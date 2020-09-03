‘What Really Happened at Walter Reed’: Lincoln Project Unleashes Devastating New Anti-Trump Ad Using Only His Own Words

The Lincoln Project’s latest anti-Trump ad is out, and it’s devastating. The video clip, which is going viral – 300,000 views in less than two hours – uses only Trump’s words to tell Americans “What really happened at Walter Reed.”

Trump’s visit to the medical center in 2019 came back to haunt him when a New York Times reporter shared some of the events that took place the day the President was rushed to the hospital and Vice President Mike Pence was allegedly put on “standby.”

We don’t know what really happened at Walter Reed, but here’s the Lincoln Project’s guess: