CRIME
Watch: CNN’s Harwood Explains ‘Trump Could End Up in Jail’ Over ‘Intensified’ Manhattan Investigation
Discussing a report in the New York Times that the office of Manhattan District attorney Cyrus Vance has intensified their investigation into Donald Trump’s relationship with Deutsche Bank, CNN’s John Harwood speculated the president might see some jail time.
According to NYT report, “Employees of Deutsche Bank and Aon, two corporate giants, could be important witnesses. As two of Mr. Trump’s oldest allies — and some of the only mainstream companies willing to do regular business with him — they might offer investigators a rich vein of information about the Trump Organization.”
Adding that to the president’s other legal woes that can come into play once he leaves office after January 20th, the CNN White House correspondent admitted that details about what is being discussed are sketchy, but what is known to date indicates investigators have a good idea what they’re looking for due to previous conversations with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.
“We don’t know a lot of detail about this, but we’ve gotten outlines of what it may be about from Michael Cohen in his public testimony,” Harwood told host John Berman, “in which he has said before Congress that President Trump had a pattern of lying about the value of his assets, inflating them, in order to either get good publicity or impress lenders, but lying on the downside, deflating them for the purpose of avoiding taxes and this appears to be what Cy Vance is investigating.”
“Cy Vance, remember, a state and local prosecution is beyond the reach of a presidential pardon, so even if the president decides that he is going to pardon himself before leaving office, which is a legally dubious step, never been tried, he could not pardon himself from a state charge,” Harwood added. “This is in addition to the civil investigation that’s underway by the New York Attorney General Letitia James. All of this — again, we do know not if Cy Vance is ultimately going to bring charges — but I think this is one reason why all the talk about Trump potentially running in 2024 has gotten a little ahead of itself.”
“Set aside that he is an overweight 74-year-old man,” he added. “There is also a chance that he could be facing criminal prosecution after he leaves office and it is not beyond the realm of possibility that he could end up in jail.”
Watch below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
‘Pernicious Conspiracy’: Chris Krebs Sues Trump Attorney Joe diGenova Who Called for His Execution – Report
Chris Krebs, the former cybersecurity chief who declared – against President Donald Trump’s wishes – that the 2020 election was the most secure ever, is filing a lawsuit against one of the President’s attorneys who called for his execution, New York Times staff writer Alan Feuer reports.
“Anybody who thinks that this election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity [for Trump],” Trump attorney Joe diGenova said on “The Howie Carr Show,” which is simulcast on Newsmax. “That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot.”
In his lawsuit Krebs accuses diGenova of “a calculated and pernicious conspiracy,” and says diGenova “issued an unlawful and inflammatory ‘call to action’ for” him to “suffer the fate of a convicted traitor.”
The lawsuit says Krebs “faces a genuine risk of imminent harm.”
Here’s The Times’ Alan Feuer with the scoop:
SCOOP: Chris Krebs, the former head of the US cybersecurity agency, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump lawyer Joe DiGenova accusing him, the Trump campaign & the TV outlet Newsmax of a “pernicious conspiracy” to harm GOPers who stood up to POTUS’ claims of election fraud. pic.twitter.com/lmAyR8IkL5
— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) December 8, 2020
UPDATE:
NBC News’s Geoff Bennett reports Krebs is also suing the Trump campaign and Newsmax.
NEW “Chris Krebs filed suit today in the Circuit Court of Montgomery County, Maryland, for defamation and related causes of action against the Trump Campaign, Newsmax and attorney Joseph diGenova. The court papers speak for themselves.” —Jim Walden, lawyer for Christopher Krebs
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) December 8, 2020
CRIME
DOJ Investigating Possible Pay for Presidential Pardon Scheme Linked to White House: CNN
The Dept. of Justice is investigating a bribery scheme that involves what amounts to the possible purchase of a presidential pardon.
The investigation into the “potential crime” is “related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court,” CNN reports.
