Trump Dismisses Expected Hunter Biden Plea Deal as ‘Traffic Ticket’
Former President Donald Trump complained the Hunter Biden plea deal was but a “mere ‘traffic ticket'” on Tuesday.
Hunter Biden, the youngest son of President Joe Biden, was charged Tuesday for not paying income tax and for illegal possession of a firearm, The Washington Post reported. Biden reportedly made a plea deal with the feds, and though the deal needs to go before a federal judge, it’s expected that he’ll avoid prison.
The Hunter Biden plea deal would instead see a sentence of probation for the misdemeanor tax charges, and a diversion program, anonymous sources told the Post. Assuming Biden completes the diversion program, the gun charge—a felony—would be taken off his record, the sources told the paper.
Trump responded to the report on his social media platform Truth Social, alleging corruption in the Joe Biden administration.
“Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.’ Our system is BROKEN!” Trump wrote.
The former president also shared two “retruths” from the far-right activist Jack Posobiec, alleging a double standard.
“100 year charges for Trump over paperwork filing, a plea deal for Hunter over the laptop,” Posobiec wrote. “Are you paying attention yet?”
Posobiec is referring to claims from some that Trump is facing a 400-year sentence over the Mar-a-Lago documents case. The 400-year figure is based on the idea that Trump would be forced to serve the maximum sentences for all 37 counts he’s charged with consecutively, rather than concurrently. This is very, very unlikely, with a legal expert telling CNN that it is far more likely, if Trump is convicted, that he would serve an eight to 12 year sentence at most.
Similarly, Posobiec is wrong in saying Hunter Biden is being charged “over the laptop.” The Hunter Biden laptop is a computer previously owned by him that was abandoned at a Delaware computer shop in 2019. In October 2020, the Trump campaign alleged that emails on the laptop proved corruption involving Joe Biden’s dealings with Ukraine while Hunter Biden was on the board of directors for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. While the laptop is indeed believed to be Hunter Biden’s, according to Politico, none of the information for the laptop showed what the Trump campaign said it did.
Tuesday’s charges mark the end of the Department of Justice’s investigation into Hunter Biden, his lawyer, Christopher Clark, told the Associated Press.
Half as Many Republicans Call Jan. 6 an ‘Insurrection’ Compared to 2021
The number of Republicans willing to call the January 6 insurrection what it is has gone down significantly since 2021, according to a new Monmouth University poll.
The poll asked three questions about the January 6 insurrection: “Is it appropriate or not appropriate to describe this incident as a legitimate protest?”; “Is it appropriate or not appropriate to describe this incident as a riot?” and “Is it appropriate or not appropriate to describe this incident as an insurrection?” While in all cases, responses from voters registered as Democrats and independent voters stayed consistent over the past two years, the university said, Republican voters have changed their minds since June 2021.
When asked if it was a “legitimate protest,” 13% of Democrats and 41% of independents agreed, compared to 51% of Republicans. This figure is similar to the July 2021 poll, with 47% of Republicans agreeing at that time. However, the other two questions see a drastic drop. Calling January 6 a “riot” was fine with 82% of Democrats and 69% of independents, but only 44% of Republicans—down from 62% in June 2021.
But when asked about the word “insurrection,” 80% of Democrats agreed that was the appropriate term, as did 43% of independents. But when it came to Republicans, only 15% agreed. In June 2021, 33% would call the events of January 6 an insurrection.
The pollsters also asked about what rights people fear are under attack. The answers along party lines are in line with what one might expect. Republicans worried most about free speech and the right to bear arms—at 38% each, while Democrats mostly feared the erosion of women’s rights at 36%. Freedom of speech was a distant second, which only 14% of Democrats said was under threat.
“One of the interesting things in the survey responses is that Republicans are more likely to use the phrases ‘freedom of speech’ or ‘right to bear arms’ or simply give amendment numbers when describing threats to their fundamental rights. Democrats’ First Amendment worries are more likely to reference specific restrictions such as book banning.” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said.
“It is also worth noting that a small but measurable number [6%] of Republicans are concerned about Fourth Amendment infringements. It certainly isn’t good for democracy if there really is widespread abuse of government search and seizure powers. It can be just as destabilizing, though, if people believe this is happening even when it is not. This is how we get events like January 6,” Murray added.
When it came to independent voters, the top two rights they think are under attack are the same as Republicans’, but to a lesser degree. Free speech was under attack according to 27% of independents, and 22% said the same for the Second Amendment. However, 13% of independents said that the right to reproductive choice and abortion was under attack, compared to 29% of Democrats and only 1% of Republicans.
The poll has a sample size of 981 adults and a margin of error of 5.6%.
EXTREMISM
Drag Queen Story Hour Interrupted by Neo-Nazis Seen in Terrifying Video
A video posted by drag queen Juicy Garland shows a neo-Nazi group interrupting a drag queen story hour in Concord, New Hampshire on Sunday morning.
