Connect with us

News

Trump’s SCOTUS Nominee Had Coronavirus This Summer – Did Not Publicly Disclose

Published

on

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s latest nominee to the Supreme Court, was diagnosed with COVID-19 this summer.

She has reportedly since recovered, The Washington Post reports.

Judge Coney Barrett has not publicly disclosed her coronavirus status.

“As the Supreme Court nominee, Barrett is now tested daily and most recently had a negative diagnosis for covid-19 on Friday morning, according to deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere,” the Post adds.

Several attendees to Saturday’s rushed event – held just one week after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing and even before her funeral – have since tested positive for coronavirus. Among them, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, President Trump and the First Lady, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), and Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins.

This is a breaking news and developing story.

 

Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

GOP Judiciary Committee Senator Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Meeting With SCOTUS Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

U.S. Senator Mike Lee, Republican of Utah, has just announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. Sen. Lee is just the latest to contract the coronavirus. The President and First lady, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel have all announced positive tests in the past 24 hours.

Senator Lee, a hard core Tea Party far right conservative who subscribes to the pseudo-methodologies of constitutional interpretation known as textualism and originalism, sits on the Judiciary Committee.

On Tuesday, just three days ago, he met with President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who also has embraced textualism and originalism. Given incubation periods it’s highly possible Lee was infected that day.

“I continue to be remarkably impressed by Judge Barrett,” Lee said after meeting Coney Barrett, calling his meeting with her “fantastic.”

Here’s Sen. Lee at the White House on Saturday after the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

In a statement Lee says he is isolating but will continue to work to advance Coney Barrett’s nomination.

This article has been updated to include video of Sen. Lee at the White House.

Continue Reading

News

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has tested positive for coronavirus. She was tested Wednesday, according to The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

Like President Donald Trump, McDaniel has “mild symptoms.”

She last was with President Trump on Friday.

 

 

Continue Reading

News

Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Published

13 hours ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Thursday night the White House confirmed top presidential aide Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus. Hicks, who is showing symptoms, tested positive on Wednesday, but President Trump continued his schedule as usual, including attending a fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey. The President and First Lady did not begin self-quarantining until late Thursday night.

Update:

This is a breaking news and developing story. 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.