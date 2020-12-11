Nunes Says He’s Tested Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies

UPDATE: Nunes says he tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. He’s challenged previous reporting from a Politico reporter (below) who did not say antibodies. It’s unclear if the California Congressman said “antibodies” during the original interview. This report has been changed to relect the new information.

U.S. Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) says he has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. He would be the latest Republican in President Donald Trump’s orbit to have had COVID-19.

Politico’s Carla Marinucci reports the Trump-loving California Congressman known for his conspiracy theories surrounding the Russia investigation told a local radio station of his diagnosis.

New! Ca Rep @devinnunes tells @KMJNOW he tested positive for COVID-19 — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) December 11, 2020

Nearly 60 people in Trump’s orbit have tested positive in the past several months. It’s unknown how many have received VIP treatment and care.

Several months ago Nunes was caught on a plane not wearing a mask.

