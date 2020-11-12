Stay-at-Home Advisory: ‘Chicago Has Reached a Critical Point’ In the ‘Second Surge of COVID-19’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Thursday that her city would be entering a stay-at-home advisory and a 10-person cap on social gatherings to combat a surge in new COVID-19 infections, Axios reported.

Lightfoot asked her constituents to fight “COVID fatigue” as the holidays approach. The stay-at-home advisory is a strong suggestion, but not being mandated at this time.

“Chicago has reached a critical point in the second surge of COVID-19, demanding that we undertake this multi-faceted and comprehensive effort to stop the virus in its tracks,” Lightfoot stated. “The gains we have made this past year have been the result of our willingness to work together.”

She continued, “Even in this difficult moment, we will continue to unite as we always have for our city in order to halt the rise we’re seeing, shake out of the fatigue we’ve been experiencing, and make the crucial difference in what our future is going to look like.”

In her statement, Lightfoot warned that Chicago could see 1,000 or more additional coronavirus-related deaths this year if steps are not taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Chicago has recorded an average of 1,920 cases per day over the last seven days, up from an average of 1,410 daily cases the week prior, per data from the city’s Department of Public Health.

Lightfoot’s announcement comes as at least four states — New York, Connecticut, Minnesota and New Jersey — announce a 10 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants and gyms.

These new restrictions will go into effect on Nov. 16 at 6:00 a.m. CT.