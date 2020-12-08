CRIME
‘Pernicious Conspiracy’: Chris Krebs Sues Trump Attorney Joe diGenova Who Called for His Execution – Report
Chris Krebs, the former cybersecurity chief who declared – against President Donald Trump’s wishes – that the 2020 election was the most secure ever, is filing a lawsuit against one of the President’s attorneys who called for his execution, New York Times staff writer Alan Feuer reports.
“Anybody who thinks that this election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity [for Trump],” Trump attorney Joe diGenova said on “The Howie Carr Show,” which is simulcast on Newsmax. “That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot.”
In his lawsuit Krebs accuses diGenova of “a calculated and pernicious conspiracy,” and says diGenova “issued an unlawful and inflammatory ‘call to action’ for” him to “suffer the fate of a convicted traitor.”
The lawsuit says Krebs “faces a genuine risk of imminent harm.”
Here’s The Times’ Alan Feuer with the scoop:
SCOOP: Chris Krebs, the former head of the US cybersecurity agency, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump lawyer Joe DiGenova accusing him, the Trump campaign & the TV outlet Newsmax of a “pernicious conspiracy” to harm GOPers who stood up to POTUS’ claims of election fraud. pic.twitter.com/lmAyR8IkL5
— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) December 8, 2020
UPDATE:
NBC News’s Geoff Bennett reports Krebs is also suing the Trump campaign and Newsmax.
NEW “Chris Krebs filed suit today in the Circuit Court of Montgomery County, Maryland, for defamation and related causes of action against the Trump Campaign, Newsmax and attorney Joseph diGenova. The court papers speak for themselves.” —Jim Walden, lawyer for Christopher Krebs
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) December 8, 2020
DOJ Investigating Possible Pay for Presidential Pardon Scheme Linked to White House: CNN
The Dept. of Justice is investigating a bribery scheme that involves what amounts to the possible purchase of a presidential pardon.
The investigation into the “potential crime” is “related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court,” CNN reports.
Federal prosecutors believe a large cache of cell phones and other “devices revealed emails that showed allegedly criminal activity, including a ‘secret lobbying scheme’ and a bribery conspiracy that offered ‘a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence’ for a convicted defendant whose name is redacted, according to the redacted documents.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Busted: Republicans Caught Conspiring to Commit Election Fraud in Crucial Pennsylvania
President Donald Trump is often criticized for psychological projection, where his guilty conscience accuses his opponents of committing his own schemes.
Trump has been arguing that there was widespread voter fraud, but without providing any evidence.
Republicans may have just provided such evidence in a way that backfired spectacularly.
“Hours before President Donald Trump went on national television Thursday to declare the inherent illegitimacy of ballots received after Nov. 3, local Republican officials recruited volunteers to call Pennsylvania voters and urge them to get their ballots in by Friday—three days after Election Day,” The Daily Beast reported late Thursday evening.
“The request, election lawyers say, appears to flagrantly run afoul of state law. Under Pennsylvania law and a recent state Supreme Court decision, absentee and mail-in ballots are valid as long as they were postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 6. Any Trump supporter who sends in their ballots either Thursday or Friday would not have it postmarked within the acceptable deadline—creating the precise situation that the president himself has deemed fraudulent and corrupt,” The Beast explained.
“The email, which was sent by the group Kenosha For Trump and forwarded to The Daily Beast, said it was marshaling the effort on behalf of Trump Victory, the committee established by the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee to run the field program for the president’s re-election,” The Beast noted.
The Beast interviewed Jonathan Diaz, the chief counsel for the Campaign Legal Center.
“This seems like encouraging people to improperly submit ballots that should not be counted,” Diaz noted. “That would be exactly what the president and his campaign are accusing Democrats of doing.”
Attorney Ben Geffen of the Public Interest Law Center in Philadelphia wondered if there might be a darker motivation.
“I wonder if they’re doing this in hopes of slipping one through and then waving it around as an example of the flawed process,” Geffen said. “The real story is, it sounds like the Trump campaign is promoting cheating.”
Law professor and election law expert Rick Hasen weighed in on Twitter:
This is some really 4th dimensional chess stuff: solicit PA Republicans to commit voter fraud to make the election look fraudulent to cause courts to throw out election results—after using the Supreme Court to force late ballots to be segregated so that can’t happen. LOL https://t.co/g6DC6laKZ2
— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 6, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Local Republican group pushes Pennsylvania voters to cast their ballots… AFTER the election. https://t.co/UHfDm3ExJI
— Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) November 6, 2020
DeJoy Delivers Stunning Response After Failing to Meet Judge’s Contempt Deadline on Hundreds of Thousands of Ballots
A federal judge earlier on Tuesday ordered Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to have postal inspectors sweep USPS facilities and find 300,000 election ballots across the country that have been scanned into the postal system but not delivered to election authorities.
If the ballots are not delivered today, Election Day, in most cases they will not be counted.
DeJoy has just said he was “unable” to meet the judge’s order to have the ballots located and processed by 3 PM, he said. Instead of displaying any sense of seriousness about the ballots or his job performance, he offered up a stunning response.
In short, DeJoy, through his USPS attorneys, told Judge Emmet Sullivan that they couldn’t meet the deadline because doing so would have disrupted postal inspectors’ other work. As if on Election Day there is anything more important than getting all ballots delivered so they can be counted.
But not only did he say they were just too busy to meet the judge’s orders, they didn’t realize, he claims, the judge had put the deadline in place.
“Defendants were unable to accelerate the daily review process to run from 12:30pm to 3:00pm, without significantly disrupting preexisting activities on the day of the Election,” the USPS said in its response to the Judge, adding the deadline was something they “did not understand the Court to invite or require.”
BREAKING: USPS fails to meet deadline set by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to sweep facilities and immediately deliver remaining mail ballots. As of this week, USPS said there were some 300,000 ballots that lacked a delivery scan pic.twitter.com/5ODluNmk0Z
— John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) November 3, 2020
DeJoy also said: “There are only one or two Inspectors in any one facility, and thus they do not have the ability to personally scour the entire facility. Indeed, doing so would be impractical (given the size of that facility) and would take them away from their other pressing Election Mail-related responsibilities, as detailed above.”
One of the nation’s preeminent voting rights experts, Ari Berman, said minutes ago, “Louis DeJoy should be held in contempt of court & face criminal charges for obstructing an election if these ballots are not delivered on time.”
He adds:
Mail delays got worse closer to election, at same time GOP courts gave voters less time to return ballots. This is unconscionable https://t.co/xgsEYw3Qnw
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 3, 2020
Election law expert Rick Hasen:
The biggest election day failure is from USPS to timely deliver the ballots, and we can put the blame squarely on DeJoy.
Thanks to @johnkruzel who has been all over this storyhttps://t.co/ktQbbM9zV8
— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 3, 2020
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, now an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst:
Please read: Judge Emmet Sullivan ORDERED a full “sweep” of postal facilities, ORDERED the delivery of all ballots and ORDERED the “defendants” – that would be Louis DeJoy and company – to certify that “NO BALLOTS WERE LEFT BEHIND.” Let’s remember these words from Judge Sullivan. pic.twitter.com/V2x3xZcMQg
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) November 3, 2020
