INSURRECTION
‘We Could Have Stopped Them’: Capitol Police Officer Says He and Others Were Sent Home ‘Earlier Than Expected’ – Report
‘Thought It Would Be an All-Hands-on-Deck Situation’
A U.S. Capitol police officer says he and others expected to work an extra shift but were sent home early last Wednesday, barely hours before thousands descended on Congress, broke in, and hunted for the Vice President and Speaker of the House in an insurrection incited by President Donald Trump and his closest allies.
Business Insider reports the officer, who is remaining anonymous, “was working the night shift last week and found it ‘puzzling’ that he and his colleagues were sent home earlier than expected on Wednesday. He also said nobody asked him to come back after the attack happened.”
The officer “told Insider that he and others expected to pull an extra shift,” and “said everybody in the department knew in advance that the Trump march was going to take place, and thought it would be an all-hands-on-deck situation.” He even “packed a backpack full of coffee and protein bars, expecting to work into the afternoon after his regular shift ended at 7 a.m.”
“Naively, I thought, well, they must know something that we don’t. Maybe they have intel showing they’re not going to come up on the Hill,” he said. “Maybe they don’t think they’re that violent. I trusted that they knew what they were doing by letting us go home.”
He says his wife woke him up telling him the insurrectionists had breached the Capitol. He “said he checked his phone, expecting to find a bunch of missed calls asking him to come into work, but was shocked to find none at all.”
“They didn’t even try to recall us,” he adds, and says he blames Capitol Hill senior leadership. The Capitol Hill police chief Steven Sund resigned after the domestic terror attack. He delivered no press conference but in a Washington Post interview blamed House and Senate security officers and administration officials.
“Lack of man power caused the entire freaking disaster. We just didn’t have the numbers,” he said. “If we had every hand on deck and accepted outside help, I do believe we could have stopped them from getting in.”
Pentagon Under Fire After Memos Reveal Tight Limits on National Guard Response to Trump Insurrection
The Washington Post obtained memos revealing why there were not troops positioned to protect the U.S. Capitol from Wednesday’s violent insurrection by Trump supporters.
“The Pentagon placed tight limits on the D.C. National Guard ahead of pro-Trump protests this week, trying to ensure the use of military force remained constrained, as the Guard carried out a narrow, unarmed mission requested by the city’s mayor to help handle traffic ahead of planned protests,” the newspaper reported. “In memos issued Monday and Tuesday in response to a request from the D.C. mayor, the Pentagon prohibited the District’s guardsmen from receiving ammunition or riot gear, interacting with protesters unless necessary for self-defense, sharing equipment with local law enforcement, or using Guard surveillance and air assets without the defense secretary’s explicit sign-off, according to officials familiar with the orders. The limits were established because the Guard hadn’t been asked to assist with crowd or riot control.”
“Then the mission abruptly changed — and the Pentagon is now facing criticism from governors and local officials who say it moved too slowly to send National Guard troops to respond, a charge that its leaders denied Thursday,” The Post noted. “In the roughly three hours it took the Pentagon to make the shift from traffic policing to full-fledged riot response, the Capitol Police found themselves overwhelmed and rioters stormed the building, forcing lawmakers to take cover and barricade themselves in their offices. The Pentagon left it to federal law enforcement to clear the Capitol of the rioters, amid the hesitancy about sending Guard units into the building itself. By the evening, Guard units helped the Capitol Police and federal and city law enforcement reestablish a perimeter around the building.”
Read the full report.
Don Jr. Filmed the Trump Family’s Pre-Insurrection Watch Party Capturing the President Before His Incitement Speech
Before President Donald Trump took to the stage to deliver a highly-produced speech inciting an armed and deadly violent insurrection by thousands of his supporters the president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., filmed the family’s backstage “March to Save America” watch party.
In addition to Donald Jr., caught on camera are President Trump, Eric Trump, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Don Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, dancing to “Gloria,” among others.
In another clip of the same event, possibly being broadcast live, Guilfoyle tells the Trump MAGA crowd watching to “fight,” while Don Jr. praises Meadows as “an actual fighter, a real fighter.”
Don Jr. calls Mark Meadows “An actual fighter, a real fighter” right before the attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/GLKbiwJ9CH
— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) January 7, 2021
The full video is shocking. It shows the President surveying the massive crowd on large TV screens. They all appear to be in a tent near the stage where President Trump minutes later would promise the thugs and already ginned-up supporters, “I’ll never concede.”
Trump in that speech told supporters to “walk down to the Capitol,” promising them he would be by their sides. (He was not.)
“We are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women,” Trump told them. Telegraphing who they should target, he added, “and we are probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them — because you will never take back our country with weakness.”
“We will never give up. We will never concede. It will never happen. You don’t concede when there’s death involved. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore.”
Don Jr. posted the full watch party video to Facebook. (It is not embeddable.)
Minutes after he appears on-camera in his son’s video – which Jr. is using to sell his latest book – the President would tell his already ginned-up supporters, “All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical Democrats.”
Less than two hours after he posted the video to Facebook Trump Jr. would post this tweet, claiming that it’s Democrats, not Republicans, who are violent. (He has not tweeted since.) Note that he doesn’t tell the insurrectionists to go home.
This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone. https://t.co/3oUAPxuwi9
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2021
