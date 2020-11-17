‘Fired for Telling the Truth to the American People’: Legal Experts Blast Trump for Firing Top Cybersecurity Chief

President Donald Trump has just fired Chris Krebs, the nation’s first Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) via Tweet Tuesday night. Krebs’s agency had published the now famous report that determined the 2020 presidential election was the “most secure” in U.S. history.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the report stated.

In short, Trump is furious that his false claims of election fraud, that the vote was “rigged,” were debunked.

Legal and national security experts are blasting the president.

University of Texas law professor:

Chris Krebs is a person of the highest intellect, integrity, and commitment to the national security of the United States—as reflected, among lots of other things, in his commitment to tell the truth about the 2020 election. We’re worse off as a country for this temper-tantrum. pic.twitter.com/rHNyrnyV9Z — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) November 18, 2020

Former federal prosecutor:

Krebs told the truth, and Trump's lies have no basis in fact. He was fired for telling the truth to the American people. https://t.co/9uqmwTP2Va — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) November 18, 2020

Voting rights expert:

On Nov 12 CISA director Chris Krebs accurately wrote: “The November 3rd election was most secure in American history. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised.” Trump just fired him for it. Truly outrageous — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 18, 2020

Former FBI Special Agent, now a senior fellow at the Center for Cyber and Homeland Security at George Washington University:

Thanks @CISAKrebs & team for protecting election. most secure in US history, during worst times, protected by someone President appointed & has now fired. Conspiracy after conspiracy been shot down online & in court. Too late for POTUS. Only thing worse than loser is a sore loser pic.twitter.com/l0D4MGoGBi — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) November 18, 2020

Former White House press secretary:

The firing of Chris Krebs means the Dems have to step up their pressure on Trump. House should come back on hold hearings. Use this in Georgia runoff. Biden stop being so patient. He's not leaving unless we kick him out. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 18, 2020

As a DHS official, Chris Krebs could be blocked by the White House from testifying before a House committee. As a private citizen, he's free to testify. Time for House Dems to turn up the heat. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 18, 2020

Cybersecurity reporter at Politico:

Here's Krebs' final tweet as CISA director. https://t.co/ylqXFEKU6I — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) November 18, 2020

