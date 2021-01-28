‘Crybaby’ Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Mocked After Telling CNBC Americans Getting Their ‘Fair Share Is a BS Concept’

Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman is getting mocked on social media after complaining on CNBC Thursday that Americans wanting to get their fair share is “bullshit.”

Cooperman runs Omega Advisors. He reportedly is the majority owner of the investment firm and is said to be worth approximately $3.2 billion.

“The reason the market is doing what it’s doing is people are sitting at home, getting their checks from the government,” he told CNBC, according to a widely-circulated clip on Twitter.

“This fair share is a bullshit concept,” he also says in the clip. “It’s just a way of attacking wealthy people, and, you know, I think it’s inappropriate – we all got to work together and pull together.”

CNBC just brought a billionaire on who says this whole thing “is just a way of attacking wealthy people” pic.twitter.com/kIIoalBfBF — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 28, 2021

Cooperman appeared to be discussing the move by the trading platform RobinHood to stop investors from trading on Gamestop, after grassroots investment activists organizing on Reddit propelled the company’s worth from $2 billion to $24 billion on Wednesday.

Americans are suffering historic unemployment, illness and death, given the coronavirus pandemic that’s spiraling out of control, while the stock markets are reaching new heights on a regular basis. The phrase, “the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer” is an apt description of the state of Americans’ financial health.

Can you believe that people sit at home, trade stocks, and profit off of other people’s hard work says … [checks notes] … hedge fund billionaire Leon Cooperman. https://t.co/qvTMRkfgGS — David Schwartz (@JoelKatz) January 28, 2021

Attacking wealthy people. Dear god. Who made the short?! Why are we expected to have 6 months emergency savings and they are expected to whine and get a bailout every time they experience risk? — JR (@JakeRubin) January 28, 2021

For those wondering who this “the real victims during the pandemic and economic crisis are the super rich” guy is: https://t.co/gAeziBeRG1 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 28, 2021

LMAO, good old Leon Cooperman. Four years ago he had to pay an SEC fine and agree to a monitor because of insider trading: https://t.co/scPzESWumj A year ago he was pretending to cry because Elizabeth Warren wanted to raise his taxes. https://t.co/GQKlk13iMd — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) January 28, 2021

I don’t have any of that naive pretention that the WSB crew is some selfless, proletariat uprising, but by god if these CNBC hedge fund motherfuckers aren’t the easiest people in the world to hate. Fuck em https://t.co/69PD2qoHh6 — austin walker (@austin_walker) January 28, 2021

Attacking wealthy people, hilarious. They just got a giant bailout from the fed while normal people got less than they needed to survive. They know exactly why people are mad and they know they are cheating. — Brandi (@Hypeduponsugar) January 28, 2021