand by.”
Proud Boys gleefully took Trump’s words as a sign that he may call upon them to commit violence during the elections.
Trump’s top re-election advisor compares gays to child & animal rapists, supports criminalizing homosexuality
Jenna Ellis, a top adviser for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, apparently thinks same-sex marriage is comparable to bestiality and pedophilia. She also supports criminalizing consensual same-sex sexual encounters.
When the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriages nationwide, Ellis told the Apologetics.com’s radio show in May 2016, “It’s setting the stage for polyamory, bestiality and eventually pedophilia…. We are saying any sexual urge is valid. So pedophilia, why is that any different than any other form of love? Love is love, right?”
Right-wing conservatives have long linked the LGBTQ movement to people who sexually prey on children, a connection that empowers others to exclude, harass, attack, and even kill queer people under the guise of “protecting kids.”
In her 2015 book, The Legal Basis for a Moral Constitution, Ellis wrote that she disagrees with the 2003 U.S. Supreme Court decision invalidating anti-gay sodomy laws nationwide. While such laws theoretically criminalized oral and anal sex for all adults, police and state governments mostly used them as justifications for criminalizing private same-sex sexual encounters between consenting adults.
She said the 2003 ruling “ignored the immorality of homosexuality” and”set the groundwork for open celebration of homosexuality and all kinds of deviant sexual behavior with any coupling or grouping.”
In short, Ellis was okay with arresting and throwing gay adults in prison for having consensual sex behind closed doors.
Ellis is also an attorney who worked as the director of public policy for the James Dobson Family Institute. Dobson is a longtime anti-LGBTQ evangelical bigot. However, her views as Trump’s re-election advisor might find welcome among the approximately 81% of Evangelical voters who supported Trump in the 2016 election. Evangelicals remain the religious denomination most opposed to LGBTQ equality.
