AMERICAN DISGRACE
‘So Did 246,000 American Deaths’: Trump Destroyed for Bragging Two COVID Vaccines ‘Took Place on My Watch’
After a morning filled with tweets falsely insisting “I won the Election!” which was “Rigged!” President Donald Trump Monday is now trying to take credit for both the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and Moderna’s, which was just announced this morning.
It’s not going well for him.
“Another Vaccine just announced,” Trump tweeted. “This time by Moderna, 95% effective. For those great ‘historians’, please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch!”
Trump had nothing to do with the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna vaccine was developed in partnership with the White House’s Operation Warp Speed.
But as many reminded the President, his horrific mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic also happened on his watch. More than 11 million Americans have contracted COVID-19 and 250,000 people in the U.S. have been killed by the deadly virus.
After those great “historians” note how a quarter million Americans died from the coronavirus on your watch and how the economy cratered on your watch and how white supremacist violence spiked on your watch, they’ll definitely note that other people developed a vaccine, yes. https://t.co/HjsB5GSixD
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 16, 2020
So did the 246K and counting deaths — which you had far more to do with than any vaccine development https://t.co/pNsgAWrrlV
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 16, 2020
Oh the historians will remember YOUR contribution to the pandemic, Donnie, don’t worry.
— Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) November 16, 2020
A quarter of a million Americans also died on his watch, but something tells me he doesn’t want credit for that. https://t.co/YdkFfAc984
— David Mack (@davidmackau) November 16, 2020
Well, ok, as long as historians also note that:
– The U.S. had the worst #COVID19 epidemic in the world on your watch;
– 250,000+ people died of it on your watch;
– Hospitals filled on your watch;
– Black & brown Americans suffered the worst disease & death on your watch;
– etc. https://t.co/Auc55xzKVu
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 16, 2020
Anyone else disgusted that Trump wants to take credit for a vaccine but refuses to believe in science?
— Lara (@DPWIMM) November 16, 2020
This all just keeps getting more and more pathetic. https://t.co/cbXKspzp58
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 16, 2020
What history will remember is that by the time you were escorted from the White House grounds on January 20, 2021, nearly half a million Americans will have died on your watch.
You are the worst national disaster in American history. Full stop. https://t.co/xlt3JjxCoD
— Derek Johnson (@derekjGZ) November 16, 2020
So did 246,000 American deaths, you narcissistic buffoon. https://t.co/yLS5Am8uoh
— Ivan the K™ (@lvanTheK) November 16, 2020
Man who says “I Don’t Think Science Knows, Actually” wants to take credit for science. 🐂💩 https://t.co/GNvZLQz2Jr
— Earthling (@ziyatong) November 16, 2020
A quarter of a million people have died “under your watch”. And the vaccines have been discovered entirely independently and in spite of your ignorant ass.
Time to fuck off. Forever. https://t.co/BMWNb55RL7
— Nate Smith (@nws13) November 16, 2020
Hahahahahaha hahahahaha, cool story, but you have done nothing but tweet and watch FOX over the last four years… https://t.co/bMSvFVSNiL
— Kyle (@kyledoescode) November 16, 2020
Thank you Scientists! Without Science we wouldn’t be here.
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) November 16, 2020
‘Corrupt and Politically Motivated’: Trump and Barr Destroyed by Judge-Appointed Outside Counsel in Flynn Case
The outside counsel appointed by a federal court to review Attorney General Bill Barr’s motion to dismiss the Mike Flynn case has concluded it is a “corrupt and politically motivated favor unworthy of our justice system.”
John Gleeson, a retired judge appointed by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan blasted Barr for not addressing President Donald Trump’s attacks on the case and support for Flynn. Gleeson points to Trump’s “pressure campaign” to get Flynn off as the motivation for the unprecedented motion, as Politico reports.
Ultimately, Gleeson recommends the motion to dismiss the Flynn case be denied.
“To describe the Government’s Motion to Dismiss as irregular would be a study in understatement,” Judge Gleeson wrote in his 30-page brief.
“In the United States, Presidents do not orchestrate pressure campaigns to get the Justice Department to drop charges against defendants who have pleaded guilty—twice, before two different judges—and whose guilt is obvious.”
Gleeson also says the “government’s failure to defend its own pretextual reasoning is matched by its silence on the subject of abuse of power.”
And he slams Barr’s actual work product as “riddled with legal and factual error.”
Here’s a small excerpt:
Take a moment to read retired judge John Gleeson’s preliminary statement in his reply brief in the Flynn case, filed today. pic.twitter.com/CL6DDsYy2T
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 11, 2020
At least one attorney says Flynn will likely be incarcerated:
sentenced to a term of incarceration. Trump may very well pardon him. In response, Judge Sullivan will probably order an inquiry into the pardon as he as with DOJ’s motion to dismiss Flynn’s prosecution. Judge ABJ has similarly ordered an inquiry into the Roger Stone matter. 2/
— Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) September 11, 2020
