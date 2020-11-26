FINALLY
‘Fox & Friends’ Graphic Destroys Trump for ‘Baselessly’ and ‘Falsely’ Claiming Election Was Rigged
Viewers of Fox & Friends were treated to a dose of the truth on Thursday when the show admitted that President Donald Trump has “baselessly” and “falsely” claimed that the 2020 election was rigged.
The message to Fox News viewers appeared on the network’s ticker graphic that is displayed at the bottom of the screen.
“President Trump phoned into a meeting organized by Republicans in Pennsylvania Wed., baseless claiming that the election was ‘rigged’ and falsely claiming that he won it ‘by a lot,’” the Fox News ticker reported. “Most of Trump’s legal efforts to challenge voting procedures in PA, MI and other states have been thrown out and his campaign has not produced sufficient evidence to back up claims of widespread voter fraud.”
The ticker continued: “At the hearing Wed., Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed Trump had potentially won VA, when in fact the state’s vote count shows Trump lost VA by over 450,000 votes.”
According to the Fox News report, “states where the Trump campaign has contested results, including GA, MI, PA and NV, have all either certified or moved closer to certifying their results in the past week, further confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.”
Read the ticker in the Fox News video below.
Watch: Trump Stunned When Asked if He Regrets ‘All the Lying You’ve Done to the American People?’ at ‘News’ Conference
President Donald Trump was asked an unusual question during his supposed “news” briefing Thursday evening.
“After three and a half years, do you regret at all, all the lying that you’ve done to the American people?” HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte asked. The briefing was carried live on Fox News, but not on MSNBC or CNN.
“All the what?” a startled President Trump asked.
“All the lying, all the dishonesties,” Dáte repeated.
“And who is that?” Trump, still stunned, asked.
“You have done,” Dáte repeated again.
“Ah… Go ahead, please,” Trump said, pointing to another reporter, refusing to answer the original question.
Watch:
Wow. A reporter (I'm not sure who he is) asks Trump, "after three and a half years, do you regret all the lying you've done to the American people?" Trump quickly moves on to the next question. pic.twitter.com/DHn3UvXHnN
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020
Minutes earlier, Dáte posted these important tweets:
Again, this is purely a campaign speech, attacking Joe Biden and nothing else so far, reading off some speech on the lectern.
Someone wrote those remarks. If WH employees have written those or vetted those, they are violating the Hatch Act.
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 13, 2020
Desperate, Trump Tweets Photo of Himself Wearing a Mask, Calls It ‘Patriotic,’ America Wonders Why It Took So Long
President Donald Trump has finally done one thing to lead by example: He is wearing a face mask and telling his supporters it’s patriotic to do so – although not asking or telling them to wear one. After months and months of refusing wear a mask, even when he announced the CDC’s new guidelines that called for mask-wearing to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Trump finally realizes his re-election is at stake.
It was April 3 when he declared, “I won’t be doing it personally.”
Pres. Trump on new mask recommendation: “I just don’t want to wear one myself.”
“Somehow sitting in the Oval Office, behind that beautiful Resolute Desk…I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens…I don’t see it for myself.” pic.twitter.com/ruWtlf1bcG
— ABC News (@ABC) April 3, 2020
Trump wore a face mask when visiting Walter Reed on July 11.
.?@realDonaldTrump? wears a #facemask on visit to Walter Reed hospital to visit injured servicemen and women pic.twitter.com/cNDWVIGPqt
— Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) July 11, 2020
But as recently as his Fox News Sunday interview that aired yesterday, Trump was adamant about not mandating mask wearing, claimed they “cause problems,” and that he wants Americans to have the “freedom” to not curb the spread of the virus.
“I don’t believe in that … masks cause problems too” — Trump on possibility of a national mask mandate (masks do not cause problems) pic.twitter.com/g5BUBJ3TDh
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2020
Monday afternoon, Trump posted this tweet, just 25 hours before he will resume the daily coronavirus briefings:
We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020
Many are asking what took so long, noting the racism in his tweet, and some are saying it won’t take long for him to backtrack:
Why did you make fun of Joe Biden when he led by example months ago?
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 20, 2020
This took until July https://t.co/HWSmyQFEkI
— Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 20, 2020
140,811 *confirmed* deaths too late.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 20, 2020
He didn’t say that people should wear a mask, just that “many people say” it is patriotic… https://t.co/ugoOVAmtQc
— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) July 20, 2020
Should have done this 140,000 deaths ago
— Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) July 20, 2020
BREAKING: Man Buys Fire Extinguisher After Entire Neighborhood Burns Down https://t.co/07tUHPU1Xg
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 20, 2020
Lol lol Wears it once in months and wants a citation!
— Boy Culture Blog (@mattrett) July 20, 2020
Gee, it only took you
– 5 months
– 143,000 dead Americans
– 42,000,000 unemployed Americans
– 18 states SHARPLY spiking upward
– 15 point poll deficit to Joe Biden
Let’s be real, though: You only cared about the poll numbers. You are neither Patriotic nor “favorite.”
— BrooklynDad_Defiant Rep John Lewis! (@mmpadellan) July 20, 2020
No, this is NOT a good message and you won’t encourage him to keep doing this by praising him for it like a misbehaving toddler who does something right.
He’s not really promoting mask usage and he’ll make that obvious within the next 24 hours. https://t.co/iTxTJpopxO
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) July 20, 2020
An easy, life saving message supported by health experts in his administration that took until July 20th to be tweeted. https://t.co/fNd5ZTRdyz
— Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) July 20, 2020
Nearly five months. That’s how long it took for him to encourage his supporters to wear a mask in a tweet. ALMOST. FIVE. MONTHS. https://t.co/s2BLYOd4XG
— Jake McClory (@JakeMcClory) July 20, 2020
Trump Cuts Briefing Short, Takes No Questions, Fauci and Birx Absent After ‘Disinfectant Injection’ Crisis
President Donald Trump no longer calls his daily press conferences “Coronavirus Task Force briefings,” but up until Friday they still usually last up to two hours, including his robust attacks on the White House press corps. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx were absent from Friday’s briefing, which lasted only about 21 minutes.
Clearly in response to Trump’s extremely dangerous remarks Thursday, suggesting doctors test the “injection” of disinfectants into the human body to try to cure coronavirus, along with dangerous quackery of inserting ultraviolet light or heat into the body to generate a miracle coronavirus cure, the White House decided to draw a line and stop the President from answering any more questions.
“A number of Trump’s most trusted advisers — both inside and outside the White House — have urged him to stop doing marathon televised briefings,” Axios reported minutes after the briefing ended. “They’ve told him he’s overexposed and these appearances are part of the reason polls aren’t looking good for him right now against Joe Biden.”
“I told him it’s not helping him,” said one adviser to the president. “Seniors are scared. And the spectacle of him fighting with the press isn’t what people want to see.”
Earlier Friday in a lie Trump claimed his remarks about testing an injection of disinfectant were merely “sarcasm.”
