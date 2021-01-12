INSURRECTION
Trump Supporters Plotting Horrific Violence Against Democrats Ahead of Biden’s Inauguration: Capitol Police
Congressional Democrats have been warned about three violent plots against them ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Capitol police briefed them Monday night on three separate threats against Democrats and some Republican lawmakers posed by loyalists to President Donald Trump in the next week, reported the Huffington Post.
The most alarming plot calls for insurrectionists to set up a perimeter around the U.S. Capitol, the White House and the Supreme Court, and block Democrats from entering or possibly even murder them to allow Republicans to seize control of the government.
“It was pretty overwhelming,” one member said.
Right-wing militants are also planning “largest armed protest ever to take place on American soil” in the coming days in Washington, and they’re also planning a protest of the police killing of Qanon conspiracy theorist Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by officers while trying to climb into the Speaker’s Lobby during Wednesday’s pro-Trump riot at the Capitol.
INSURRECTION
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf Quits After Trump Incitement of Insurrection
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, has just resigned from the Trump administration with barely more than one week left in the lame duck president’s tenure. Although he has only “acting” status, Wolf is the third cabinet-level official to quit the Trump administration over the President’s incitement of an insurrection and attempted coup.
Wolf made several statements in opposition to Trump’s incitement of insurrection and attempted coup last week, after which Trump pulled his permanent nomination to the post courts have ruled he currently holds unlawfully.
“Wolf, in a letter to Department of Homeland Security staff, said his resignation ‘is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary,'” CNBC reports.
“These events and concerns increasingly serve to divert attention and resources away from the important work of the Department in this critical time of a transition of power,” wrote Wolf, whose resignation is effective at just before midnight.
Fox News reports Wolf also urged DHS employees to support the Biden administration.
“I leave knowing the Department has positioned itself for an orderly and smooth transition to President-elect Biden’s DHS team. Welcome them, educate them, and learn from them. They are your leaders for the next four years – a time which undoubtedly will be full of challenges and opportunities to show the American people the value of DHS and why it is worth the investment.”
Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States in less than nine days.
Developing…
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
INSURRECTION
‘We Could Have Stopped Them’: Capitol Police Officer Says He and Others Were Sent Home ‘Earlier Than Expected’ – Report
‘Thought It Would Be an All-Hands-on-Deck Situation’
A U.S. Capitol police officer says he and others expected to work an extra shift but were sent home early last Wednesday, barely hours before thousands descended on Congress, broke in, and hunted for the Vice President and Speaker of the House in an insurrection incited by President Donald Trump and his closest allies.
Business Insider reports the officer, who is remaining anonymous, “was working the night shift last week and found it ‘puzzling’ that he and his colleagues were sent home earlier than expected on Wednesday. He also said nobody asked him to come back after the attack happened.”
The officer “told Insider that he and others expected to pull an extra shift,” and “said everybody in the department knew in advance that the Trump march was going to take place, and thought it would be an all-hands-on-deck situation.” He even “packed a backpack full of coffee and protein bars, expecting to work into the afternoon after his regular shift ended at 7 a.m.”
“Naively, I thought, well, they must know something that we don’t. Maybe they have intel showing they’re not going to come up on the Hill,” he said. “Maybe they don’t think they’re that violent. I trusted that they knew what they were doing by letting us go home.”
He says his wife woke him up telling him the insurrectionists had breached the Capitol. He “said he checked his phone, expecting to find a bunch of missed calls asking him to come into work, but was shocked to find none at all.”
“They didn’t even try to recall us,” he adds, and says he blames Capitol Hill senior leadership. The Capitol Hill police chief Steven Sund resigned after the domestic terror attack. He delivered no press conference but in a Washington Post interview blamed House and Senate security officers and administration officials.
“Lack of man power caused the entire freaking disaster. We just didn’t have the numbers,” he said. “If we had every hand on deck and accepted outside help, I do believe we could have stopped them from getting in.”
INSURRECTION
Pentagon Under Fire After Memos Reveal Tight Limits on National Guard Response to Trump Insurrection
The Washington Post obtained memos revealing why there were not troops positioned to protect the U.S. Capitol from Wednesday’s violent insurrection by Trump supporters.
“The Pentagon placed tight limits on the D.C. National Guard ahead of pro-Trump protests this week, trying to ensure the use of military force remained constrained, as the Guard carried out a narrow, unarmed mission requested by the city’s mayor to help handle traffic ahead of planned protests,” the newspaper reported. “In memos issued Monday and Tuesday in response to a request from the D.C. mayor, the Pentagon prohibited the District’s guardsmen from receiving ammunition or riot gear, interacting with protesters unless necessary for self-defense, sharing equipment with local law enforcement, or using Guard surveillance and air assets without the defense secretary’s explicit sign-off, according to officials familiar with the orders. The limits were established because the Guard hadn’t been asked to assist with crowd or riot control.”
“Then the mission abruptly changed — and the Pentagon is now facing criticism from governors and local officials who say it moved too slowly to send National Guard troops to respond, a charge that its leaders denied Thursday,” The Post noted. “In the roughly three hours it took the Pentagon to make the shift from traffic policing to full-fledged riot response, the Capitol Police found themselves overwhelmed and rioters stormed the building, forcing lawmakers to take cover and barricade themselves in their offices. The Pentagon left it to federal law enforcement to clear the Capitol of the rioters, amid the hesitancy about sending Guard units into the building itself. By the evening, Guard units helped the Capitol Police and federal and city law enforcement reestablish a perimeter around the building.”
Read the full report.
