'DANGEROUS FOOLS'
Trump fires 9 Pentagon advisors & installs cronies while blocking Biden from military briefings
On Friday, the White House fired nine members of the Pentagon’s Defense Business Board and installed people loyal to President Donald Trump, Politico reports. At the same time, Trump’s Pentagon officials have refused members of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team to meet with officials at U.S. intelligence agencies.
The aforementioned board members were all fired via form letter email that told them that their terms had expired — even though that wasn’t true for three of the members — and they were neither given any warning nor thanks for their service.
“The Defense Business Board is made up of more than a dozen industry and academic leaders who volunteer to provide independent business advice to Pentagon leadership and are appointed by top Pentagon leaders,” the publication writes, adding that the board has generally been understood as non-partisan.
Among its duties, the board reviews defense agencies and field activities, studies data on how private companies interact with the Department of Defense.
In their place, Trump installed his former campaign officials Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie. Trump could’ve installed his new members as the board can accommodate up to 35 people and only had 16 before the firings began.
The firings come one week after the White House fired a dozen members of the Defense Policy Board, a similar advisory council of experts outside the government, and his Defense Secretary Mark Esper. As of November 20, more than 40 percent of the Department of Defense’s top positions have been left unstaffed thanks to Trump’s firings.
Meanwhile, because Biden’s team hasn’t been able to meet with defense officials for almost a month after he won the election, it has “impaired the Biden team’s ability to get up to speed on espionage operations against Russia, China, Iran and other U.S. adversaries,” The New York Times reports.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'DANGEROUS FOOLS'
Trump Literally Hired a Random Sandwich Delivery Boy to Become His Vindictive Federal Personnel Director
Having lost his re-election bid, President Donald Trump has been busy hiding out, not taking questions from reporters, spreading lies about election fraud on Twitter, and firing key federal positions and restaffing them with loyalists.
The firing and restaffing have been helped along by Johnny McEntee, Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, a 30-year-old former football player who was denied security clearance back in March 2018 because of his gambling addiction and alleged financial crimes.
He became Trump’s Director of the Office of Presidential Personnel in February 2020, and has worked as Trump’s hatchet man ever since, firing people deemed insufficiently loyal to the president, including Trump’s “defense secretary and other top Pentagon aides, his second-in-command at the U.S. Agency for International Development, two top Homeland Security officials, a senior climate scientist and the leader of the agency that safeguards nuclear weapons,” according to The Washington Post.
What made McEntee so qualified for the position, you ask? “According to a tell-all book by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide to the first lady, ” the Post reports, “McEntee happened to be delivering a turkey sandwich when Winston Wolkoff informed Trump that his inaugural committee was a “s— show.”
“Donald grabbed the [sandwich] bag and told the kid to sit down. ‘You’re in charge of the inauguration now,’ he said.”
McEntee has since conducted heavy-handed loyalty tests, asking people in completely unrelated agencies their opinions of the president’s various policies, where they get their news, and who seems unsupportive of Trump in general…. all because he happened to deliver a turkey sandwich to the president at the right time.
'DANGEROUS FOOLS'
‘Vets for Trump’ Founder Arrested for Bringing Weapons to Philly Vote Count Center
On Thursday, 42-year-old “Vets for Trump” co-founder Joshua Macias was arrested alongside a 61-year-old QAnon and anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist Antonio Lamotta while the two men were headed to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the site of the city’s ballot count, to “straighten things out,” according to the Daily Beast.
Police said the men drove from Virginia to Philadelphia, and that at the time of their arrest the men had pistols, an AR-15 rifle, and nearly 160 rounds of ammunition.
“They lacked valid Pennsylvania firearms permits to carry, and were charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license, a third-degree felony, and carrying a firearm on public streets or public property, the District Attorney’s office said Friday.,” reporters Will Sommer and Pilar Melendez wrote.
While a friend of Macias claims he had just driven to Philadelphia to observe the vote count, Macias had spoken at a Trump rally in 2015 and posted images stating that Democrats were trying to steal the 2020 presidential election from President Donald Trump, something Trump himself and his campaign surrogates have repeatedly stated for months.
The District Attorney has suggested both men be denied bail and is considering other charges against Macias and Lamotta.
'DANGEROUS FOOLS'
Trump Supporters Cheer as Protestor Calls for Assassinating Pro-LGBTQ Democrats
At a recent gathering of Trump supporters in the Oregon capital of Salem, one man with a megaphone accused LGBTQ people of normalizing child rape and suggested that politicians who support LGBTQ rights should be assassinated. People cheered and clapped after he said this.
“We have said all this LGBT agenda has set us back… They told us we were crazy. They told us we were homophobic. But the God’s honest truth is their pedophile agenda has been normalized. It is being pushed forward. I’m a goddamn man, but I think these Democratic leaders who allowed this to happen need to be shot dead in the streets.”
"Democrats need to be shot dead" and other Q crap demonizing LGBTQ.
SALEM, OREGON pic.twitter.com/8WVhPtMXnG
— Cozca Itzpapalotl (@KohzKah) September 7, 2020
While his rantings might sound the ravings of a paranoiac, he’s merely echoing beliefs of the ever-growing QAnon conspiracy theory. QAnon believes that Republican President Donald Trump is working to uncover an international pedophilia ring run by Democratic political leaders, “Deep State” operatives, liberal celebrities and other powerful people.
QAnon has also compelled at least one believer to shoot up a gay-owned business. In December 2016, Washington D.C. police arrested 28-year-old Edgar Maddison Welch after he entered the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria — a business owned by gay owner James Alefantis — with an assault rifle and fired at least one shot.
Welch went to “self-investigate” unfounded rumors that the non-existent basement of Comet Ping Pong was a venue in a child molestation ring involving Hillary Clinton. As such, Welch’s actions were just the modern iteration of a long, hateful history of anti-gay bigots linking homosexuality with child molestation.
Now that history has linked up with a modern-day conspiracy theory, and the Republican party is increasingly inviting QAnon believers into their ranks as they court voters and support political candidates who openly equate progressive rights with child rape.
Curiously, QAnon supporters don’t seem to speak much about the Catholic Church’s long history of child sex abuse.
Trending
- MONSTERS2 days ago
Trump Admin Held Back Phone Numbers and Addresses That Could Have Reunited Separated Migrant Children With Parents
- 'NEPOTISM BARBIE'2 days ago
‘Two-Bit Con’ Ivanka Trump Slammed for Trying to Equate Herself With Former Presidents: ‘Off the Charts Entitlement’
- CORONAVIRUS AND CORRUPTION3 days ago
Pompeo Hosting 900-Person Taxpayer-Funded Holiday Party After He Orders ‘Non-Mission Critical Events’ to Go Virtual
- BYE2 days ago
Top Trump White House Communications Official Quits
- TOTAL LIES3 days ago
‘Endless Lies and Nonsense’: Trump’s 46 Minute ‘Most Important Speech I’ve Ever Made’ Panned as ‘Utterly Dishonest’
- HECK NO3 days ago
Trump Wants All the Credit for Coronavirus Vaccines – and to Have Them Named After Him
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Supreme Court Strong-Arms California Judge to Follow Its Ruling Exempting Churches From COVID Restrictions
- 'DEEP STATE'2 days ago
Donald Trump’s ‘Eyes and Ears’ at DOJ Was Just Barred From the Building: Report