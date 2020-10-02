Trump Being Treated With Experimental Drug: White House Physician

The White House has been exceptionally reserved in updating the American people on President Donald Trump’s health after he tested positive for coronavirus late Thursday night.

But the president’s physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, has just released a memo stating President Trump is being treated with an experimental drug.

Trump has received a dose of a “polyclonal antibody cocktail,” manufactured by New York based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

That drug is not commonly available.

Ebola expert Dr. Dena Grayson says it is an experimental treatment.