Federal prosecutors believe a large cache of cell phones and other “devices revealed emails that showed allegedly criminal activity, including a ‘secret lobbying scheme’ and a bribery conspiracy that offered ‘a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence’ for a convicted defendant whose name is redacted, according to the redacted documents.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
CRIME
Busted: Republicans Caught Conspiring to Commit Election Fraud in Crucial Pennsylvania
President Donald Trump is often criticized for psychological projection, where his guilty conscience accuses his opponents of committing his own schemes.
Trump has been arguing that there was widespread voter fraud, but without providing any evidence.
Republicans may have just provided such evidence in a way that backfired spectacularly.
“Hours before President Donald Trump went on national television Thursday to declare the inherent illegitimacy of ballots received after Nov. 3, local Republican officials recruited volunteers to call Pennsylvania voters and urge them to get their ballots in by Friday—three days after Election Day,” The Daily Beast reported late Thursday evening.
“The request, election lawyers say, appears to flagrantly run afoul of state law. Under Pennsylvania law and a recent state Supreme Court decision, absentee and mail-in ballots are valid as long as they were postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 6. Any Trump supporter who sends in their ballots either Thursday or Friday would not have it postmarked within the acceptable deadline—creating the precise situation that the president himself has deemed fraudulent and corrupt,” The Beast explained.
“The email, which was sent by the group Kenosha For Trump and forwarded to The Daily Beast, said it was marshaling the effort on behalf of Trump Victory, the committee established by the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee to run the field program for the president’s re-election,” The Beast noted.
The Beast interviewed Jonathan Diaz, the chief counsel for the Campaign Legal Center.
“This seems like encouraging people to improperly submit ballots that should not be counted,” Diaz noted. “That would be exactly what the president and his campaign are accusing Democrats of doing.”
Attorney Ben Geffen of the Public Interest Law Center in Philadelphia wondered if there might be a darker motivation.
“I wonder if they’re doing this in hopes of slipping one through and then waving it around as an example of the flawed process,” Geffen said. “The real story is, it sounds like the Trump campaign is promoting cheating.”
Law professor and election law expert Rick Hasen weighed in on Twitter:
This is some really 4th dimensional chess stuff: solicit PA Republicans to commit voter fraud to make the election look fraudulent to cause courts to throw out election results—after using the Supreme Court to force late ballots to be segregated so that can’t happen. LOL https://t.co/g6DC6laKZ2
— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 6, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Local Republican group pushes Pennsylvania voters to cast their ballots… AFTER the election. https://t.co/UHfDm3ExJI
— Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) November 6, 2020
Trending
- GRIFTER IN CHIEF3 days ago
Trump Rewards Kellyanne Conway, Matt Schlapp, and 2 Dozen Others With Prestigious Government Appointments
- RIGHT WING IDIOCY2 days ago
Giuliani’s Star ‘Election Fraud’ Witness Says ‘The Obamas Funded That Wuhan Lab to Make COVID’: Report
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY3 days ago
Republicans Kill Resolution of Joint House-Senate Inaugural Committee Declaring Biden President-Elect
- BIRDS OF A FEATHER2 days ago
Experts Mock Trump for Only Being Able to Get a ‘Disgraced White Supremacist’ Attorney for ‘Crazy’ SCOTUS Case
- AMERICAN FASCISM2 days ago
The GOP Is an ‘Organized Conspiracy’ That Exists for ‘No Purpose Other Than Power’ Says Steve Schmidt
- GOOD MOVE2 days ago
Ambassador Buttigieg? Biden Considering Mayor Pete for High-Profile Post
- AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT2 days ago
Concern Grows as Trump Repeatedly Calls for Election to Be ‘Overturned’ – and Republicans Refuse to Stop Him
- ANOTHER WHITE HOUSE SUPERSPREADER?3 days ago
‘Ramifications of Reckless Behavior’: CNN’s King Slams Jenna Ellis After She Tests Positive for Coronavirus