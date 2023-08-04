News
John Bolton Says Trump ‘Threatened’ NATO’s Existence, Would Pull Out in Second Term
John Bolton, who spent a year and a half as former President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor, says Trump “threatened the existence of NATO.” He added that if Trump were to win a second term, he would likely pull the United States out of the alliance.
Bolton made the comments Thursday evening on NewsNation’s The Hill. Laying out Trump’s foreign policy failures, he condemned the former president for negotiating the deal with the Taliban to pull the U.S. out of Afghanistan. He also said Trump was too light with Iran after ending the nuclear deal, and continued to list things he felt Trump had done wrong on the world stage.
“He threatened the existence of NATO, and I think, in a second Trump term, would almost certainly withdraw from NATO,” Bolton said.
NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance, is a military alliance of 31 countries. Member states agree to defend each other should a non-NATO country attack. Though NATO protects against any non-member country, it was generally seen as a check against the Soviet Union during the Cold War, and now against Russia.
Ukraine has requested membership to NATO, which Russia warned could cause World War Three.
“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to World War III,” Alexander Venediktov, deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said in October 2022. “The suicidal nature of such a step is understood by NATO members themselves.”
While Democrats generally are in favor of NATO, a Pew Research poll in May showed that Republican support dipped after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A majority of Republicans, 71%, told Pew that the U.S. should focus instead on domestic issues, rather than “be active in world affairs.”
Trump has been accused of being easy on Russia. In 2019, Trump made moves to pull the U.S. out of the Open Skies Treaty. The 1992 treaty allows signatories to share airspace with each other in order to monitor military moves. In practice, the Open Skies Treaty is used to monitor Russia’s military. At the time, U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel said that the proposed withdrawal “would only benefit Russia.”
The U.S. officially withdrew from the treaty in November 2020, shortly after the presidential election.
Nine Congress Members to Tour Parkland Ahead of School Shooting Reenactment
Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) has organized a tour of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the site of a 2018 mass shooting that killed 17. The tour is scheduled for Friday, right before a reenactment of the shooting.
Though Moskowitz, a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) invited all members of Congress, seven took the congressmen up on the offer. They will tour alongside the families of some of the victims, according to CNN. After the tour, there will be a discussion about school safety.
“It’s important for folks in Congress, my colleagues, to see what happens when a school shooting comes to your neighborhood,” Moskowitz told CNN. “It’s going to be a very emotional day.”
Following the tour and discussion will be the reenactment of the shooting. The reenactment is part of a civil lawsuit against Scot Peterson, a former sheriff’s deputy. Peterson, the school’s resource officer, did not enter the building during the shooting. Peterson maintains that echoing made him unable to determine where the shots were coming from; the reenactment sets out to show whether or not this is possible.
The reenactment will include experts firing the same type of automatic rifle the shooter used, and fire alarms will also sound at approximately the same times as during the actual shooting, according to CNN.
This June, Peterson was found not guilty of all charges in a criminal trial for not attempting to interfere in the Parkland shooting. He faced 11 charges including seven counts of felony child neglect and three counts of culpable negligence, according to CNN. He also was charged with one count of perjury for telling investigators he’d only heard a few gunshots and didn’t see students running away from the shooting. Plaintiff’s attorneys allege Peterson heard “upwards of 70 shots and knew where they were coming from.”
“At the end of the day, Scot Peterson has to live with himself that he didn’t go in those building. He didn’t go in the building and save those kids and that’s a decision forever. He’ll live with and the public will always hold him out to be a coward. To me, that’s just as bad as being criminally guilty in the court,” Hunter Pollack, brother of Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollack, told WINK-TV. “Hopefully the civil trial will hold them accountable. That’s the purpose of the reenactment is just to show the jury that where Peterson was standing, he could hear the gunshots going off. I think it’s necessary.”
The building is set to be demolished by the Broward School District.
‘Obstructs Justice Like Most of Us Breathe’: Experts Surprised Judge Warned Trump to Not Commit a Crime
Donald Trump was arraigned in a Washington, D.C. federal court Thursday for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and as a condition of his release U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya admonished the ex-president to not commit a crime and to not attempt to influence a juror, warning he could be sent to jail.
“The judge said the most important condition of release is not committing any new crimes while on release, which could lead to him being detained and could add to the sentence he may eventually face,” NPR reports. “She told Trump it is a crime to ‘influence a juror or try to threaten or bribe a witness or retaliate against anyone’ connected to the case. Trump said he understands.”
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow adds that Trump was told directly by Judge Upadhyaya, “You’ve heard your conditions of release. It is important you comply to your conditions of release. You may be held pending trial in this case, if you violate conditions of release.”
Experts expressed surprise at the specific direction Judge Upadhyaya made.
“Trump admonished not to commit any crimes as a term of his release. This guy obstructs justice like most of us breathe. And, as the judge observed, it’s also a crime to influence a juror. Same’s true re: a witness. Could be a wild ride,” wrote foreign policy, national security and political affairs expert David Rothkopf.
MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann, the former FBI General Counsel who served at the Dept. of Justice for decades, expressed surprise during live coverage.
“Usually the standard condition that a judge emphasizes, and I thought when I heard it was going to be, she reiterated, ‘the most important thing is,’ I thought it was going to be that you have to show up at each court appearance. That is the most important thing. That is what bail is for is that you will show up in court. When I heard that the standard condition and the most important thing is, ‘do not commit a crime,’ followed up by, ‘do not tamper with a juror,’ my reaction was – I was a prosecutor for 21 years. I was a defense lawyer for five years. I have never heard that.”
Watch Weissmann below or at this link.
"I have never heard that": @AWeissmann_ stunned at judge telling Trump not to commit a crime, tamper with juror. pic.twitter.com/QbFE3ptPln
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 3, 2023
Jim Comer Isn’t Telling The Truth About Devon Archer’s Testimony – He Wasn’t Even in the Room When It Happened
For months House Republican Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer has been making damning allegations about President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and what Republicans now call the “Biden Crime Family,” while promising to produce evidence to back up his claims.
Chairman Comer has never proven President Biden has accepted any bribe, much less the $5 million bribe Republicans have repeatedly implied was offered and accepted.
On Monday, behind closed doors, Comer’s Oversight Committee heard testimony, not under oath but under penalty of perjury, from Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Devon Archer.
During the approximately four hours he testified, with his counsel present, Archer stated there was no bribe, and he had no knowledge of any bribe.
From the transcript released by the Oversight Committee on Thursday:
Mr. Schwartz. Are you aware of a $5 million payment —
Mr. Archer. No.
Mr. Schwartz. — to one Biden and a $5 million payment to another?
Mr. Archer. No.
Mr. Schwartz. You ever hear anything about that?
Mr. Archer. In that document.
That document is the now-infamous FD-1023 that U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released against the wishes of the Dept. of Justice, which took time to show it in a SCIF to several members of Congress.
It is essentially a transcribed record of a second-hand tip that has never been proven.
Moments later in the Archer testimony:
Q If someone were to conclude from this that this is evidence, this Form 1023 is evidence that Joe Biden was bribed by Mykola Zlochevsky, would you disagree with that conclusion?
A. Yeah, I would.
And still later:
Q In other words, it’s not that Hunter Biden was influencing U.S. policy. It’s that Hunter Biden was falsely giving the Burisma executives the impression that he had any influence over U.S. policy.
A I think that’s fair.
Later:
Q. …Hunter Biden talked to his dad a lot. that right?
A. He talked to him every day.
Q. He was his son.
A. Correct.
Q. Father and son talked all the time.
A. Uh-huh.
Q. In 2015, in spring of 2015, Beau Biden died. Is that right?
A. That’s correct.
Q Did the frequency of interactions between Hunter Biden and his father increase after Beau Biden’s death?
A I would say yes.
Q Did Joe Biden regularly check in on his son who’s admitted he had issues with —
A Every day.
Q — drugs and other issues?
A Uh-huh.
Q. Yes?
A Yes. Sorry.
Q In the context of those conversations, did you ever witness them discussing the substance of Hunter Biden’s business?
A. No.
The Washington Post‘s Philip Bump on Thursday wrote, “Devon Archer said the opposite of what Republicans claimed.”
Bump explains that on Monday, shortly after the Devon Archer testimony concluded – testimony that Chairman Comer, according to the transcript, which recorded everyone present – did not attend: “testimony for which Comer wasn’t present,” as Bump writes, Comer and House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan appeared on Fox News for an interview with Sean Hannity.
“Archer’s testimony was enormously damaging to President Biden, they suggested, with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) insisting that Archer’s testimony made the bribery allegation he’d first introduced two months ago ‘more credible.’ That allegation centered on the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, where Hunter Biden and Archer once sat on its board,” Bump writes.
As the transcript proves, Comer was not telling the truth.
Again, Archer said, the only time he had ever even heard a $5 million bribe was in there FD-1023, which was from an unnamed second-hand source.
“What Archer said not only doesn’t comport with the presentations made by Comer and Jordan on television (which were obviously wrong from the outset), his testimony undermines the idea that Burisma wanted Shokin fired, that Zlochevsky paid any bribe — and, crucially, that Joe Biden was involved in any of this,” Bump reveals.
“Archer severely undercut Republican claims about Hunter Biden’s interactions with his father,” he adds.
“So,” Bump continues, “he was asked, did Hunter Biden ever ask his father to take official actions on behalf of his business partners? ‘He did not,’ Archer said. ‘He did not ask him — to my knowledge, I never saw him say, do anything for any particular business.'”
Bump then criticizes Comer.
“Consider the first words out of Comer’s mouth in that interview with Hannity: ‘Every day this bribery scandal becomes more credible.’ In fact, Archer’s testimony pointed precisely in the opposite direction.”
