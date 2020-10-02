News
GOP Judiciary Committee Senator Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Meeting With SCOTUS Nominee Amy Coney Barrett
U.S. Senator Mike Lee, Republican of Utah, has just announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. Sen. Lee is just the latest to contract the coronavirus. The President and First lady, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel have all announced positive tests in the past 24 hours.
Senator Lee, a hard core Tea Party far right conservative who subscribes to the pseudo-methodologies of constitutional interpretation known as textualism and originalism, sits on the Judiciary Committee.
On Tuesday, just three days ago, he met with President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who also has embraced textualism and originalism. Given incubation periods it’s highly possible Lee was infected that day.
Senate Judiciary Cmte Republican Mike Lee of Utah met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, her sixth meeting with Senators at US Capitol for today. https://t.co/6UEwvIOppG pic.twitter.com/jvouvHnZ0o
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) September 29, 2020
Here is Mike Lee, a member of the Judiciary Committee who just announced he tested positive for Covid, meeting with Barrett on Tuesday. Unmasked, indoors and that’s not six feet. Reckless defiance of CDC guidance and endangerment of human lives, all in subservience to Trump. pic.twitter.com/U1V9swQjvb
— Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) October 2, 2020
“I continue to be remarkably impressed by Judge Barrett,” Lee said after meeting Coney Barrett, calling his meeting with her “fantastic.”
Here’s Sen. Lee at the White House on Saturday after the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.
Video of the ACB announcement event on Saturday at the WH featuring Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who has now tested positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/aCqP2JCH73 via @bubbaprog
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 2, 2020
In a statement Lee says he is isolating but will continue to work to advance Coney Barrett’s nomination.
— Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) October 2, 2020
This article has been updated to include video of Sen. Lee at the White House.
News
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has tested positive for coronavirus. She was tested Wednesday, according to The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.
Like President Donald Trump, McDaniel has “mild symptoms.”
She last was with President Trump on Friday.
News
Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
On Thursday night the White House confirmed top presidential aide Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus. Hicks, who is showing symptoms, tested positive on Wednesday, but President Trump continued his schedule as usual, including attending a fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey. The President and First Lady did not begin self-quarantining until late Thursday night.
Update:
NEW: White House physician says the Trumps "both remain well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House" https://t.co/PWuuT8gOqr pic.twitter.com/S2fNW0nd8D
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) October 2, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
‘Monster’: Internet Reacts to Audio of ‘Sociopath’ Melania Trump Swearing About Separated Migrant Children
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has released audio recordings of her conversations with Melania Trump. Wolkoff was a friend and advisor to the First Lady and has written a book about her time in the White House.
CNN aired the audio Thursday night. The tapes are damning.
In one segment the First Lady complains that “they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f**king break.”
In another she says, “who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration?”
“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough,” she said in one tape. “I’m working like a — my ass off at — Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right? Correct? Okay, and then I do it. And I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f***ing break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?”
“And then they said: what about the children who were separated? Give me a fucking break.”
— Melania Trump#MelaniaTapespic.twitter.com/kHYXCLpqF7
— Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) October 2, 2020
Many on social media are outraged.
Oh. My. God. ?#MelaniaTapes pic.twitter.com/ETEybvVtk9
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2020
Anyone who has EVER felt sorry for Melania, needs to listen to the tapes released today. They will make your bloody boil. Shes a horrible horrible person. #MelaniaTapes
— Jen Edwards (@Jenniesapetal) October 2, 2020
OMG. You have to listen to the whole fucking thing.
Melania is a fucking monster. https://t.co/0i4NblLPVN
— Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) October 2, 2020
Melania Trump is on tape talking about immigrant families they separated at the border. She sounds mostly worried about why she’s being attacked for the separations. Not the fact they’re being separated. Everyone in this family is the worst. #MelaniaTapes pic.twitter.com/2Ga121Ej5a
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 2, 2020
Melania, speaking for us all, “who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff”
But seriously, the war on Christmas is coming from INSIDE THE HOUSE. https://t.co/suHwLoS1yK
— Sam Stein (@samstein) October 2, 2020
It has been obvious to me that Melania is almost as much of a Sociopath as Trump, just quieter about it. #MelaniaTapes
— Prof99 (@TruthProf99) October 2, 2020
This is what it looks like when someone who doesn’t “give a F- about Christmas” decorates for Christmas. #MelaniaTapes #SaveChristmas #Christians4Biden pic.twitter.com/75Fiw0ma1C
— Hunk-er-downer ??????? (@bestcoastginger) October 2, 2020
Can we stop the Melania is an innocent bystander storyline now? #MelaniaTapes https://t.co/fb3Eksq4yQ
— Gene Jones (@GeneAJonesJr) October 2, 2020
People who feel sorry for #MelaniaTrump should realize that she is exactly where she wants to be. She is an awful person who is married to an awful person. #MelaniaTapes
— Kat (@jamamizo) October 2, 2020
Shoutout to everyone who’s been saying we shouldn’t feel bad for Melania
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) October 2, 2020
I wonder what @FLOTUS says about Hanukkah
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) October 2, 2020
