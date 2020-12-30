News
Biden Nominates Kathleen Hicks to Become First Female Deputy Defense Secretary
President-elect Joe Biden continued his trend of filling his administration with trusted allies, this time calling on former Obama administration officials Dr. Kathleen Hicks and Dr. Colin Kahl to serve in top civilian roles at the Department of Defense. Biden made the announcement Wednesday.
Together, Hicks and Kahl share decades of experience in the Pentagon. Their nominations come at a time when tensions between the outgoing Trump administration and the incoming Biden transition team have reached an all-time high.
“These respected, accomplished civilian leaders will help lead the Department of Defense with integrity and resolve, safeguard the lives and interests of the American people, and ensure that we fulfill our most sacred obligation: to equip and protect those who serve our country, and to care for them and their families both during and after their service,” Biden said.
He added, “Dr. Kath Hicks and Dr. Colin Kahl have the broad experience and crisis-tested judgment necessary to help tackle the litany of challenges we face today, and all those we may confront tomorrow. They will be trusted partners to me, the vice president-elect, and Secretary-designate Austin — as well as our dedicated civilian and military team — as we work to restore responsible American leadership on the world stage.”
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said, “As we work to contain this pandemic and reopen our economy, we must uphold our responsibility to keep the American people safe and secure. Dr. Kathleen Hicks and Dr. Colin Kahl are dedicated public servants who will be strong civilian voices at the Defense Department, and they have the knowledge and experience to hit the ground running on day one.”
She added, “I look forward to working with them and Secretary-designate Austin to support our service members and their families, rebuild our global alliances and partnerships, and make sure the United States is prepared to address new threats and challenges.”
Secretary-designate Lloyd Austin said, “Dr. Kathleen Hicks and Dr. Colin Kahl are public servants to their core — and they have spent their distinguished careers advancing the safety and security of our nation. They share my strong belief that we need empowered civilian voices serving alongside military leaders at the Department of Defense to ensure we are always accountable to the American people.”
Austin added, “If confirmed, I look forward to working with them to take on the crises we face in the current moment and prepare ourselves for the challenges of the future.”
If confirmed, Hicks would become the first female deputy defense secretary.
President-elect Biden has nominated @kath_hicks as Deputy Secretary of Defense and @ColinKahl as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.
They know the Pentagon inside and out, and will work with Secretary-designate @LloydAustin to keep us safe and secure.https://t.co/FeZhLju501
— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) December 30, 2020
News
Louisiana Newly Elected GOP Rep Luke Letlow Dies from COVID at Age 41
Just days before he was to be sworn into Congress, 41-year-old Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-LA) died in a Louisiana hospital intensive care unit “due to complications from COVID-19,” his spokesperson Andrew Bautsch confirmed Wednesday.
Letlow announced on Dec. 18 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and reported to the Ochsner LSU Health ICU in Shreveport on Dec. 23. He is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two children.
A special election will be held to fill Letlow’s newly vacated seat. He was elected in a Dec. 5 runoff, replacing retiring Rep. Ralph Abraham, for whom he’d previously worked as chief of staff.
— Luke Letlow (@LukeLetlow) December 23, 2020
For those who’ve had Covid already, your plasma is ESPECIALLY needed by those who are suffering. I cannot stress this enough. Please consider saving lives by going out and donating at your local blood bank.
— Luke Letlow (@LukeLetlow) December 21, 2020
The Lousiana Delegation said in their statement: “We are devastated to hear of Luke Letlow’s passing. Luke had such a positive spirit, and a tremendously bright future ahead of him. He was looking forward to serving the people of Louisiana in Congress, and we were excited to welcome him to our delegation where he was ready to make an even greater impact on our state and our Nation. More than anything, Luke was a loving husband, father, brother, and son, and his family – like so many others who have been affected by this evil disease – needs our prayers. We all join in sending our strongest support to Luke’s wife Julia and their young family, and are keeping them in our prayers.”
Devastated to hear of my friend Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s passing. Luke had such a positive spirit and a tremendously bright future. Join me in praying for his young family during this incredibly difficult time.
Statement from the Louisiana Congressional Delegation: pic.twitter.com/cB5RNd6uew
— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 30, 2020
Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards offered his condolences via Twitter to the congressman-elect’s family soon after his death was announced, noting “Louisiana has lost more than 7,300 people to COVID-19 since March, and each one of them leaves a tremendous hole in our state.”
Edwards ordered “flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Congressman-elect Letlow’s funeral.”
“Luke leaves behind a legacy of service, a love for his community, and a love and understanding of people of every walk of life that will forever be unmatched,” Edwards stated.
Congressman-elect Letlow felt a calling from a young age to serve the people of his home state, working behind the scenes for former Governor Bobby Jindal and serving as chief of staff to Congressman Ralph Abraham, who he was recently elected to succeed. #lagov
— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 30, 2020
I hope all of the people of Louisiana will join Donna and me in praying for Congressman-elect Letlow’s family, especially his wife Julia and their two children, his many friends, and the people of the 5th Congressional District. #lagov
— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 30, 2020
I have ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Congressman-elect Letlow’s funeral. #lagov
— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 30, 2020
News
Steve Mnuchin on Stimulus Checks: ‘Direct Deposit Payments May Arrive As Early As Tonight’
Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the status of stimulus checks and, get this: they could be delivered electronically as early as tonight.
“Today, the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service will begin delivering a second round of Economic Impact Payments to millions of Americans as part of the implementation of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021,” the statement began. “The initial direct deposit payments may begin arriving as early as tonight for some and will continue into next week.”
The statement continued, “Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow, Wednesday, December 30. This second round of payments will provide critical economic support to those who, through no fault of their own, have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Treasury and the IRS are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families,” Mnuchin said. “These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time.”
According to the statement, eligible individuals will receive an Economic Impact Payment of up to $600 for individuals or $1200 for married couples and up to $600 for each qualifying child. Generally, if you have adjusted gross income for 2019 up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns and surviving spouses, you will receive the full amount of the second payment. For filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced.
.@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week (1/2)
— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020
Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at https://t.co/pFBzGzK8mD. (2/2)
— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020
Today @USTreasury and @IRSNews begin to deliver the second round of Economic Impact Payments to millions of Americans. https://t.co/3x0VeDsZED
— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020
Treasury and IRS (@IRSnews) begin delivering the second round of Economic Impact Payments to millions of Americans https://t.co/8P9DJKmSwS
— Treasury Department (@USTreasury) December 29, 2020
News
Trump Demanded Melania’s Mar-a-Lago Renovations Be Reversed Immediately: Report
According to a source speaking to CNN, President Trump was upset with renovations at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — many of which were overseen by his wife, Melania.
“He was not happy with it,” the source said, adding that the renovations didn’t appeal to the aesthetic that Trump prefers. Trump was reportedly so upset with the additions, which consisted of white marble and an abundance of dark wood, that he demanded they be removed immediately — which they were.
According to CNN, Trump’s displeasure with the renovations may be due to a larger souring of his mood over developments coinciding with the waning days of his presidency.
“If the kick-off to his last Florida sojourn as President was rough, the days that followed would be much of the same, with Trump appearing ‘moody,’ according to the source at the club, spending more time than usual behind closed doors and not mingling and conversing as much as he normally does with club members and senior White House staff, many of whom have in the last few years joined him there,” CNN reports.
Read the full report over at CNN.com.
