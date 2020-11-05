AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
Trump Mocked for Demanding Vote Counting Stop: ‘If We Stop the Count Right Now, Biden Will Win’
President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded vote counting stop.
STOP THE COUNT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020
As more and more ballots are counted Trump is seeing any lead he had in uncalled states disappear into razor-thin margins.
But as many note, Biden is ahead in key uncalled states, and if voting stops now he would be declared the winner.
Again, I need to stress how lucky we are that (our wannabe authoritarian) President Trump is a fucking idiot.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) November 5, 2020
Is it really possible that the president of the United States is the only person who doesn’t understand that stopping the count at this point would mean Biden wins?
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) November 5, 2020
You realize you’re behind, right?
— Jim McKay (@JimMcKayWV) November 5, 2020
If this happened, Biden would win based on what he has in now. https://t.co/z5nycGyqv5
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 5, 2020
Dude.
— Özcan Akyol (@OzcanAkyol) November 5, 2020
If the count is stopped now, Joe Biden — who is ahead in Arizona and Nevada — would have the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. https://t.co/NqdqUiMyxE
— Matt Viser (@mviser) November 5, 2020
He wanted to stop counting covid cases. Now wants to stop counting votes. https://t.co/dBUReHXvDx
— Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) November 5, 2020
OK, but that means Biden wins with 270 Electoral Votes. https://t.co/pYMIhG2uI0
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 5, 2020
Extremely clear that this guy had a plan about what to do in the event of an apparent Trump win with a blue shift, and has just barreled ahead with that plan even though we now have … an apparent Biden win with a blue shift https://t.co/vwAMXZBCC6
— Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) November 5, 2020
Expert on Authoritarian Regimes Explains How Trump Is Creating a Crisis to ‘Cling to Power’
This week, as the economy revealed that the U.S. GDP cratered, President Donald Trump teased putting a hold on the November election. While it is unclear if the president was attempting to distract from the economy in freefall or his falling poll numbers.
Historian and expert on authoritarian regimes, Professor Timothy Snyder, author of On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, describing the key ways to spot authoritarianism.
“Do we have any reason to believe that Mr. Trump would accept the outcome of the election?” asked the Yale professor. “The tweet of July 30th was a very clear statement, but he has literally, dozens of times before said he wouldn’t. There is nothing in his career that indicates he actually likes democracy. In this particular tweet, we have a dangerous mixture, where he’s talking about a problem he created himself, insofar as we do have problems with voting in the U.S. They have to do with things like African-Americans not being enfranchised, they have to do with the things of foreign intervention. And even the problems he mentioned, which is postal voting, which is good and of itself, that might be slowed down because of his own postmaster general. So, he’s talking about problems he caused himself, then claiming they’re an emergency, and using that as a reason to claim power himself. That’s a manufactured emergency and that is, in fact, a prime historical fascist tactic.”
He went on to explain that a fascist is someone who will often manufacture a crisis, blame it on the other side, and then use the crisis to his own benefit. In Trump’s case, vote-by-mail has become the enemy as Republicans continue to defund the post office and Republicans in several states were caught in absentee-voter crimes.
Snyder said that Trump has already manufactured his crisis and is now trying to create the solution that would best protect him and his power.
“Another element of this, which is worth paying attention to, is the way the tweet ends,” he continued. “People can console themselves by saying Mr. Trump can’t himself cancel the election. That’s true, but what he is doing, as of July 30th, is calling upon others to create a mess, so that the election won’t go through smoothly. That’s what the three question marks at the end mean. He can’t do it himself.”
As of the time Trump sent that tweet, Snyder said that anyone who continues to support Trump knows they are doing so in defiance of democratic values of America.
“As of July 30th, if you support Mr. Trump, if you’re planning on voting for Mr. Trump, if you contribute to the campaign, if you’re a delegate, you know perfectly well, this is a man who doesn’t believe he can win by the normal vote count,” said Snyder. “You know you are taking part now in a campaign which is no longer a democratic campaign, but which is something else. You know that his main task for you now is not to win an election. He’s basically conceded defeat already. His main task for you now is to find someone who can mess up the election so we can cling to power. I think that’s a big moral question where a lot of Americans should be thinking about the choices they’re about to make.”
