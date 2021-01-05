LOL - NOPE!
‘Utter Delusion’: Legal Expert Smacks Down GOP Congressman’s Claims of ‘Election Crimes’ in CNN Appearance
A combative U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) claims CNN is trying to “disenfranchise” voters because they are pointing out that state election officials across the country and judges across the country have found claims of voter fraud to be false. A CNN legal expert calls Higgins’ claims, and those of other members of Congress, “Utter delusion (or deceit).”
“We have a preponderance of evidence that election crimes may have been committed in six of the sovereign states,” Higgins, a former Louisiana National Guard investigator, told CNN anchor Jim Sciutto Tuesday.
Sciutto demanded Higgins provide “one example.” Higgins tried, but Sciutto immediately shot it down, citing a Georgia election official’s detailed debunking of that claim along with numerous other conspiracy theories and false allegations in a Monday press conference.
Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), who will object to certification tomorrow, claims “we have a preponderance of evidence that election crimes may have been committed in six of the sovereign states.”
CNN’s @jimsciutto is NOT having it. pic.twitter.com/0dBk4mTxk0
— The Recount (@therecount) January 5, 2021
Higgins went on to say he has “hundreds of pages of evidence,” but Sciutto reminded him that they have been “rejected by Georgia state officials and courts.”
“Evidence is presented in court,” Higgins claimed, ignoring that it already has been, and in all those cases the claims were tossed out.
“CNN is not mentioned in Article III, good sir,” Higgins charged, ignoring that the press is mentioned in the First Amendment.
Scuitto: “Listen, they’ve been rejected in courts, they’ve been rejected by Republican state officials, Congressman Clay Higgins, thanks so much for joining the program this morning.”
Higgins: “Roger that.” pic.twitter.com/xby8MBtbqz
— The Recount (@therecount) January 5, 2021
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig, a former federal and state prosecutor, called Higgins’ claims “Utter delusion (or deceit).”
Rep. Clay Higgins claims to @jimsciutto he has a “preponderance of evidence” of voter fraud. If that was true, they’d be winning in court left and right; yet dozens of courts have rejected those claims, as Jim noted.
Utter delusion (or deceit) by these members of Congress.
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) January 5, 2021
‘You Don’t Call Dibs’: Trump Mocked for Declaring ‘We Hereby Claim’ Winning Four Critical States He Hasn’t
President Donald Trump appeared to respond to former Vice President Joe Biden’s remarks saying that he believes when the counting is completed “we believe we will be the winners” by declaring he just won four states that have not been called yet.
“We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead.,” Trump tweeted. “Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact, there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!”
His tweets were so outrageous Twitter immediately slapped labels on them saying “Some votes may still need to be counted.”
Trump in the early hours of Wednesday morning had already declared victory in the election, so it’s unclear if he actually believed that why he would think this latest lie was necessary.
And he was quickly mocked for this evening’s false claims.
“We hereby claim” is not a thing. Like, you don’t call dibs on states. https://t.co/3UV0uoAbE2
— Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) November 4, 2020
That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works. https://t.co/CFosoFvZqa
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 4, 2020
I hereby claim to be a linebacker for the New York Giants. https://t.co/TWNg8Hih9E
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 4, 2020
If you use “hereby,” it’s official. That’s the rule.
*note: voting is ongoing and Trump did not win any of these states as of now. https://t.co/IIH3TDEbCF
— Elise Foley (@elisefoley) November 4, 2020
Did he just… try to call dibs on states that he didn’t win? https://t.co/TWNg8Hih9E
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 4, 2020
It’s the use of “hereby” that makes this a legal document. https://t.co/1Pt1Lzz1L6
— Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) November 4, 2020
Forever colonizing https://t.co/dDSUQqGy5u
— Tyler Hansen (@tjhansen) November 4, 2020
… and I am Tsar of all the Russias. https://t.co/wHr3RncivA
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 4, 2020
Trump thinks the Electoral College works like the beginning of Risk. “So, I’ll take Kamchatka, Siam…” https://t.co/bX9AJikxKl
— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) November 4, 2020
I hereby claim to be 6’3″, 165 pounds. https://t.co/EtoWgkvLqm
— (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) November 4, 2020
Sort of like, I claim this land for Spain? https://t.co/oAah2aUnNn
— Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) November 4, 2020
Ah yes, the old election strategy of calling "dibs" https://t.co/sy9MCnGVNV
— Ben Rosen (@Rosen) November 4, 2020
I CLAIM NARNIA, AND THE MOON, AND BESPIN, AND ALSO CINCINATTI. https://t.co/XLQO8N3211
— vulcandy corn (@RaisingOneBrow) November 4, 2020
Well, when you break out the "hereby" the logic is compelling. https://t.co/MQ5pf3PGTw
— Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) November 4, 2020
‘Every Day We Get Punched in the Face’: Eric Trump Brags ‘They Hate Us So Much Because We’re Doing Something Right’
President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump is hitting the campaign trail to help his father’s flailing re-election efforts. On Tuesday he headed to Michigan where he chatted with Trump supporters and delivered a short speech.
