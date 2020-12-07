News
Michigan Dem Attacked With Obscene, Racist Call for Her Lynching – Republican Criticizes Lawmaker for Lack of ‘Compassion’
Michigan Democratic Representative Cynthia Johnson is under attack by Trump supporters after the President’s attorneys, including Rudy Giuliani, last week presented testimony and “witnesses” falsely claiming voter fraud and that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by Democrats and Joe Biden. No court has substantiated those false claims and Trump has lost nearly 50 cases.
Rep. Johnson (photo) posted one of the racist, obscene, and threatening voicemails she’s received after last Wednesday’s hearing to Facebook, and apparently also shared it with her colleagues in the Michigan House.
That voicemail (link below) in part referred to Johnson using vile language, including calling her the “c” word, the “n” word, and the “b” word, and even used the word “Democrat” as a slur.
The person who left the voicemail also called for her to be lynched.
The caller accused Johnson of “bully[ing] witnesses on the stand,” after she asked one of the witnesses to spell her name for the record, a common practice. Witnesses’s names are published and are public information, but many are falsely accusing Johnson of “doxxing” her.
“You’re done,” the racist caller also told Johnson. “You’re so f*cking done. You should be swinging from a f*cking rope you Democrat. You f*cking Democrat, stealing the election you deserve everything you f*cking get.”
“You’re in so much trouble Dems are going down, especially f*cking big lipped [expletive] like you.”
Republican Rep. Mary Whiteford had a problem with Rep. Johnson releasing the voicemail, and said she should have shown more “compassion,” according to Ali Kasben, managing editor of the Gongwer news service.
Johnson was the victim and he target of a racist and obscene attack, which some have characterized as a threat. But rather than show compassion and denounce the caller’s racism and hate, Whiteford chastised Johnson, saying, “I’m praying for you to have compassion for those that you disagree with.”
Rep. Cynthia Johnson shared a voicemail in which a person called her the n-word & said she should be lynched with lawmakers in the House. She said a Republican rep responded like this. Of note, the names of those speaking before House committees is public information. pic.twitter.com/8bpWgHCQ8d
— Ali Kasben (@kasbenal) December 7, 2020
Here’s Johnson’s Facebook post. To listen you’ll need to click through several times. (Caution: the language is disgusting, as are many of the comments on the Facebook post.)
Image of Rep. Johnson via Facebook
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Announces Giuliani Positive for Coronavirus in Racist Tweet
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney who has been traveling the country advancing a farcical and blatantly false set of conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
President Trump made the announcement himself, in a racist tweet, calling COVID-19 the “China Virus.”
.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020
Giuliani is one of dozens of people closely tied to the President who have tested positive for coronavirus. Near the end of his recovery Trump promised every senior in America would have access to the exact same therapeutics that he claimed “cured” him, “soon,” for free. He recorded that lie in a video months ago (video below), and never acted on it.
TO MY FAVORITE PEOPLE IN THE WORLD! pic.twitter.com/38DbQtUxEu
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020
Trump has ensured these expensive and hard-to-access therapeutics available to his close associates, including HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson.
DRAINING THE SWAMP
Trump Staffers Are Plotting Their Exits: White House is a ‘Toxic’ Work Environment Now
The number of staffers at all levels planning to leave President Donald Trump‘s White House is growing by the day — and some of them are starting to speak out.
Multiple sources inside and outside the White House cited a variety of reasons for the exodus already underway, ranging from the urgent need for employment to a palpable disgust with Trump’s ill-fated election challenges, according to CNN.
One senior administration official described Trump’s White House as a “toxic” place to work.
“I think people are moving on because they have families or livelihoods to support,” the official said. “That, and the place is becoming more toxic by the day … people turning on each other, trying to settle scores while they can.”
“Some are moving on,” another White House adviser said. “It’s time.”
Except for Trump.
“No one expects him to concede. No one!” the adviser said.
AND NOW FOR SOME GOOD NEWS
Federal Judge Reinstates DACA and Orders Swift Approval of New Applicants
A New York federal judge reinstated the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program Friday and ordered Homeland Security to quickly process new applicants.
President Donald J. Trump has tried repeatedly to end the Obama-era program during his four years in office. The ruling Friday now ensures that thousands of immigrants whose parents brought them to the U.S. as young children will have the ability to continue to work and study in the country without the threat of deportation.
U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis issued a six-page ruling that included ordering Department of Homeland Security to post a public notice by Monday prominently on its website to accept first-time applications.
Existing applicants will need to reapply every year, but in doing so, will remain in the program.
The National Immigration Law Center called the ruling a “major victory.”
“This is a major victory for immigrant youth, led by immigrant youth. We would not be celebrating this day were it not for our courageous plaintiffs that fought to affirm that their #HomeIsHere,” the National Immigration Law Center tweeted after the ruling. “This is a day to celebrate, and we look forward to working with the incoming Biden administration to create a permanent solution for immigrant youth and communities.”
The Court today set aside Chad Wolf’s July 2020 memo. This means the government must:
1️⃣ Reopen the #DACA program to first-time applicants,
2️⃣ Return the period of protections to two years
3️⃣ Make Advanced Parole available to DACA recipients again without restrictions.
— National Immigration Law Center (@NILC) December 4, 2020
The gov’t was also ordered to provide notice that EAD and DACA protections are extended to 2-years for those who received 1-year grants under the Wolf memo.
We will share more information at https://t.co/mbQARmZiyA.
— National Immigration Law Center (@NILC) December 4, 2020
Trending
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
Trump fires 9 Pentagon advisors & installs cronies while blocking Biden from military briefings
- coronavirus2 days ago
Pfizer Isn’t Sure Whether Its Vaccine Stops People From Being Able to Spread COVID-19
- 'BUCKLE UP'2 days ago
FCC Chairman Admits That He Wants to Block Biden from Changing Anything
- DRAINING THE SWAMP3 days ago
Trump Staffers Are Plotting Their Exits: White House is a ‘Toxic’ Work Environment Now
- 'SHAKESPEAREAN'1 day ago
Trump ‘Facing a Rapid Decline’ as He Wallows in ‘Rage and Denial’ Over Election Loss: Report
- 'ANGRY AND APPALLED'2 days ago
Karen Pence’s Anti-LGBTQ School Got $725K in COVID Bailout Funds
- News1 day ago
Trump Announces Giuliani Positive for Coronavirus in Racist Tweet
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'2 days ago
90% of All Congressional Republicans Refuse to Say Biden Won the Election