Garland posted the video to her Twitter, showing members of the group sieg heiling three times, before pounding on the window of the Teatotaller café. The video was captioned “We’ve got some verified Nazis today! Golly, I didn’t order those”.
We've got some verified Nazis today! Golly, I didn't order those pic.twitter.com/3VvIZbCerd
— Juicy Garland (@JuicyGarland) June 18, 2023
In a later tweet, Garland said that despite the intrusion, the event continued and a good time was had by all.
“It’s not great to deal w/ Nazis on Sunday morning, but the Concord families I got to hang out with & read with were still awesome & kind. MOST importantly, the kids had fun & weren’t scared or aware of any problems, thanks to adjustments we made. For that, I’m thankful,” they wrote.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office identified the men as members of NSC-131, also known as the National Socialist Club, a New England-based neo-Nazi group, according to WMUR-TV. Though it cannot be seen in the video, the station said they also had a sign reading “Defend white communities.” The Attorney General’s office is investigating, according to WMUR, but no arrests were made Sunday.
The NSC-131 members also chanted “Off our streets!” and yelled slurs at cafégoers, and said the drag queen story hour was an attempt to “groom” children, according to the Concord Monitor. This is not the first time the monthly event has had protests; in November, another reading by Garland was protested by Proud Boys.
Emmett Soldati, the owner of the Teatotaller, said on Twitter that the venue had hosted drag queen story hours for the past decade, and that the interruption did not deter him. Garland agreed, telling WMUR they’re planning to keep on doing events.
“If anything, I’m only more encouraged by these people to continue doing what we do,” they told the station.
Garland read the book Florence and Her Fantastic Family Tree by Judy Gilliam and Laura Addari, according to the Monitor. The book is about a little girl with a large blended family who is anxious about a school assignment to create a family tree.
The New Civil Rights Movement reached out to Juicy Garland for comment, but did not hear back by press time
BAD PRESIDENT
Bill Barr Calls Trump Documents Case ‘Brazen Criminal Conduct’
Former Attorney General Bill Barr is going hard against his former boss in a new op-ed published Monday, calling former President Donald Trump’s alleged actions in the documents case “brazen criminal conduct.”
Writing for The Free Press, Barr starts out sympathetic, agreeing with the former president that “Trump has been the victim of witch hunts by obsessive enemies willing to do anything to bring him down,” but then admits “The effort to present Trump as a victim in the Mar-a-Lago document affair is cynical political propaganda.”
Barr lays out the case against the former president. He says the National Archives and Department of Justice tried to let Trump quietly return the documents—similar to what happened when former Vice President Mike Pence and President Joe Biden were discovered to have classified documents at home—but he refused.
“Why would Trump risk the safety of the American people by hanging on to these documents in the face of the government’s lawful demands for their return? As trophies? Because he thought it was a fun party trick?” Barr wrote. “Or simply because he thought he could get away with it? Knowing him, it was an act of self-assertion merely to gratify his ego.”
Barr’s piece debunks arguments from apologists before coming to the conclusion that it appears as though Trump indeed committed obstruction of justice.
“If true—and many key facts come from Trump’s own lawyer—this was brazen criminal conduct that cannot be justified in any way,” he wrote.
However, Barr again stops short of recommending prison time. On Sunday, Barr appeared on Face the Nation, saying if Trump is convicted, “I don’t like the idea of a former president serving time in prison.”
In the op-ed, Barr declines to state what an appropriate punishment should be. Initially, he says that “sensible Republicans” don’t defend Trump, but point to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton facing no charges over her email scandal in 2016. But Barr debunks this argument as well.
“But if Trump engaged in the kind of brazen criminal conduct alleged, then applying the law in his case is not unfair to him. The injustice lies in not having applied it seven years ago to Hillary,” he wrote. “Even if you buy the double standard argument, at most it justifies not holding Trump accountable criminally.”
“It is one thing to argue that Trump should not face criminal liability. Fine. But the next obvious question is whether, given his conduct, the GOP should continue to promote him for the highest office in the land,” Barr wrote.
Though Barr neglects to say what he thinks an appropriate punishment for Trump would be should he be found guilty, based on the maximum sentences attached to the statutes he allegedly violated, Trump could get 20 years for conspiracy to obstruct justice, and 10 years for violating the Espionage Act, according to Al Jazeera. That said, it is unlikely for Trump to get the maximum sentence as, in addition to being the former president, he’s also a first-time federal offender, as the outlet points out.
Elie Honig, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told CNN that if Trump is convicted, that while it’s likely he would get some prison time, a sentence of eight to 12 years would be more likely—and even then, it may not be that much.
“Even if the judge goes below that eight to 12 year range, it’s hard for me to see a judge going down to probation, to no sentence,” Honig said.
