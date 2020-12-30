Connect with us

News

Louisiana Newly Elected GOP Rep Luke Letlow Dies from COVID at Age 41

Published

on

Just days before he was to be sworn into Congress, 41-year-old Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-LA) died in a Louisiana hospital intensive care unit “due to complications from COVID-19,” his spokesperson Andrew Bautsch confirmed Wednesday.

Letlow announced on Dec. 18 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and reported to the Ochsner LSU Health ICU in Shreveport on Dec. 23. He is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two children.

A special election will be held to fill Letlow’s newly vacated seat. He was elected in a Dec. 5 runoff, replacing retiring Rep. Ralph Abraham, for whom he’d previously worked as chief of staff.

The Lousiana Delegation said in their statement: “We are devastated to hear of Luke Letlow’s passing. Luke had such a positive spirit, and a tremendously bright future ahead of him. He was looking forward to serving the people of Louisiana in Congress, and we were excited to welcome him to our delegation where he was ready to make an even greater impact on our state and our Nation. More than anything, Luke was a loving husband, father, brother, and son, and his family – like so many others who have been affected by this evil disease – needs our prayers. We all join in sending our strongest support to Luke’s wife Julia and their young family, and are keeping them in our prayers.”

Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards offered his condolences via Twitter to the congressman-elect’s family soon after his death was announced, noting “Louisiana has lost more than 7,300 people to COVID-19 since March, and each one of them leaves a tremendous hole in our state.”

Edwards ordered “flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Congressman-elect Letlow’s funeral.”

“Luke leaves behind a legacy of service, a love for his community, and a love and understanding of people of every walk of life that will forever be unmatched,” Edwards stated.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

Steve Mnuchin on Stimulus Checks: ‘Direct Deposit Payments May Arrive As Early As Tonight’

Published

15 hours ago

on

December 29, 2020

By

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the status of stimulus checks and, get this: they could be delivered electronically as early as tonight.

“Today, the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service will begin delivering a second round of Economic Impact Payments to millions of Americans as part of the implementation of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021,” the statement began. “The initial direct deposit payments may begin arriving as early as tonight for some and will continue into next week.”

The statement continued, “Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow, Wednesday, December 30. This second round of payments will provide critical economic support to those who, through no fault of their own, have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Treasury and the IRS are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families,” Mnuchin said. “These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time.”

According to the statement, eligible individuals will receive an Economic Impact Payment of up to $600 for individuals or $1200 for married couples and up to $600 for each qualifying child. Generally, if you have adjusted gross income for 2019 up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns and surviving spouses, you will receive the full amount of the second payment. For filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced.

Continue Reading

News

Trump Demanded Melania’s Mar-a-Lago Renovations Be Reversed Immediately: Report

Published

16 hours ago

on

December 29, 2020

By

According to a source speaking to CNN, President Trump was upset with renovations at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — many of which were overseen by his wife, Melania.

“He was not happy with it,” the source said, adding that the renovations didn’t appeal to the aesthetic that Trump prefers. Trump was reportedly so upset with the additions, which consisted of white marble and an abundance of dark wood, that he demanded they be removed immediately — which they were.

According to CNN, Trump’s displeasure with the renovations may be due to a larger souring of his mood over developments coinciding with the waning days of his presidency.

“If the kick-off to his last Florida sojourn as President was rough, the days that followed would be much of the same, with Trump appearing ‘moody,’ according to the source at the club, spending more time than usual behind closed doors and not mingling and conversing as much as he normally does with club members and senior White House staff, many of whom have in the last few years joined him there,” CNN reports.

Read the full report over at CNN.com.

Continue Reading

News

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Gets Vaccinated: ‘I Trust the Scientists’

Published

16 hours ago

on

December 29, 2020

By

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, received his vaccination on the same day.

“That was easy! Thank you. I just barely felt it. I barely felt it,” Harris said after receiving the vaccine.

“I look forward to getting the second vaccine. Literally this is about saving lives,” she said. “I trust the scientists, and it is the scientists who created and approved the vaccine. So I urge everyone when it is your turn, get vaccinated. It’s about saving your life, the life of your family members and the life of your community.”

Harris followed President-elect Joe Biden in becoming vaccinated on live TV on Dec. 21. His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, received her first dose that day, too.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife received their vaccinations on Dec. 18.

President Trump and his wife Melania have not yet received their vaccinations.

“From a scientific point of view, I will remind people that the president has had COVID within the last 90 days,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told Face the Nation. “He received monoclonal antibodies and that is actually one scenario where we tell people, ‘Maybe you should hold off on getting the vaccine, talk to your health provider to find out the right time.’ Politics aside, there is a medical reason.”

Harris’ vaccination comes at a critical time in the pandemic timeline. It’s been proven that Black Americans are more likely to be at risk of contracting and dying from the virus.

Watch the video below.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.