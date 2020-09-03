'RUDY G RUDY G'
‘What Really Happened at Walter Reed’: Lincoln Project Unleashes Devastating New Anti-Trump Ad Using Only His Own Words
The Lincoln Project’s latest anti-Trump ad is out, and it’s devastating. The video clip, which is going viral – 300,000 views in less than two hours – uses only Trump’s words to tell Americans “What really happened at Walter Reed.”
Trump’s visit to the medical center in 2019 came back to haunt him when a New York Times reporter shared some of the events that took place the day the President was rushed to the hospital and Vice President Mike Pence was allegedly put on “standby.”
We don’t know what really happened at Walter Reed, but here’s the Lincoln Project’s guess:
What really happened at Walter Reed. pic.twitter.com/LK3tcputx6
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 3, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- DONALD TRUMP HATES LGBT PEOPLE3 days ago
McEnany: Trump Trying to Ban Citizenship of Same-Sex Couples’ Kids Has ‘Nothing to Do’ With Sexual Orientation
- RELEASE YOUR FULL MEDICAL RECORDS2 days ago
Trump’s Strange Denial His Secret Trip to Walter Reed Wasn’t Because of ‘A Series of Mini-Strokes’ Leads Many to Say It Was
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY3 days ago
Liberty University Opens Forensic Investigation Into Falwell’s Handling of ‘Financial, Real Estate and Legal Matters’
- JOE 'ROCKY'3 days ago
Viral New Lincoln Project Ad Features Biden Literally Running for President and Trump, Well, Limping for President?
- News2 days ago
Franklin Graham Spread ‘Anarchists Coming to Washington on a Plane’ Conspiracy Theory Days Before Trump Spewed It
- 25TH AMENDMENT THIS GUY ALREADY2 days ago
Trump Spins New Wild Conspiracy Theory: Biden Controlled by ‘People in the Dark Shadows’ That ‘You’ve Never Heard Of’
- DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST2 days ago
Trump: Cops Who Shoot Americans in the Back Are Just Like Golfers Who ‘Choke’ on a 3-Foot Putt (Video)
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
‘#TrumpCorruption’: President Slammed for Saying Barr Must Prosecute Critics Like Obama to Become ‘Greatest’