Biden-Harris Just Beat Trump Again – This Time for TIME’s ‘Person of the Year’

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are TIME magazine’s “Person of the Year,” beating Donald Trump for the honor.

Biden and Harris have beat Trump for the popular vote and the Electoral College vote, and in all recounts, and in all but one of the well-over 50 court cases filed by or for the Trump campaign.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4 — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

“Biden had the vision, set the tone and topped the ticket,” TIME writes. “But he also recognized what he could not offer on his own, what a 78-year-old white man could never provide: generational change, a fresh perspective, and an embodiment of America’s diversity. For that, he needed Kamala Harris: California Senator, former district attorney and state attorney general, a biracial child of immigrants whose charisma and tough questioning of Trump Administration officials electrified millions of Democrats. The Vice President has never before been a woman, or Black, or Asian American.”

“I will be the first, but I will not be the last,” Harris says in a separate interview. “That’s about legacy, that’s about creating a pathway, that’s about leaving the door more open than it was when you walked in.”

Trump has been so desperate to have his photo on the cover of TIME magazine he had fake ones made and installed at his golf resorts. In 2017, after The Washington Post exposed the forgeries, TIME had him remove them.