“There’s not a week that goes by that we’re not parodied on Saturday Night Live,” Eric Trump said. “You know, that’s fine. I actually take it as a badge of honor, to tell you the truth, because it means they hate us so much because we’re doing something right. Does that make sense? Meaning, if they parody you and they want to put that much energy into you, that means that you’re being incredibly effective, does that make sense?”
“But every day we wake up we get punched in the face, and we go to bed and we get punched in the face.”
Eric Trump: “There’s not a week that goes by that we’re not parodied on Saturday Night Live … that means they hate us so much because we’re doing something right. Does that make sense?” pic.twitter.com/U8D2C1xXh1
— The Recount (@therecount) October 20, 2020
Trump also posted this photo of him with Michigan Trump supporters. Hardly a mask in the room. Among those in the photo is former Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, who now serves as an RNC senior advisor for LGBT outreach.
Livingston County, Michigan ?????? pic.twitter.com/zpegfgf1sG
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 20, 2020
Watch: Eric Trump Clumsily Claims on Fox News the LGBTQ Community Loves His Father – It Does Not Go Well
In an awkward “Fox & Friends” interview Eric Trump claimed the LGBTQ community “loves” his father, but his clumsy claim left some thinking he had just come out on national television.
The Fox News morning crew read excerpts of a New York Times op-ed from a 50-year old Manhattan woman, Chris, who is “gay,” as Ainsley Earhardt said, but “doesn’t want to give her last name.” The LGBTQ woman praised Trump because her investments have increased in value and the price of gas has come down.
At the end, Eric Trump tried to capitalize on the opportunity of the moment.
It did not go well.
“Ainsley, that person’s there, I’m telling you I see it every day. The LGBT community they are incredible and you should see how they’ve come out in full force for my father every single day. I’m part of that community and we love the man and thank you for protecting our neighborhoods and protecting our cities,” Eric Trump said.
Eric Trump: “The LGBT community, they are incredible. And you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day. I’m part of that community, and we love the man.” pic.twitter.com/hl51ftW8l2
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 29, 2020
To some, it sounded like he had just come out.
But apparently he was – very clumsily – quoting some unnamed, likely hypothetical LGBTQ person.
Take a look at some of the comments.
eric trump coming out is not the birthday gift this homosexual wanted
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 29, 2020
that was not clear to me but i am happy to read a plausible explanation to make some sense of this
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 29, 2020
So is Eric apparently.
— A?anda (@GrnEyedMandy) September 29, 2020
“Thank you for protecting our neighborhoods, thank you for protecting our cities”… Does he think LGBT is some kind of law enforcement agency?
— Lorne (@LornestoToledo) September 29, 2020
Or bisexual, I suppose.
— Dave Littler (@DaveLittler) September 29, 2020
Eric can’t even pander to Democratic demographics correctly. What a dope.
— Dems Were Right About This Years Ago (@flinderdude) September 29, 2020
I want to send him back
— ? Left Coast Liberal ???? (@C2CLiberal) September 29, 2020
Wow, heck of a way to come out of the closet ?
— Jen???? #PlanYourVote (@zookeeper125) September 29, 2020
Time to pander to anything they can right before the election. Where were they for the past 4 years lmao
— Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) September 29, 2020
For him, it’s probably the Liquor, Guns, Bacons, and Tits version…
— Christian Picard (@Christian_Pic) September 29, 2020
