'RUDY G RUDY G'
U.S. Officials Think Russia is Using Trump Lawyer Giuliani to Spread Lies About Hunter Biden
NBC has reported that U.S. officials suspect that a Russian disinformation campaign may have targeted President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani to spread allegations of corruption involving Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter.
The New York Post wrote this week that Giuliani provided it with a hard drive containing alleged emails from 2014, 2015 and 2017. The emails between Hunter Biden and Chinese and Ukrainian associates show the associates seeking to improve their business prospects by using Hunter’s relationship to then-Vice President Joe Biden.
However, the Post‘s story is suspicious because the emails were allegedly found on a laptop left in 2019 at a New Jersey computer repair store owned by legally blind and Trump-supporting owner, John MacIsaac. MacIsaac said he couldn’t identify whether Hunter Biden himself left the laptop. The Post‘s email PDFs contained no metadata to help prove the emails’ authenticity, including when and where they were sent.
MacIsaac also refused to elaborate to CBS News about why he was looking through the hard drive’s emails and how he came to be connected to Giuliani. Although MacIsaac said he gave the hard drive to Giuliani in January, Giuliani waited until October to give the hard drive to The New York Post, and now the Trump Administration is sharing the Post‘s story like crazy during the last month of election to push the narrative that the Bidens are corrupt.
The timing is suspect, especially considering that Trump currently trails Biden by double digits in numerous U.S. polls.
“Giuliani, who acknowledged helping bring the material to light, has in the past sought to unearth information damaging to Biden with the help of a man identified by the U.S. government as a Russian intelligence officer,” NBC News reported.
Furthermore, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former fixer said on MSNBC that he considered Giuliani especially susceptible to possible foreign manipulation because he is “drunk all the time.” Similarly, The Daily Beast revealed that 11 sources connected to former National Security Adviser John Bolton said that Bolton advised his staff to avoid dealing with Giuliani, believing the former New York mayor to have been compromised by Russian agents.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'RUDY G RUDY G'
‘What Really Happened at Walter Reed’: Lincoln Project Unleashes Devastating New Anti-Trump Ad Using Only His Own Words
The Lincoln Project’s latest anti-Trump ad is out, and it’s devastating. The video clip, which is going viral – 300,000 views in less than two hours – uses only Trump’s words to tell Americans “What really happened at Walter Reed.”
Trump’s visit to the medical center in 2019 came back to haunt him when a New York Times reporter shared some of the events that took place the day the President was rushed to the hospital and Vice President Mike Pence was allegedly put on “standby.”
We don’t know what really happened at Walter Reed, but here’s the Lincoln Project’s guess:
What really happened at Walter Reed. pic.twitter.com/LK3tcputx6
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 3, 2020
Trending
- FAKE NEWS OR RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA OR BOTH?3 days ago
Twitter Locks Kayleigh McEnany Out of Her Account After Spreading Fake News
- CRIME2 days ago
Democratic Congressman Accuses Lindsey Graham of Committing a Crime ‘In Plain Sight’
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT2 days ago
Graham Defiantly Blows Up Judiciary Rules and Proceeds With Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation Hearing Without Democrats
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Amy Coney Barrett Puts Reversal of Marriage Equality ‘Clearly Within Sight’ Says National Organization for Marriage
- DONALD TRUMP IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST2 days ago
Trump Loses Temper Over White Supremacy Question: ‘You’ve Done This to Me – Here We Go Again’
- News1 day ago
Trump Aides Lament Guthrie Town Hall Was ‘Damaging’ to President as He ‘Runs Out of Time’: AP Reporter
- OPINION2 days ago
Trump Plants More Seeds for Refusing to Concede – Falsely Claims ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Ballots Are ‘Fraudulent’
- WHITE PRIVILEGE1 day ago
‘Privilege’: Chris Christie One of Very Few to Get ‘VIP’ Experimental Drug ‘While Our Friends and Families Die’