CRIME
US Olympic Gold Medalist Charged by Feds for Alleged Role in Insurrectionist Attack After Being ID’d by Teammates
Two-time U.S. Gold medal winner Klete Keller has been charged with federal crimes after a dozen of his teammates identified the 6′ 6″ swimmer in a video of last week’s insurrection at the Capitol.
The charges include obstructing law enforcement and disorderly conduct, according to The New York Times, but on Tuesday U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said those currently under arrest may see the charges increase. He has instructed his prosecutors to construct sedition and conspiracy cases. Keller’s role and participation outside of the video, if any, are not currently known.
“Keller did little to hide his identity, entering the Capitol Rotunda wearing a Team U.S.A. jacket and with his face covering pulled down around his neck,” the Times notes.
On social media many have called for Keller to be stripped of his medals – he has a total of five, including silver and bronze.
The video that includes images of Keller was posted online by a senior writer of the conservative website Townhall.
Trump supporters fought back after Capitol Police moved in to retake the Rotunda. pic.twitter.com/4e7mNyqWZy
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021
CBS News adds more images and the list of charges:
He’s charged with
Obstructing Law Enforcement Engaged In Official Duties Incident to Civil Disorder
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 13, 2021
CRIME
Watch: CNN’s Harwood Explains ‘Trump Could End Up in Jail’ Over ‘Intensified’ Manhattan Investigation
Discussing a report in the New York Times that the office of Manhattan District attorney Cyrus Vance has intensified their investigation into Donald Trump’s relationship with Deutsche Bank, CNN’s John Harwood speculated the president might see some jail time.
According to NYT report, “Employees of Deutsche Bank and Aon, two corporate giants, could be important witnesses. As two of Mr. Trump’s oldest allies — and some of the only mainstream companies willing to do regular business with him — they might offer investigators a rich vein of information about the Trump Organization.”
Adding that to the president’s other legal woes that can come into play once he leaves office after January 20th, the CNN White House correspondent admitted that details about what is being discussed are sketchy, but what is known to date indicates investigators have a good idea what they’re looking for due to previous conversations with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.
“We don’t know a lot of detail about this, but we’ve gotten outlines of what it may be about from Michael Cohen in his public testimony,” Harwood told host John Berman, “in which he has said before Congress that President Trump had a pattern of lying about the value of his assets, inflating them, in order to either get good publicity or impress lenders, but lying on the downside, deflating them for the purpose of avoiding taxes and this appears to be what Cy Vance is investigating.”
“Cy Vance, remember, a state and local prosecution is beyond the reach of a presidential pardon, so even if the president decides that he is going to pardon himself before leaving office, which is a legally dubious step, never been tried, he could not pardon himself from a state charge,” Harwood added. “This is in addition to the civil investigation that’s underway by the New York Attorney General Letitia James. All of this — again, we do know not if Cy Vance is ultimately going to bring charges — but I think this is one reason why all the talk about Trump potentially running in 2024 has gotten a little ahead of itself.”
“Set aside that he is an overweight 74-year-old man,” he added. “There is also a chance that he could be facing criminal prosecution after he leaves office and it is not beyond the realm of possibility that he could end up in jail.”
Watch below:
CRIME
‘Pernicious Conspiracy’: Chris Krebs Sues Trump Attorney Joe diGenova Who Called for His Execution – Report
Chris Krebs, the former cybersecurity chief who declared – against President Donald Trump’s wishes – that the 2020 election was the most secure ever, is filing a lawsuit against one of the President’s attorneys who called for his execution, New York Times staff writer Alan Feuer reports.
“Anybody who thinks that this election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity [for Trump],” Trump attorney Joe diGenova said on “The Howie Carr Show,” which is simulcast on Newsmax. “That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot.”
In his lawsuit Krebs accuses diGenova of “a calculated and pernicious conspiracy,” and says diGenova “issued an unlawful and inflammatory ‘call to action’ for” him to “suffer the fate of a convicted traitor.”
The lawsuit says Krebs “faces a genuine risk of imminent harm.”
Here’s The Times’ Alan Feuer with the scoop:
SCOOP: Chris Krebs, the former head of the US cybersecurity agency, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump lawyer Joe DiGenova accusing him, the Trump campaign & the TV outlet Newsmax of a “pernicious conspiracy” to harm GOPers who stood up to POTUS’ claims of election fraud. pic.twitter.com/lmAyR8IkL5
— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) December 8, 2020
UPDATE:
NBC News’s Geoff Bennett reports Krebs is also suing the Trump campaign and Newsmax.
NEW “Chris Krebs filed suit today in the Circuit Court of Montgomery County, Maryland, for defamation and related causes of action against the Trump Campaign, Newsmax and attorney Joseph diGenova. The court papers speak for themselves.” —Jim Walden, lawyer for Christopher Krebs
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) December 8, 2020
CRIME
DOJ Investigating Possible Pay for Presidential Pardon Scheme Linked to White House: CNN
The Dept. of Justice is investigating a bribery scheme that involves what amounts to the possible purchase of a presidential pardon.
The investigation into the “potential crime” is “related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court,” CNN reports.
Federal prosecutors believe a large cache of cell phones and other “devices revealed emails that showed allegedly criminal activity, including a ‘secret lobbying scheme’ and a bribery conspiracy that offered ‘a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence’ for a convicted defendant whose name is redacted, according to the redacted documents.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
