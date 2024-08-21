Trump Claims ‘Five People Have Been Killed Since the Start’ of Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention is underway in Chicago this week. The speakers have gone hard against former President Donald Trump, and the ex-president has been lashing out. His latest is a bizarre claim about five people dying since the start of the convention.

On Wednesday morning, Trump posted the strange claim on Truth Social.

“So disgraceful to see the burning of the American Flag and the desecration of Police Cars at the Democrat’s ‘Party’ taking place in Chicago. Five people have been killed since the start of their ‘Convention.’ CONGRESS SHOULD IMMEDIATELY GET TO WORK! ANYONE BURNING THE AMERICAN FLAG GETS ONE YEAR IN JAIL. JUST DO IT!!! DJT,” Trump wrote.

It’s unclear who exactly Trump is claiming has been killed, but he may be referring to a couple of Fox News reports. One said that five people had been killed on the weekend before the Democratic National Convention, while another said that four had been killed on the first day of the convention. However, none of the shootings have been related to the convention, nor seemingly even nearby.

There have been protests outside the Democratic National Convention. Pro-Palestine protesters have gathered in front of the United Center to call for an arms embargo against Israel. Similar protests occurred this week near the Israeli Consulate and Union Park, according to CBS.

Trump is correct about one thing, however: Protesters have indeed burned flags during these protests. But counter to Trump’s claims, there appears to be no reports of police cars being damaged during the convention protests. No property damage was reported during the protests, according to Slate, though a fence outside the Democratic National Convention had been torn down by protesters on Monday. It was re-erected on Tuesday.

At least 72 protesters have been arrested, according to the Associated Press. Two protesters were hospitalized allegedly due to injuries while being arrested, according to the Intercept. No police officers have been injured however, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told the outlet.

As for Trump’s proposal that anyone who burns the U.S. flag get one year in prison — that’s already been tried. In the 1989 Texas v. Johnson case, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that it was illegal to ban flag burning due to the First Amendment.

“Johnson was convicted for engaging in expressive conduct. The State’s interest in preventing breaches of the peace does not support his conviction because Johnson’s conduct did not threaten to disturb the peace,” Justice William Brennan wrote in the majority decision. “Nor does the State’s interest in preserving the flag as a symbol of nationhood and national unity justify his criminal conviction for engaging in political expression.”