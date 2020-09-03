Connect with us

'RUDY G RUDY G'

‘What Really Happened at Walter Reed’: Lincoln Project Unleashes Devastating New Anti-Trump Ad Using Only His Own Words

Published

on

The Lincoln Project’s latest anti-Trump ad is out, and it’s devastating. The video clip, which is going viral – 300,000 views in less than two hours – uses only Trump’s words to tell Americans “What really happened at Walter Reed.”

Trump’s visit to the medical center in 2019 came back to haunt him when a New York Times reporter shared some of the events that took place the day the President was rushed to the hospital and Vice President Mike Pence was allegedly put on “standby.”

We don’t know what really happened at Walter Reed, but here’s the Lincoln Project’s guess:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.