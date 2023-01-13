FINALLY
Trump Organization Fined $1.6 Million for Tax Fraud, But It’ll Barely Harm the Company
A court has ordered The Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million after being convicted of payroll-tax fraud last December in New York state.
While the fine is the maximum allowed under state law, the fine is less than the millions the company allegedly saved by paying its executives off-the-book perks like luxury cars and apartments, Insider reported.
“I want to be very clear, we don’t think that is enough,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said of the state’s maximum fines for financial fraud. “Our laws in this state need to change in order to capture this type of decade-plus, systemic, egregious fraud.”
Even Judge Juan Merchan acknowledged that the fine “may have limited impact on a multibillion corporation,” according to the New York Times.
During the trial, defense attorneys claimed that Trump family members at the top of the company were completely clueless about the organization’s financial misdealings.
The Trump Organization’s ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg essentially took the fall for the misdeeds and was sentenced to five months in Riker’s Island prison and a $2 million fine as a result.
The organization’s attorneys have pledged to appeal the decision. However, Trump himself may find himself in hot water if prosecutors determined that he cheated on his past taxes, which were released just two weeks ago.
In late December, the House House Ways and Means Committee released Trump’s tax returns from 2015 through 2020. In three of the six years, Trump’s taxable income was zero. This means he paid no income tax in three of the years, and just $750 in 2016.
Investigative financial journalist David Cay Johnston wrote that Trump definitely cheated on his taxes, lowering his owed income taxes by claiming “huge business expenses despite having zero revenue.” Trump also did this in his 1984 tax return, resulting in two judges ruling that he had committed civil tax fraud, Johnston noted.
“That Trump persisted in using the same fraudulent technique in six years of recent tax returns is powerful evidence of mens rea or criminal intent,” the reporter wrote. “This device is not Trump’s most lucrative tax cheating technique, but it is the easiest for jurors to understand should Trump be indicted on tax charges.”
Greater scrutiny of Trump’s taxes could find that he committed other shady dealings “including charitable deductions that may be bogus or overstated; treating personal expenses as business expenses; loans to his three older children that may be to escape gift taxes; and reporting almost $5 million of capital contributions as tax-deductible business expenses,” Johnston wrote.
Because there’s no statute of limitations on civil tax fraud, Trump could eventually be pursued for back-owed taxes even if he’s never indicted for fraud.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
FINALLY
Watch: Ron Johnson Caught on Camera Admitting Trump Lost Because of GOP Voters
Far right Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin was caught on camera admitting that Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election because GOP voters voted for other candidates, and acknowledged “there’s nothing obviously skewed about the results.”
“The only reason Trump lost Wisconsin,” Sen. Johnson told Lauren Windsor, a woman who poses as a Trump supporter, “is 51,000 Republican voters didn’t vote for him.”
Asked if President Joe Biden “won the state fair and square,” Johnson would only say, “it’s certainly plausible, there’s nothing obviously skewed about the results.”
Johnson is one of the country’s biggest purveyors of the “Big Lie,” and regularly traffics in dangerous conspiracy theories and far right wing propaganda, from election fraud lies to false claims about the insurrection to vaccine and coronavirus lies.
Windsor is the executive director of American Family Voices and the executive producer of the political web-show “The Undercurrent,” and has caught other politicians on camera, like Sen. Ted Cruz.
Watch:
EXCLUSIVE: Sen Ron Johnson blames Trump for losing Wisconsin in 2020 and tells me “there’s nothing obviously skewed about the results.” pic.twitter.com/OeRkVkkVAN
— Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) August 31, 2021
FINALLY
‘Fox & Friends’ Graphic Destroys Trump for ‘Baselessly’ and ‘Falsely’ Claiming Election Was Rigged
Viewers of Fox & Friends were treated to a dose of the truth on Thursday when the show admitted that President Donald Trump has “baselessly” and “falsely” claimed that the 2020 election was rigged.
The message to Fox News viewers appeared on the network’s ticker graphic that is displayed at the bottom of the screen.
“President Trump phoned into a meeting organized by Republicans in Pennsylvania Wed., baseless claiming that the election was ‘rigged’ and falsely claiming that he won it ‘by a lot,’” the Fox News ticker reported. “Most of Trump’s legal efforts to challenge voting procedures in PA, MI and other states have been thrown out and his campaign has not produced sufficient evidence to back up claims of widespread voter fraud.”
The ticker continued: “At the hearing Wed., Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed Trump had potentially won VA, when in fact the state’s vote count shows Trump lost VA by over 450,000 votes.”
According to the Fox News report, “states where the Trump campaign has contested results, including GA, MI, PA and NV, have all either certified or moved closer to certifying their results in the past week, further confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.”
Read the ticker in the Fox News video below.
FINALLY
Watch: Trump Stunned When Asked if He Regrets ‘All the Lying You’ve Done to the American People?’ at ‘News’ Conference
President Donald Trump was asked an unusual question during his supposed “news” briefing Thursday evening.
“After three and a half years, do you regret at all, all the lying that you’ve done to the American people?” HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte asked. The briefing was carried live on Fox News, but not on MSNBC or CNN.
“All the what?” a startled President Trump asked.
“All the lying, all the dishonesties,” Dáte repeated.
“And who is that?” Trump, still stunned, asked.
“You have done,” Dáte repeated again.
“Ah… Go ahead, please,” Trump said, pointing to another reporter, refusing to answer the original question.
Watch:
Wow. A reporter (I'm not sure who he is) asks Trump, "after three and a half years, do you regret all the lying you've done to the American people?" Trump quickly moves on to the next question. pic.twitter.com/DHn3UvXHnN
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020
Minutes earlier, Dáte posted these important tweets:
Again, this is purely a campaign speech, attacking Joe Biden and nothing else so far, reading off some speech on the lectern.
Someone wrote those remarks. If WH employees have written those or vetted those, they are violating the Hatch Act.
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 13, 2020
Trending
- News1 day ago
Trump ‘Far Dumber and Immoral and Ignorant and Lazy’ Than Staffers Knew Before They Worked for Him: Report
- News2 days ago
New Texts Show Staffer Allegedly Groped by Matt Schlapp Contacted Friend in Real Time: CNN
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
‘Get Out’: ‘Fraud’ George Santos Must Resign Say County GOP Officials – He Again Defiantly Refuses (Video)
- News2 days ago
‘Strongest Statement Yet’: ‘Major Announcement’ About ‘Disgraced’ George Santos Coming From by Nassau County GOP
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Pry It From My Cold Dead Hands’: GOP Vows ‘Stove War’ Legislation, Doesn’t Want Feds ‘Coming After Kitchen Appliances’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
The Powerful GOP Oversight Committee Chairman Is Pushing a Baseless Narrative That Biden Is ‘Compromised’
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Watch: George Santos Bragged He Was a ‘Star’ Volleyball Player at College He Did Not Attend, Says County GOP Chair
- News2 days ago
McCarthy: Santos Will Get Committee Assignments Because He Hasn’t Been Criminally Charged