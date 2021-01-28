NO IT'S NOT
‘Crybaby’ Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Mocked After Telling CNBC Americans Getting Their ‘Fair Share Is a BS Concept’
Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman is getting mocked on social media after complaining on CNBC Thursday that Americans wanting to get their fair share is “bullshit.”
Cooperman runs Omega Advisors. He reportedly is the majority owner of the investment firm and is said to be worth approximately $3.2 billion.
“The reason the market is doing what it’s doing is people are sitting at home, getting their checks from the government,” he told CNBC, according to a widely-circulated clip on Twitter.
“This fair share is a bullshit concept,” he also says in the clip. “It’s just a way of attacking wealthy people, and, you know, I think it’s inappropriate – we all got to work together and pull together.”
CNBC just brought a billionaire on who says this whole thing “is just a way of attacking wealthy people” pic.twitter.com/kIIoalBfBF
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 28, 2021
Cooperman appeared to be discussing the move by the trading platform RobinHood to stop investors from trading on Gamestop, after grassroots investment activists organizing on Reddit propelled the company’s worth from $2 billion to $24 billion on Wednesday.
Americans are suffering historic unemployment, illness and death, given the coronavirus pandemic that’s spiraling out of control, while the stock markets are reaching new heights on a regular basis. The phrase, “the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer” is an apt description of the state of Americans’ financial health.
Social media users were not amused.
Can you believe that people sit at home, trade stocks, and profit off of other people’s hard work says … [checks notes] … hedge fund billionaire Leon Cooperman. https://t.co/qvTMRkfgGS
— David Schwartz (@JoelKatz) January 28, 2021
Listen to this incredible crybaby pic.twitter.com/KmJvZpBQ59
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 28, 2021
Attacking wealthy people. Dear god. Who made the short?! Why are we expected to have 6 months emergency savings and they are expected to whine and get a bailout every time they experience risk?
— JR (@JakeRubin) January 28, 2021
For those wondering who this “the real victims during the pandemic and economic crisis are the super rich” guy is: https://t.co/gAeziBeRG1
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 28, 2021
attacking wealthy people. To sit there with so much audacity to say that. Good. Attack them MORE.
— Radioactive Snake 🌐 (@RadiactiveSnake) January 28, 2021
“a way of attacking wealthy people” 😭😭 bc they’re the victims yup https://t.co/JiMXv45Lwa
— 🐻❄️⁷ (@shookytwts) January 28, 2021
LMAO, good old Leon Cooperman. Four years ago he had to pay an SEC fine and agree to a monitor because of insider trading: https://t.co/scPzESWumj
A year ago he was pretending to cry because Elizabeth Warren wanted to raise his taxes. https://t.co/GQKlk13iMd
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) January 28, 2021
I don’t have any of that naive pretention that the WSB crew is some selfless, proletariat uprising, but by god if these CNBC hedge fund motherfuckers aren’t the easiest people in the world to hate. Fuck em https://t.co/69PD2qoHh6
— austin walker (@austin_walker) January 28, 2021
Attacking wealthy people, hilarious. They just got a giant bailout from the fed while normal people got less than they needed to survive. They know exactly why people are mad and they know they are cheating.
— Brandi (@Hypeduponsugar) January 28, 2021
1) What checks does he think we’re getting and how much does he think they are?
2) Is he saying we *shouldn’t* be attacking wealthy people? That’s a faulty argument right out of the gate.
3) Haven’t seen a lot of that ‘work together’ attitude from them through this pandemic.
— Eunice Hennion (@HelloNowLeaving) January 28, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
NO IT'S NOT
Trump: ‘I Was Surprised’ With LGBTQ Ruling Since SCOTUS Is ‘Supposed to Be in Our Favor’
President Donald Trump says he was “surprised” with last week’s historic Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ workers’ civil rights, suggesting he was “supposed” to win.
Trump made clear he viewed the decision as a loss, given that, he says, the nation’s highest court is supposed to “favor” him.
“I was surprised, I was surprised,” Trump told CBN’s David Brody Monday, who asked about the case that was decided by Trump’s first SCOTUS appointee. “Some people felt that it was a decision that they weren’t as surprised as I was. Yeah, I was surprised.”
The court ruled that LGBTQ workers are protected under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Trump has become the most anti-LGBTQ president in modern history.
“Well, so far we’re not doing too well,” Trump continued. “Look: We’ve had a lot of losses, with a court that was supposed to be in our favor. This is just to show what it means.”
“We need – you know you’ll probably have a couple of more judges in the next four years. It could even be more than that, it could be three or four. If you have a radical left group of judges, religion, I think will be almost wiped out in America. If you look at it, pro-life will be absolutely wiped out. So – If you have that happening, pro-life is going to be out, it’s going to be gone.”
Watch:
EXCLUSIVE: President Trump tells me he was, “surprised” by Neil Gorsuch’s LGBT ruling, weighs in on John Roberts too. Watch a clip from my White House sit-down interview today with @realDonaldTrump . @POTUS @CBNNews @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/BW9LJJZSMG
— David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) June 22, 2020
Related: ‘Born-Again Karen’: Top Trump Campaign Attorney Mocked for Suggesting ‘They’ Are Trying to ‘Cancel Christianity’
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS1 day ago
‘I Carry a Gun’: Video Shows QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Bullying and Harassing Parkland Survivor David Hogg
- BEHIND THE INSURRECTION1 day ago
Viral Video Renews Interest in Report Trump Sons Held Pre-Insurrection Meeting to ‘Pressure’ Lawmakers Before Capitol Coup
- DO BETTER2 days ago
‘Garbage’: White House Reporters Slammed for Asking ‘Ridiculous’ Questions, From Tokyo Olympics to Sarah Sanders
- News3 days ago
Schumer Unleashes ‘Huge Anger’ on McConnell Who Is Still Obstructing Senate Democrats
- News1 day ago
Tucker Carlson Completely Loses It Over the Idea That the FBI Should Target White Nationalist Terrorists
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
Fox News Host Continues His War on Public School Teachers – This Time by Calling to ‘Just Stop Vaccinating’ Them
- QANON IS A CULT2 days ago
QAnon Congresswoman Has Repeatedly Shown Support for Executing Nancy Pelosi: CNN
- News2 days ago
Florida School Resource Officer Caught on Video as He Knocks Black Student Unconscious