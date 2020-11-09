THIS IS NOT NORMAL
Trump Personnel Chief Threatens to Fire Any Staffer He Catches Sending Out a Resume: CNN’s Tapper
With President Donald Trump on his way out the door in less than three months, many White House staffers have reportedly started sending out resumes looking for new work.
However, a senior administration official tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that John McEntee, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, is warning staffers that they will be automatically fired if he catches them applying for other jobs.
“The news is dismaying to many members of the Trump administration who worry especially about young staffers who will soon need other sources of income given the fact that President Trump lost the election,” Tapper adds.
Even though it’s been two days since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 race, Trump and his campaign staff have been in a state of denial that he will no longer be the president come noon on January 20th.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 9, 2020
