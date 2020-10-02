GOP Judiciary Committee Senator Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Meeting With SCOTUS Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

U.S. Senator Mike Lee, Republican of Utah, has just announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. Sen. Lee is just the latest to contract the coronavirus. The President and First lady, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel have all announced positive tests in the past 24 hours.

Senator Lee, a hard core Tea Party far right conservative who subscribes to the pseudo-methodologies of constitutional interpretation known as textualism and originalism, sits on the Judiciary Committee.

On Tuesday, just three days ago, he met with President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who also has embraced textualism and originalism. Given incubation periods it’s highly possible Lee was infected that day.

Senate Judiciary Cmte Republican Mike Lee of Utah met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, her sixth meeting with Senators at US Capitol for today. https://t.co/6UEwvIOppG pic.twitter.com/jvouvHnZ0o — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) September 29, 2020

Here is Mike Lee, a member of the Judiciary Committee who just announced he tested positive for Covid, meeting with Barrett on Tuesday. Unmasked, indoors and that’s not six feet. Reckless defiance of CDC guidance and endangerment of human lives, all in subservience to Trump. pic.twitter.com/U1V9swQjvb — Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) October 2, 2020

“I continue to be remarkably impressed by Judge Barrett,” Lee said after meeting Coney Barrett, calling his meeting with her “fantastic.”

Here’s Sen. Lee at the White House on Saturday after the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Video of the ACB announcement event on Saturday at the WH featuring Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who has now tested positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/aCqP2JCH73 via @bubbaprog — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 2, 2020

In a statement Lee says he is isolating but will continue to work to advance Coney Barrett’s nomination.

