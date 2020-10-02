Trump’s SCOTUS Nominee Had Coronavirus This Summer – Did Not Publicly Disclose

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s latest nominee to the Supreme Court, was diagnosed with COVID-19 this summer.

She has reportedly since recovered, The Washington Post reports.

Judge Coney Barrett has not publicly disclosed her coronavirus status.

“As the Supreme Court nominee, Barrett is now tested daily and most recently had a negative diagnosis for covid-19 on Friday morning, according to deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere,” the Post adds.

Several attendees to Saturday’s rushed event – held just one week after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing and even before her funeral – have since tested positive for coronavirus. Among them, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, President Trump and the First Lady, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), and Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins.

This is a breaking news and developing story.

Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr