News
Right-Wingers on Parler Call for Bloody Civil War After SCOTUS Dumps Trump’s Bogus Election Fraud Case
After the Supreme Court refused to hear Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s case seeking to toss hundreds of thousands of votes in four swing states, right-wingers on Parler, the far-right version of Twitter, are literally calling for Trump to use the military and conservative states to secede from the union, essentially setting the conditions for a bloody civil war.
Here’s a sampling of different messages on Parler:
“Time for succession… If even the GOP majority Supreme Court won’t hear the citizens’ claims of corruption in the election process; then we need to create our own separate country from all of those that cheat us of our given rights!!”
“I’m fucking raging!!!! Patriots do NOT allow those dirty thieving DemocRats to take this election from our one and only hero President Donald J. Trump!!! If he sold out Supreme Court won’t stand up for DJT then we MUST boycott the runoff election to show those pussy ass so-called Republicans how much.”
“Trump will not let this stand. There is no way Biden will be inaugurated. The enemies of our nation cannot be allowed to take over its government. This is the reason we have a military.”
“Are we just going to sit back in our lazy boy recliners and whine about this or are we going to stand up and take action? It’s time.”
“Trump needs to declare war. We are under attack”
“#Texit Texas must exit”
“INSURRECTION ACT time!!!!!”
“TIME TO CALL IN THE KRACKIN (MARSHAL-LAW)”
This election was nothing but fraud. Basement Biden got more votes then Obama?! Yeah, right. Dems want to play?! Let’s play. New game, new rules. Except this time, the reds win.”
Things are a little heated on Parler …. pic.twitter.com/xajBsWX49S
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 12, 2020
So I visited Parler to see how MAGA was handling the SCOTUS ruling. Not. Good. pic.twitter.com/XyfK8rfoUt
— MomJovi (@MomJovi) December 12, 2020
In related news, Vice found that even the most extreme right-wingers are starting to abandon Parler because there are no liberals, Democrats and progressives there to argue with; the site has lots of pornography, including child pornography; and fraudsters have been able to imitate right-wing leaders and make fraudulent verified accounts for them.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Supreme Court Tosses Texas Multi-State Demand to Void Millions of Votes in Four States Biden Won
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a demand from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and 17 other states to void millions of legally-valid ballots from voters in four states Joe Biden won.
That case was joined by 125 Republican members of Congress.
BREAKING: Supreme Court DENIES Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's attempt to overturn the outcome of the election. https://t.co/7eyfSI9yno pic.twitter.com/p2kWbqMZhY
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) December 11, 2020
It’s important to note the Supreme Court refused to hear the case based on lack of standing. It should have berated the filers for bringing such a frivolous case to the court, but did not.
#BREAKING: The Supreme Court acted with unusual speed to reject a bid from Texas’ Attorney General—supported by President Donald Trump—to block the ballots of millions of voters in battleground states that went in favor of President Elect Joe Biden, per @Arianedevogue
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 11, 2020
SCOTUS break: Justices rule against widely ridiculed Texas bid to overturn Biden's win. 'Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.' pic.twitter.com/J3JGwCxdTI
— Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) December 11, 2020
Supreme Court Rejection pic.twitter.com/nZTeDtcvj9
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 11, 2020
Developing…
News
Nunes Says He’s Tested Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies
UPDATE: Nunes says he tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. He’s challenged previous reporting from a Politico reporter (below) who did not say antibodies. It’s unclear if the California Congressman said “antibodies” during the original interview. This report has been changed to relect the new information.
U.S. Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) says he has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. He would be the latest Republican in President Donald Trump’s orbit to have had COVID-19.
Politico’s Carla Marinucci reports the Trump-loving California Congressman known for his conspiracy theories surrounding the Russia investigation told a local radio station of his diagnosis.
New! Ca Rep @devinnunes tells @KMJNOW he tested positive for COVID-19
— Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) December 11, 2020
Nearly 60 people in Trump’s orbit have tested positive in the past several months. It’s unknown how many have received VIP treatment and care.
Several months ago Nunes was caught on a plane not wearing a mask.
This article was updated at 5:50 PM ET.
News
White House Threatens to Fire FDA Chief if Vaccine Isn’t Approved by End of Day: Report
The White House has reportedly threatened FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn with the possible loss of his job if he does not approve the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the day.
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows spoke with Commissioner Hahn (photo, right) by phone on Friday, Axios reports, saying Meadows “hinted” that Hahn’s “job security might be in jeopardy.” Hahn has since denied pressure from Meadows.
The Washington Post first reported the exchange, saying “White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday told Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, to submit his resignation if the agency does not clear the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine by day’s end.”
Trump himself pressured Hahn very publicly Friday morning, tweeting for him to approve the “dam” vaccine “now.”
While my pushing the money drenched but heavily bureaucratic @US_FDA saved five years in the approval of NUMEROUS great new vaccines, it is still a big, old, slow turtle. Get the dam vaccines out NOW, Dr. Hahn @SteveFDA. Stop playing games and start saving lives!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
Axios calls it “one more example of the White House putting political pressure on the FDA to expedite its green light on a coronavirus vaccine.”
There’s essentially no chance that the vaccine will not be approved, after an FDA advisory committee on Thursday recommended approval.
But any suggestion that the FDA is rushing approval or cutting corners could have extremely negative affects on some, especially conservatives, who already are opposed to taking the vaccine.
Trending
- BIRDS OF A FEATHER3 days ago
Experts Mock Trump for Only Being Able to Get a ‘Disgraced White Supremacist’ Attorney for ‘Crazy’ SCOTUS Case
- AMERICAN FASCISM3 days ago
The GOP Is an ‘Organized Conspiracy’ That Exists for ‘No Purpose Other Than Power’ Says Steve Schmidt
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY2 days ago
GOP Lawmaker Who Said There Was a ‘Political Agenda’ Behind COVID Coverage Now Prays for a ‘Miracle’ From His ICU Bed
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM2 days ago
Kayleigh McEnany: ‘God Had Planned for Me’ to Be Trump’s White House Press Secretary
- OPINION1 day ago
Meltdown: Trump’s Friday Morning Twisted Tweetstorm
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY2 days ago
GOP Lawmaker Tested COVID Positive Twice – That Didn’t Stop Him From Going to Work in the Statehouse, Even Maskless
- CRIME1 day ago
Watch: CNN’s Harwood Explains ‘Trump Could End Up in Jail’ Over ‘Intensified’ Manhattan Investigation
- FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS2 days ago
‘Fox & Friends’ Goes Ballistic Over ‘Biased’ YouTube Banning Videos Promoting Election Fraud Lies