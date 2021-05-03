NO IT'S NOT
Vaccinating People Is the ‘Modern Day Holocaust’ Says Anti-Vaxxer and Former GOP Congressional Candidate
DeAnna Lorraine, a QAnon conspiracy theorist, right wing religious extremist, and former Republican candidate who tried to win Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s congressional seat last year, says working to get people vaccinated and to trust science is the work of “Satan.”
Lorraine, who used her run for Congress to further her brand as a political commentator and podcaster appeared on the anti-vaxx “Stew Peters Show,” calling efforts to vaccinate people, “the final takeover,” while comparing it to the Holocaust.
“This is truly the final takeover,” Lorraine, a Republican who lost in a 2020 non-partisan primary against Pelosi with just 1.8% of the vote (Pelosi won 74% of the vote.)
“This is like the modern day Holocaust except for it’s global, and they’re trying to separate people from their families, they’re trying to separate people from polite society and ostracize people, if they’re not getting the vaccine,” she claimed, apparently not saying who “they” are.”
“Anyone who’s hesitant about the vaccine for obvious reasons, reasons because of vaccine shedding and missed periods and spontaneous abortions, death, cerebral palsy and all these other crazy, crazy –” Lorraine said before Peters interrupted.
“Sounds like a wet dream for these liberal radicals,” Peters insisted, as the camera cut to a photo of George Soros, who was not a subject of the discussion.
“Wow, look at this: instant abortions and people, the nuclear family structure is being destroyed, all with one injection. Wow!” Peters proclaimed, mocking liberals, as if they are advocating for that.
“The sad thing is,” Lorraine continued, “it’s this propaganda, this massive gaslighting campaign, has been teaching people to not trust their own gut, it’s been training people over the past year, and very effectively to teach, to trust science, and this is Satan’s work, I mean that’s really all there is to it right still I mean, this is the work of Satan, the father of lies, if you want to get religious. This is him being very effectively getting into the souls of people that once had souls, ripping them out and replacing them with these dark behaviors of lying and blackmailing.”
Watch video via Right Wing Watch:
QAnon conspiracy theorist DeAnna Lorraine warns that the effort to get people vaccinated is a “modern-day Holocaust,” complains that it’s teaching people to trust science instead of their guts, and says it’s all the work of Satan. pic.twitter.com/PWP3Tb9aGz
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 3, 2021
‘Crybaby’ Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Mocked After Telling CNBC Americans Getting Their ‘Fair Share Is a BS Concept’
Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman is getting mocked on social media after complaining on CNBC Thursday that Americans wanting to get their fair share is “bullshit.”
Cooperman runs Omega Advisors. He reportedly is the majority owner of the investment firm and is said to be worth approximately $3.2 billion.
“The reason the market is doing what it’s doing is people are sitting at home, getting their checks from the government,” he told CNBC, according to a widely-circulated clip on Twitter.
“This fair share is a bullshit concept,” he also says in the clip. “It’s just a way of attacking wealthy people, and, you know, I think it’s inappropriate – we all got to work together and pull together.”
CNBC just brought a billionaire on who says this whole thing “is just a way of attacking wealthy people” pic.twitter.com/kIIoalBfBF
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 28, 2021
Cooperman appeared to be discussing the move by the trading platform RobinHood to stop investors from trading on Gamestop, after grassroots investment activists organizing on Reddit propelled the company’s worth from $2 billion to $24 billion on Wednesday.
Americans are suffering historic unemployment, illness and death, given the coronavirus pandemic that’s spiraling out of control, while the stock markets are reaching new heights on a regular basis. The phrase, “the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer” is an apt description of the state of Americans’ financial health.
Social media users were not amused.
Can you believe that people sit at home, trade stocks, and profit off of other people’s hard work says … [checks notes] … hedge fund billionaire Leon Cooperman. https://t.co/qvTMRkfgGS
— David Schwartz (@JoelKatz) January 28, 2021
Listen to this incredible crybaby pic.twitter.com/KmJvZpBQ59
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 28, 2021
Attacking wealthy people. Dear god. Who made the short?! Why are we expected to have 6 months emergency savings and they are expected to whine and get a bailout every time they experience risk?
— JR (@JakeRubin) January 28, 2021
For those wondering who this “the real victims during the pandemic and economic crisis are the super rich” guy is: https://t.co/gAeziBeRG1
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 28, 2021
attacking wealthy people. To sit there with so much audacity to say that. Good. Attack them MORE.
— Radioactive Snake 🌐 (@RadiactiveSnake) January 28, 2021
“a way of attacking wealthy people” 😭😭 bc they’re the victims yup https://t.co/JiMXv45Lwa
— 🐻❄️⁷ (@shookytwts) January 28, 2021
LMAO, good old Leon Cooperman. Four years ago he had to pay an SEC fine and agree to a monitor because of insider trading: https://t.co/scPzESWumj
A year ago he was pretending to cry because Elizabeth Warren wanted to raise his taxes. https://t.co/GQKlk13iMd
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) January 28, 2021
I don’t have any of that naive pretention that the WSB crew is some selfless, proletariat uprising, but by god if these CNBC hedge fund motherfuckers aren’t the easiest people in the world to hate. Fuck em https://t.co/69PD2qoHh6
— austin walker (@austin_walker) January 28, 2021
Attacking wealthy people, hilarious. They just got a giant bailout from the fed while normal people got less than they needed to survive. They know exactly why people are mad and they know they are cheating.
— Brandi (@Hypeduponsugar) January 28, 2021
1) What checks does he think we’re getting and how much does he think they are?
2) Is he saying we *shouldn’t* be attacking wealthy people? That’s a faulty argument right out of the gate.
3) Haven’t seen a lot of that ‘work together’ attitude from them through this pandemic.
— Eunice Hennion (@HelloNowLeaving) January 28, 2021
Trump: ‘I Was Surprised’ With LGBTQ Ruling Since SCOTUS Is ‘Supposed to Be in Our Favor’
President Donald Trump says he was “surprised” with last week’s historic Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ workers’ civil rights, suggesting he was “supposed” to win.
Trump made clear he viewed the decision as a loss, given that, he says, the nation’s highest court is supposed to “favor” him.
“I was surprised, I was surprised,” Trump told CBN’s David Brody Monday, who asked about the case that was decided by Trump’s first SCOTUS appointee. “Some people felt that it was a decision that they weren’t as surprised as I was. Yeah, I was surprised.”
The court ruled that LGBTQ workers are protected under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Trump has become the most anti-LGBTQ president in modern history.
“Well, so far we’re not doing too well,” Trump continued. “Look: We’ve had a lot of losses, with a court that was supposed to be in our favor. This is just to show what it means.”
“We need – you know you’ll probably have a couple of more judges in the next four years. It could even be more than that, it could be three or four. If you have a radical left group of judges, religion, I think will be almost wiped out in America. If you look at it, pro-life will be absolutely wiped out. So – If you have that happening, pro-life is going to be out, it’s going to be gone.”
Watch:
EXCLUSIVE: President Trump tells me he was, “surprised” by Neil Gorsuch’s LGBT ruling, weighs in on John Roberts too. Watch a clip from my White House sit-down interview today with @realDonaldTrump . @POTUS @CBNNews @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/BW9LJJZSMG
— David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) June 22, 2020
Related: ‘Born-Again Karen’: Top Trump Campaign Attorney Mocked for Suggesting ‘They’ Are Trying to ‘Cancel Christianity’
