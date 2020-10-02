News
Trump Being Treated With Experimental Drug: White House Physician
The White House has been exceptionally reserved in updating the American people on President Donald Trump’s health after he tested positive for coronavirus late Thursday night.
But the president’s physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, has just released a memo stating President Trump is being treated with an experimental drug.
Trump has received a dose of a “polyclonal antibody cocktail,” manufactured by New York based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
That drug is not commonly available.
Ebola expert Dr. Dena Grayson says it is an experimental treatment.
🚨BREAKING: the WH doctor says that @realDonaldTrump was treated with @Regeneron’s experimental polyclonal antibody treatment for the #coronavirus, as I predicted earlier today.#COVID19 #TrumpVirus #TrumpCovid pic.twitter.com/8YKUle20n4
— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) October 2, 2020
News
Trump’s SCOTUS Nominee Had Coronavirus This Summer – Did Not Publicly Disclose
Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s latest nominee to the Supreme Court, was diagnosed with COVID-19 this summer.
She has reportedly since recovered, The Washington Post reports.
Judge Coney Barrett has not publicly disclosed her coronavirus status.
“As the Supreme Court nominee, Barrett is now tested daily and most recently had a negative diagnosis for covid-19 on Friday morning, according to deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere,” the Post adds.
Several attendees to Saturday’s rushed event – held just one week after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing and even before her funeral – have since tested positive for coronavirus. Among them, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, President Trump and the First Lady, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), and Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
News
GOP Judiciary Committee Senator Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Meeting With SCOTUS Nominee Amy Coney Barrett
U.S. Senator Mike Lee, Republican of Utah, has just announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. Sen. Lee is just the latest to contract the coronavirus. The President and First lady, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel have all announced positive tests in the past 24 hours.
Senator Lee, a hard core Tea Party far right conservative who subscribes to the pseudo-methodologies of constitutional interpretation known as textualism and originalism, sits on the Judiciary Committee.
On Tuesday, just three days ago, he met with President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who also has embraced textualism and originalism. Given incubation periods it’s highly possible Lee was infected that day.
Senate Judiciary Cmte Republican Mike Lee of Utah met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, her sixth meeting with Senators at US Capitol for today. https://t.co/6UEwvIOppG pic.twitter.com/jvouvHnZ0o
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) September 29, 2020
Here is Mike Lee, a member of the Judiciary Committee who just announced he tested positive for Covid, meeting with Barrett on Tuesday. Unmasked, indoors and that’s not six feet. Reckless defiance of CDC guidance and endangerment of human lives, all in subservience to Trump. pic.twitter.com/U1V9swQjvb
— Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) October 2, 2020
“I continue to be remarkably impressed by Judge Barrett,” Lee said after meeting Coney Barrett, calling his meeting with her “fantastic.”
Here’s Sen. Lee at the White House on Saturday after the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.
Video of the ACB announcement event on Saturday at the WH featuring Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who has now tested positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/aCqP2JCH73 via @bubbaprog
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 2, 2020
In a statement Lee says he is isolating but will continue to work to advance Coney Barrett’s nomination.
— Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) October 2, 2020
This article has been updated to include video of Sen. Lee at the White House.
News
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has tested positive for coronavirus. She was tested Wednesday, according to The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.
Like President Donald Trump, McDaniel has “mild symptoms.”
She last was with President Trump on Friday.