See the full video below:
‘Will Stop at Nothing’: Trump Slammed for Calling Nevada Move to Expand Mail-In Voting an ‘Illegal Late Night Coup’
President Donald Trump is furious that lawmakers in Nevada approved legislation to expand mail-in voting by sending all registered voters a ballot. Monday morning Trump falsely called the move an “illegal late night coup” that would make it “impossible for Republicans to win the state” and accused the governor of using the coronavirus pandemic to “to steal the state.”
There is no evidence his claims are valid.
On social media Trump was mocked, lambasted, and ridiculed.
President afraid of losing election resorts to cherry picking states where he can use the courts to prevent voting by people who might vote against him. Nice.
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) August 3, 2020
in which our president admits that Republicans can’t win without suppressing the vote
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 3, 2020
You dumb fuck. @GovSisolak and the NVLEG passed it in the early afternoon and we're a state of above 3 million. If Florida can do mostly mail in (which is how you voted) I'm fairly confident we can handle it. Now go back to watching TV. https://t.co/0rmIQNbrIc
— Matt Johnson (@VivaMattyVegas) August 3, 2020
Weird for Trump of all people to use “clubhouse” as an epithet https://t.co/MrHjrOYFeO
— ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) August 3, 2020
In an illegal foreign assisted coup, a racist game show host stole the presidency via the 2016 election. He’s now crying because he knows his time is up. https://t.co/lUz5fgRTfF
— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 3, 2020
The President will stop at nothing to prevent people from voting easily. He needs a low turnout and he will use the courts to get it. https://t.co/ArqhFH0Czg
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) August 3, 2020
Or, this was a legitimate legislative effort by an independent state over which your authority amounts to precisely fuckall. https://t.co/3DCD7BKLzx
— Ben. No More, No Less. (@BJS_quire) August 3, 2020
Not a great sign when normal democratic processes to expand voting rights are described as a “coup” https://t.co/kGYPmdJi2O
— Matt Novak (@paleofuture) August 3, 2020
“Post Office could never handle the traffic of mail-in votes without preparation”
– says @realDonaldTrump who defunded and decimated the Post Office, put a donor in charge of it (a man who told letter carriers to slow down deliveries), and won’t let it access $ it was loaned. https://t.co/V0KaTuB2ON
— Adrienne Watson (@Adrienne_DNC) August 3, 2020
You are deliberately hobbling the United States Postal Service to try and steal the election. We will remove you. Your time is up. #TrumpShitShow https://t.co/uKuZYR7AE2
— Rep Richard Dangler (@RDangler) August 3, 2020
A Presidential admission that if everyone is allowed to vote and all the votes are counted, Republicans can’t win. See you in court –courtesy of the New York AG. https://t.co/lphOE2Ttnp
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 3, 2020
RESIGN and escape to Moscow while you can. https://t.co/Hy8vDRnpTU
— Rosie Punch (@RosiePunch) August 3, 2020
Trump Personally Asked What ‘Tanks’ Could Be Used to Break Up George Floyd Protests: Report
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast detailed how President Donald Trump himself has been behind the push to use the military to control the protests against the police killing of George Floyd — to the extent that he actually asked about specific military equipment that would be available for that purpose.
“[Defense Secretary Mark] Esper, along with other cabinet secretaries, stood next to the president during the remarks in the park after participating in an hour-long call with governors in which he said they needed to ‘dominate the battlespace’ to quell the protests,” reported Erin Banco, Spencer Ackerman, and Asawin Suebsaeng. “But three senior Pentagon officials who spoke with The Daily Beast said they viewed the secretary’s comments on the call as a way to publicly show support for the president. They did not expect the department to actually implement a plan that would reflect the president’s rhetoric and force additional troops upon the states.”
“These Pentagon officials added that it was the White House, not the Defense Department, that was pushing for active military might in the streets,” continued the report. “In particular, the president has pressed aides and Pentagon officials for graphic details on the kind of armored vehicles, military units, aircraft, and even ‘tanks’ that they could potentially send to maintain order in U.S. areas rocked by protests and rioting, according to two people familiar with recent discussions.”
Trump has frequently shown a fondness for using the military to broadcast his strength. In 2019, he held a controversial military parade in Washington to mark the Fourth of July.
