‘Danger’: McCaffrey Sounds Alarm Over Pentagon Chief Banning Biden Transition Meetings: Trump ‘Up to No Good’

Four star Army General Barry McCaffrey (Ret.) is sounding the alarm on reports acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller has banned Pentagon brass from holding meetings with Biden transition team officials, leaving career military staff “stunned.”

“Pentagon abruptly halts Biden transition—- MAKES NO SENSE. CLAIM THEY ARE OVERWHELMED. DOD GOES OPAQUE. TRUMP-MILLER UP TO NO GOOD. DANGER. —-” tweeted McCaffrey, who is a well-known and highly-respected NBC News and MSNBC military analyst.

Reports from Axios and Business Insider both say Pentagon officials are feeling “overwhelmed” by the number of meetings they’ve attended with Biden staff, and Miller has decided to order a two-week break for the holidays.

An official who spoke with Business Insider attempted to soften the ban, “explaining that the Pentagon and the Biden transition team agreed to a break and that the transition meetings are being rescheduled for after the holidays.”

That report adds “other transition activities, such as answering requests for information and providing written materials, continue uninterrupted, the official explained.”

Last month (video below) McCaffrey expressed great concern about Trump getting rid of senior Pentagon officials – including his Secretary of Defense – and substituting them with top Trump loyalists. McCaffrey said he was “alarmed” with the shakeup.

“If I was a CIA officer trying to understand what was going on in a third-world country and I saw this pattern of behavior, I would say the strongman’s trying to take over the government and defy an election.”

Today’s news is all the more concerning given that the only item on Trump’s official schedule today is a meeting with acting Defense Secretary Miller.