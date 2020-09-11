AMERICAN DISGRACE
‘Corrupt and Politically Motivated’: Trump and Barr Destroyed by Judge-Appointed Outside Counsel in Flynn Case
The outside counsel appointed by a federal court to review Attorney General Bill Barr’s motion to dismiss the Mike Flynn case has concluded it is a “corrupt and politically motivated favor unworthy of our justice system.”
John Gleeson, a retired judge appointed by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan blasted Barr for not addressing President Donald Trump’s attacks on the case and support for Flynn. Gleeson points to Trump’s “pressure campaign” to get Flynn off as the motivation for the unprecedented motion, as Politico reports.
Ultimately, Gleeson recommends the motion to dismiss the Flynn case be denied.
“To describe the Government’s Motion to Dismiss as irregular would be a study in understatement,” Judge Gleeson wrote in his 30-page brief.
“In the United States, Presidents do not orchestrate pressure campaigns to get the Justice Department to drop charges against defendants who have pleaded guilty—twice, before two different judges—and whose guilt is obvious.”
Gleeson also says the “government’s failure to defend its own pretextual reasoning is matched by its silence on the subject of abuse of power.”
And he slams Barr’s actual work product as “riddled with legal and factual error.”
Here’s a small excerpt:
Take a moment to read retired judge John Gleeson’s preliminary statement in his reply brief in the Flynn case, filed today. pic.twitter.com/CL6DDsYy2T
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 11, 2020
At least one attorney says Flynn will likely be incarcerated:
sentenced to a term of incarceration. Trump may very well pardon him. In response, Judge Sullivan will probably order an inquiry into the pardon as he as with DOJ’s motion to dismiss Flynn’s prosecution. Judge ABJ has similarly ordered an inquiry into the Roger Stone matter. 2/
— Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) September 11, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- AMERICA IN CRISIS1 day ago
The Frightening Parallels Between QAnon and Hitler’s Nazis
- YUP.2 days ago
‘Donald Trump Is a Draft Dodger’ Brutal New Lincoln Project Ad Charges
- WHY DO THIS?2 days ago
Trump Secretly Orders Halt to Airport Coronavirus Screenings of International Travelers Coming Into US
- News2 days ago
Russians Placed Malware in Two Florida Election Systems Before 2016 Election: Bob Woodward
- AYKM?3 days ago
Barr to Defend Trump in Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll’s Defamation Case – Claims POTUS ‘Acting Within Scope’ of His Job
- POLITICIZING THE PANDEMIC3 days ago
Trump Shuts Down International Coronavirus Task Force
- News2 days ago
‘The President Has Never Lied to the American Public on COVID’ Says McEnany After Trump Lied to the American Public
- GOOD LUCK WITH THAT2 days ago
Trump Winging It – Refuses ‘Traditional’ Debate Prep With Less Than 3 Weeks to Go