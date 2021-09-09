News
DOJ Sues Texas for ‘Open Defiance of the Constitution’
The Biden Dept. of Justice on Thursday unveiled a historic 27-page lawsuit filed against the State of Texas for enacting a law that is “in open defiance of the Constitution.” That law, S.B. 8, the DOJ declares, is also in defiance of “settled constitutional law” on abortion.
The legal reasoning is clear enough for non-lawyers to easily understand.
“It is settled constitutional law that ‘a State may not prohibit any woman from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy before viability,'” the suit begins. “But Texas has done just that. It has enacted a statute banning nearly all abortions in the State after six weeks—months before a pregnancy is viable.”
“Texas enacted S.B. 8 in open defiance of the Constitution,” the lawsuit continues. “The statute prohibits most pre-viability abortions, even in cases of rape, sexual abuse, or incest. It also prohibits any effort to aid—or, indeed, any intent to aid—the doctors who provide pre-viability abortions or the women who exercise their right to seek one.”
“Because S.B. 8 clearly violates the Constitution, Texas adopted an unprecedented scheme ‘to insulate the State from responsibility,’ … by making the statute harder to challenge in court.”
The Washington Post adds: “At a news conference, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the ban ‘is clearly unconstitutional under long-standing Supreme Court precedent.'”
“This kind of scheme to nullify the Constitution of the United States is one that all Americans, whatever their politics or party, should fear,” said Garland, warning that what he called the “bounty hunter” element of the law may become “a model for action in other areas by other states and with respect to other constitutional rights or judicial precedents.”
UNITED STATES V. TEXAS: The nation’s top law enforcement officer is suing the state of Texas over its strict new abortion law. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the law is in “open defiance” of the constitution. pic.twitter.com/4BJvDZO4hf
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 9, 2021
News
Watch Live: Biden Unveils Sweeping 6-Point COVID Plan – Will Require Employers to Ensure Workers Are Vaccinated or Tested
At 5 PM ET Thursday President Joe Biden will unveil his sweeping six-point action plan to fight coronavirus in the face of an out of control pandemic fueled by the delta variant and right wing disinformation tactics empowering Americans to make anti-vaccination and anti-masking choices.
Including in the President’s new plan will be an order using the Dept. of Labor to require all companies with 100 or more workers to require employees to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing, according to the administration’s new micro-site. He will also require employers to allow time off so workers can get vaccinated.
President Biden will sign an executive order requiring all executive branch employees of the federal government, and all federal contractors to be vaccinated, with no option for testing instead of vaccination.
The administration will also require the approximately 17 million health care workers at Medicaid and Medicare funded facilities to be vaccinated.
And President Biden will ask all large entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination for entry.
The President’s massive plan, possibly unlike any in history, also addresses “further protecting” the “175 million fully vaccinated Americans,” “keeping schools safely open,” “increasing testing and requiring masking,” “protecting our economic recovery,” and “improving care for those with COVID-19.”
Watch live starting at 5 PM:
News
Former Top Staffer About to ‘Set Fire’ to Trump World by Exposing ‘Surprising New Scandals’ in Tell-All Memoir
A former White House official and chief of staff to Melania Trump is about to reveal what a publishing source calls “surprising new scandals” in a new tell-all memoir.
Stephanie Grisham, who served as White House press secretary and communications director without ever holding a press briefing, will publish “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House” on Oct. 5 under the Harper Collins banner, reported Axios.
“There isn’t enough water on earth to contain the fire she could set to all of Trump world, including parts like the first lady’s orbit, which not many people are in a position to illuminate,” said a former West Wing colleague. “It’s hard to articulate how much anxiety this is going to cause.”
A source close to the publication said Grisham “has receipts” from her time in the White House because, as the press secretary, her job required her to know what was happening.
“Grisham knows where all the bodies are buried because she buried a lot of them herself,” that source said.
She resigned on Jan. 6, after four years in the White House, and is the only person who served under both Donald and Melania Trump, and one of the few who spent time in their private residence.
“When I heard this,” the West Wing source said, “all I could think about was Stephanie surrounded by a lake of gasoline, striking a match with a grin on her face.”
News
Christian Construction Company Fires Man Who Says the ‘Holy Spirit’ Made Him ‘Confront’ Women Over Bathing Suits
A Christian construction company that lists its values as “faith, respect, truth, and integrity” says it has fired Logan Dorn, a man caught on camera saying his “righteous anger” and the “Holy Spirit” made him harass several young women over their choice of bathing suits at a public beach on a Colorado lake. Those videos went viral, garnering millions of views.
“Today information was brought to our attention that one of our employees, Logan Dorn, was accused of harassing a group of individuals over the weekend in Northern Colorado,” a post on the Mighty Hand Construction’s Facebook page reads. “We began an investigation this morning which has resulted in the immediate termination of Mr. Dorn. Mighty Hand Construction does not condone Logan’s behavior in the videos, nor do his actions reflect our values as a company. Mighty Hand strives to be a place of business where all are treated with utmost respect and acceptance, and actions by our employees which go against those values will not be tolerated.”
Dorn had likened the women’s bathing suits to “pornography,” and said he felt a “righteous anger” and a “boldness by the Holy Spirit to go in to confront” them. He says he told the women, who repeatedly urged him to leave them alone, “there’s going to come a day when you, when you’re going to be face to face with God.”
“I’m not going to apologize,” Dorn also said in his own video defending his actions. “I’m just going to say, I’m going to continue to stay on on the truth, I’m I continue to stand on the Word of God. Our society is on such a downclimb of morality of pornography and lust is at an all time high.”
On their website Mighty Hand Construction has a lengthy set of values, including: “We will do all things with trust in God, each other, and our leaders,” “We will treat all people with kindness and decency,” and “We will not force our beliefs but encourage when permitted.”
