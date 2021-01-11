Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf Quits After Trump Incitement of Insurrection

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, has just resigned from the Trump administration with barely more than one week left in the lame duck president’s tenure. Although he has only “acting” status, Wolf is the third cabinet-level official to quit the Trump administration over the President’s incitement of an insurrection and attempted coup.

Wolf made several statements in opposition to Trump’s incitement of insurrection and attempted coup last week, after which Trump pulled his permanent nomination to the post courts have ruled he currently holds unlawfully.

“Wolf, in a letter to Department of Homeland Security staff, said his resignation ‘is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary,'” CNBC reports.

“These events and concerns increasingly serve to divert attention and resources away from the important work of the Department in this critical time of a transition of power,” wrote Wolf, whose resignation is effective at just before midnight.

Fox News reports Wolf also urged DHS employees to support the Biden administration.

“I leave knowing the Department has positioned itself for an orderly and smooth transition to President-elect Biden’s DHS team. Welcome them, educate them, and learn from them. They are your leaders for the next four years – a time which undoubtedly will be full of challenges and opportunities to show the American people the value of DHS and why it is worth the investment.”

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States in less than nine days.

Developing…

