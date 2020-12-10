News
Biden-Harris Just Beat Trump Again – This Time for TIME’s ‘Person of the Year’
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are TIME magazine’s “Person of the Year,” beating Donald Trump for the honor.
Biden and Harris have beat Trump for the popular vote and the Electoral College vote, and in all recounts, and in all but one of the well-over 50 court cases filed by or for the Trump campaign.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4
— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020
“Biden had the vision, set the tone and topped the ticket,” TIME writes. “But he also recognized what he could not offer on his own, what a 78-year-old white man could never provide: generational change, a fresh perspective, and an embodiment of America’s diversity. For that, he needed Kamala Harris: California Senator, former district attorney and state attorney general, a biracial child of immigrants whose charisma and tough questioning of Trump Administration officials electrified millions of Democrats. The Vice President has never before been a woman, or Black, or Asian American.”
“I will be the first, but I will not be the last,” Harris says in a separate interview. “That’s about legacy, that’s about creating a pathway, that’s about leaving the door more open than it was when you walked in.”
Trump has been so desperate to have his photo on the cover of TIME magazine he had fake ones made and installed at his golf resorts. In 2017, after The Washington Post exposed the forgeries, TIME had him remove them.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Strong Message’: US Supreme Court Rejects Attempt to Overturn Trump’s Pennsylvania Election Loss
The U.S. Supreme Court has just rejected an emergency application by a Trump loyalist to overturn the election results by enjoining the state from certifying its presidential electors. No Supreme Court justice dissented from rejecting the case, at least not publicly.
“The top court rejected a petition from Trump ally Rep. Mike Kelly, a Pennsylvania Republican, who argued that virtually all of the state’s mail-in ballots were unlawful,” CNBC reports.
“This is as strong a message as the Court could *possibly* send that it’s not stepping into the election — and that all of this nonsense is over,” University of Texas Law law professor Steve Vladeck noted.
And for those who will inevitably say “but see the new Texas suit,” just stop. If the Court had any interest in the issues raised in these cases, it would’ve stepped in here. That no Justice publicly dissented here is a pretty clear message about where that case is going, too.
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) December 8, 2020
UC Irvine professor of law and political science Rick Hasen, who is also a CNN Election Law Analyst, said the case had “the Dumbest SCOTUS Argument I’ve Ever Seen.”
When I was telling you people to chill out, lots of you didn’t believe me.
I know the courts are partisan. But they drew the line at nonsensical cases that would amount to actually stealing the election from the voters.
Even SCOTUS. https://t.co/MGYpFoJbWV
— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) December 8, 2020
News
Michigan Dem Attacked With Obscene, Racist Call for Her Lynching – Republican Criticizes Lawmaker for Lack of ‘Compassion’
Michigan Democratic Representative Cynthia Johnson is under attack by Trump supporters after the President’s attorneys, including Rudy Giuliani, last week presented testimony and “witnesses” falsely claiming voter fraud and that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by Democrats and Joe Biden. No court has substantiated those false claims and Trump has lost nearly 50 cases.
Rep. Johnson (photo) posted one of the racist, obscene, and threatening voicemails she’s received after last Wednesday’s hearing to Facebook, and apparently also shared it with her colleagues in the Michigan House.
That voicemail (link below) in part referred to Johnson using vile language, including calling her the “c” word, the “n” word, and the “b” word, and even used the word “Democrat” as a slur.
The person who left the voicemail also called for her to be lynched.
The caller accused Johnson of “bully[ing] witnesses on the stand,” after she asked one of the witnesses to spell her name for the record, a common practice. Witnesses’s names are published and are public information, but many are falsely accusing Johnson of “doxxing” her.
“You’re done,” the racist caller also told Johnson. “You’re so f*cking done. You should be swinging from a f*cking rope you Democrat. You f*cking Democrat, stealing the election you deserve everything you f*cking get.”
“You’re in so much trouble Dems are going down, especially f*cking big lipped [expletive] like you.”
Republican Rep. Mary Whiteford had a problem with Rep. Johnson releasing the voicemail, and said she should have shown more “compassion,” according to Ali Kasben, managing editor of the Gongwer news service.
Johnson was the victim and he target of a racist and obscene attack, which some have characterized as a threat. But rather than show compassion and denounce the caller’s racism and hate, Whiteford chastised Johnson, saying, “I’m praying for you to have compassion for those that you disagree with.”
Rep. Cynthia Johnson shared a voicemail in which a person called her the n-word & said she should be lynched with lawmakers in the House. She said a Republican rep responded like this. Of note, the names of those speaking before House committees is public information. pic.twitter.com/8bpWgHCQ8d
— Ali Kasben (@kasbenal) December 7, 2020
Here’s Johnson’s Facebook post. To listen you’ll need to click through several times. (Caution: the language is disgusting, as are many of the comments on the Facebook post.)
Image of Rep. Johnson via Facebook
News
Trump Announces Giuliani Positive for Coronavirus in Racist Tweet
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney who has been traveling the country advancing a farcical and blatantly false set of conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
President Trump made the announcement himself, in a racist tweet, calling COVID-19 the “China Virus.”
.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020
Giuliani is one of dozens of people closely tied to the President who have tested positive for coronavirus. Near the end of his recovery Trump promised every senior in America would have access to the exact same therapeutics that he claimed “cured” him, “soon,” for free. He recorded that lie in a video months ago (video below), and never acted on it.
TO MY FAVORITE PEOPLE IN THE WORLD! pic.twitter.com/38DbQtUxEu
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020
Trump has ensured these expensive and hard-to-access therapeutics available to his close associates, including HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson.
Trending
- GRIFTER IN CHIEF2 days ago
Trump Rewards Kellyanne Conway, Matt Schlapp, and 2 Dozen Others With Prestigious Government Appointments
- RIGHT WING IDIOCY2 days ago
Giuliani’s Star ‘Election Fraud’ Witness Says ‘The Obamas Funded That Wuhan Lab to Make COVID’: Report
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY3 days ago
Republicans Kill Resolution of Joint House-Senate Inaugural Committee Declaring Biden President-Elect
- CRIME3 days ago
‘Pernicious Conspiracy’: Chris Krebs Sues Trump Attorney Joe diGenova Who Called for His Execution – Report
- BIRDS OF A FEATHER1 day ago
Experts Mock Trump for Only Being Able to Get a ‘Disgraced White Supremacist’ Attorney for ‘Crazy’ SCOTUS Case
- OPINION3 days ago
Trump Threatens to Veto Defense Bill in Typo-Troubled Tweet: ‘Must Include Troupe Reductions in Foreign Lands!’
- GOOD MOVE2 days ago
Ambassador Buttigieg? Biden Considering Mayor Pete for High-Profile Post
- AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT3 days ago
CNN’s Berman Destroys Trump for ‘Masquerading’ as a Victim While ‘Literally Trying to Undermine Democracy’