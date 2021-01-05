‘Utter Delusion’: Legal Expert Smacks Down GOP Congressman’s Claims of ‘Election Crimes’ in CNN Appearance

A combative U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) claims CNN is trying to “disenfranchise” voters because they are pointing out that state election officials across the country and judges across the country have found claims of voter fraud to be false. A CNN legal expert calls Higgins’ claims, and those of other members of Congress, “Utter delusion (or deceit).”

“We have a preponderance of evidence that election crimes may have been committed in six of the sovereign states,” Higgins, a former Louisiana National Guard investigator, told CNN anchor Jim Sciutto Tuesday.

Sciutto demanded Higgins provide “one example.” Higgins tried, but Sciutto immediately shot it down, citing a Georgia election official’s detailed debunking of that claim along with numerous other conspiracy theories and false allegations in a Monday press conference.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), who will object to certification tomorrow, claims “we have a preponderance of evidence that election crimes may have been committed in six of the sovereign states.” CNN’s @jimsciutto is NOT having it. pic.twitter.com/0dBk4mTxk0 — The Recount (@therecount) January 5, 2021

Higgins went on to say he has “hundreds of pages of evidence,” but Sciutto reminded him that they have been “rejected by Georgia state officials and courts.”

“Evidence is presented in court,” Higgins claimed, ignoring that it already has been, and in all those cases the claims were tossed out.

“CNN is not mentioned in Article III, good sir,” Higgins charged, ignoring that the press is mentioned in the First Amendment.

Scuitto: “Listen, they’ve been rejected in courts, they’ve been rejected by Republican state officials, Congressman Clay Higgins, thanks so much for joining the program this morning.” Higgins: “Roger that.” pic.twitter.com/xby8MBtbqz — The Recount (@therecount) January 5, 2021

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig, a former federal and state prosecutor, called Higgins’ claims “Utter delusion (or deceit).”