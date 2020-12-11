Connect with us

News

Nunes Says He’s Tested Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies

Published

on

UPDATE: Nunes says he tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. He’s challenged previous reporting from a Politico reporter (below) who did not say antibodies. It’s unclear if the California Congressman said “antibodies” during the original interview. This report has been changed to relect the new information.

U.S. Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) says he has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. He would be the latest Republican in President Donald Trump’s orbit to have had COVID-19.

Politico’s Carla Marinucci reports the Trump-loving California Congressman known for his conspiracy theories surrounding the Russia investigation told a local radio station of his diagnosis.

Nearly 60 people in Trump’s orbit have tested positive in the past several months. It’s unknown how many have received VIP treatment and care.

Several months ago Nunes was caught on a plane not wearing a mask.

 

This article was updated at 5:50 PM ET.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

White House Threatens to Fire FDA Chief if Vaccine Isn’t Approved by End of Day: Report

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

The White House has reportedly threatened FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn with the possible loss of his job if he does not approve the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the day.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows spoke with Commissioner Hahn (photo, right) by phone on Friday, Axios reports, saying Meadows “hinted” that Hahn’s “job security might be in jeopardy.” Hahn has since denied pressure from Meadows.

The Washington Post first reported the exchange, saying “White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday told Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, to submit his resignation if the agency does not clear the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine by day’s end.”

Trump himself pressured Hahn very publicly Friday morning, tweeting for him to approve the “dam” vaccine “now.”

Axios calls it “one more example of the White House putting political pressure on the FDA to expedite its green light on a coronavirus vaccine.”

There’s essentially no chance that the vaccine will not be approved, after an FDA advisory committee on Thursday recommended approval.

But any suggestion that the FDA is rushing approval or cutting corners could have extremely negative affects on some, especially conservatives, who already are opposed to taking the vaccine.

Continue Reading

News

Biden-Harris Just Beat Trump Again – This Time for TIME’s ‘Person of the Year’

Published

19 hours ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are TIME magazine’s “Person of the Year,” beating Donald Trump for the honor.

Biden and Harris have beat Trump for the popular vote and the Electoral College vote, and in all recounts, and in all but one of the well-over 50 court cases filed by or for the Trump campaign.

Biden had the vision, set the tone and topped the ticket,” TIME writes. “But he also recognized what he could not offer on his own, what a 78-year-old white man could never provide: generational change, a fresh perspective, and an embodiment of America’s diversity. For that, he needed Kamala Harris: California Senator, former district attorney and state attorney general, a biracial child of immigrants whose charisma and tough questioning of Trump Administration officials electrified millions of Democrats. The Vice President has never before been a woman, or Black, or Asian American.”

“I will be the first, but I will not be the last,” Harris says in a separate interview. “That’s about legacy, that’s about creating a pathway, that’s about leaving the door more open than it was when you walked in.”

Trump has been so desperate to have his photo on the cover of TIME magazine he had fake ones made and installed at his golf resorts. In 2017, after The Washington Post exposed the forgeries, TIME had him remove them.

 

Continue Reading

News

‘Strong Message’: US Supreme Court Rejects Attempt to Overturn Trump’s Pennsylvania Election Loss

Published

3 days ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

The U.S. Supreme Court has just rejected an emergency application by a Trump loyalist to overturn the election results by enjoining the state from certifying its presidential electors. No Supreme Court justice dissented from rejecting the case, at least not publicly.

“The top court rejected a petition from Trump ally Rep. Mike Kelly, a Pennsylvania Republican, who argued that virtually all of the state’s mail-in ballots were unlawful,” CNBC reports.

“This is as strong a message as the Court could *possibly* send that it’s not stepping into the election — and that all of this nonsense is over,” University of Texas Law law professor Steve Vladeck noted.

UC Irvine professor of law and political science Rick Hasen, who is also a CNN Election Law Analyst, said the case had “the Dumbest SCOTUS Argument I’ve Ever Seen.”

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.