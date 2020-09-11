‘Corrupt and Politically Motivated’: Trump and Barr Destroyed by Judge-Appointed Outside Counsel in Flynn Case

The outside counsel appointed by a federal court to review Attorney General Bill Barr’s motion to dismiss the Mike Flynn case has concluded it is a “corrupt and politically motivated favor unworthy of our justice system.”

John Gleeson, a retired judge appointed by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan blasted Barr for not addressing President Donald Trump’s attacks on the case and support for Flynn. Gleeson points to Trump’s “pressure campaign” to get Flynn off as the motivation for the unprecedented motion, as Politico reports.

Ultimately, Gleeson recommends the motion to dismiss the Flynn case be denied.

“To describe the Government’s Motion to Dismiss as irregular would be a study in understatement,” Judge Gleeson wrote in his 30-page brief.

“In the United States, Presidents do not orchestrate pressure campaigns to get the Justice Department to drop charges against defendants who have pleaded guilty—twice, before two different judges—and whose guilt is obvious.”

Gleeson also says the “government’s failure to defend its own pretextual reasoning is matched by its silence on the subject of abuse of power.”

And he slams Barr’s actual work product as “riddled with legal and factual error.”

Here’s a small excerpt:

Take a moment to read retired judge John Gleeson’s preliminary statement in his reply brief in the Flynn case, filed today. pic.twitter.com/CL6DDsYy2T — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 11, 2020

At least one attorney says Flynn will likely be incarcerated: